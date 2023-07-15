Do road bikes really all look the same now? Find out if you can really tell your Giant from your Specialized with this Tour de France bikes quiz

Forget Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? or Question of Sport, this is the only quiz we cyclists need in our life right now. Why? Because all the angry people in the comments, half of our office and seemingly everyone with a Facebook account seem to think that the latest road bikes all look the same now… but how true is that? Let's find out.

The rules are pretty simple: 10 bikes, with no logos or colours that might give them away. Name the bike, model and brand and you earn yourself a point. We've already put the quiz to a select few people in the industry, so see if you can do better than them.

You'll have to watch the video above for the full interactive experience and see how our cycling friends got on, but if you prefer your cycling content in written form and want to have a go yourself first, it's all below. Expect the quiz to get harder as it goes on - the only clue I'll give you is that all 10 of the pro-level bikes are currently being ridden around the Tour de France route. Good luck, no cheating!

The Quiz

Bike 1

Bike 2

Bike 3

Got them all so far? Good work, but this is where it starts to get a bit trickier...

Bike 4

Bike 5

Bike 6

Bike 7

Bike 8

Bike 9

Bike 10

Bonus Bike

Answers

Bike 1 (Trek Madone)

Yep, the chrome paint job has given this one away... it's the Trek Madone, with that unique hole in the seat tube. This particular one belongs to Mads Pedersen of the Lidl–Trek team, and at the time of writing has already won a stage at the 2023 Tour de France.

Bike 2 (Cervelo S5)

This particular Cervelo S5 belongs to Jonas Vingegaard. Defining features include the seat tube that wraps around the rear wheel, the unique head tube and wing-style stem, and the fork in a contrasting colour to the frame.

Bike 3 (Pinarello Dogma F)

The Onda curve of the fork might have been the clue you needed for this one. The Dogma F is of course currently being ridden by the Ineos Grenadiers.

Bike 4 (Giant Propel)

Quite a few of our competitors struggled to identify the Giant Propel despite the integrated seat mast. This latest generation Propel has seriously slimmed down at the rear in a bid to save weight. Another clue that this was Team Jayco Alula's Propel is the super deep carbon spokes on the Cadex 65 Disc wheels.

Bike 5 (Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7)

The most common bike in the Tour de France peloton killed off the Venge to become one bike for all stages; however, it could soon be superseded by the SL8 Tarmac, check out the spy shots using the link below.

Bike 6 (Scott Foil)

Scott updated its Foil last year, and the serious weight savings now mean that it's the current weapon of choice for Team DSM on the majority of stages. Remove the logos and there are plenty of similarities in tube shapes between this and the Cervelo S5.

Bike 7 (Canyon Ultimate)

Canyon is still one of the brands offering team riders the choice of two bikes, the Ultimate CFR or the Aeroad CFR. Both Movistar and Alpecin Deceuninck are on Canyon bikes. This particular Ultimate CFR belongs to Enric Mas, with the lack of paint presumably helping to save weight.

Bike 8 (Wilier Filante)

Another tricky one and it's clear to see the resemblance in tube shapes between this, the SL7 Tarmac, the Canyon Ultimate and the next two bikes on the list. This particular bike belongs to Mark Cavendish and hence has a custom paintjob which differs to the rest of his Astana Qazaqstan team.

Bike 9 (Colnago V4Rs)

Is this the bike that's going to win the 2023 Tour de France> It is of course the Colnago V4Rs ridden by Team UAE Emirates and the likes of Tadej Pogacar. This particular bike belongs to Adam Yates and features Enve finishing kit, a lightweight Darimo seatpost and CarbonTi brake rotors.

Bike 10 (Cannondale Lab71 Supersix)

The most recent release on our list is this Cannondale Supersix Evo Lab71 which was unveiled early this year and is being ridden by Team EF Education First. It was a bike that impressed our man Aaron on the launch so much that he went out and got himself one!

Bonus Bike (BMC Prototype - Rumoured to be the Timemachine Road)

Fairplay if you could identify this one, as it hasn't even been released yet. We presume that BMC's latest bike - which has been developed in conjunction with Red Bull's engineering department - will be called the Timemachine Road, but we won't know for sure until the bike's official release. Is this the way bikes are going, with super dropped seat stays and wide forks at the front?

Conclusion

What do you reckon then, do all bikes look the same? I think our cycling friends did a pretty good job at determining which was which, so they can’t look identical. Congratulations to the folks at Ison Distribution, who performed best on the day as you'll see in the video.

Given the current UCI regulations, it’s unsurprising that bikes are looking so similar, and it's probably going to be some time before we see anything that isn’t a double triangle frame design at the Tour de France, if it happens at all. When UCI rules don’t matter, such as in the world of triathlon, things do indeed deviate. Normally in the name of aerodynamics - just take this Cadex tri bike for example.

Obviously, even double triangle frame designs can vary hugely, a pure aero bike vs a climbing bike for example. However, riders just like you, me and the pros now want aero and low weight more than ever. At the moment, that's only possible with kamm tail tube profiles that satisfy the UCI depth-to-thickness ratios, hence why so many look the same.

How many did you get right? Let us know in the comments section below, as well as whether you’d like to see more radical designs released or whether you’re happy with the current choices out there.