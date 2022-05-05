Support road.cc

How realistic is indoor cycling? Climbing the Sa Calobra virtually vs outdoors

Brad tried to break 30 minutes on Mallorca's signature climb and Dave just tried not to break himself on the turbo...
by dave atkinson
Thu, May 05, 2022 14:50
0

Just how realistic is indoor cycling? Whilst Brad was out in Mallorca recently he wanted another crack at going under the half hour on the island's most famous climb, Sa Calobra.

Starting from the north shore of Mallorca in the tiny port of Sa Calobra, the road to Coll dels Reis is 9.4km long and 7% average gradient. Here's the climb on komoot:

You can also ride the climb on a number of cycling platforms, including RGT which has recently become part of the Wahoo family. But how comparable are the two efforts? Is it easier doing it inside, or in real life? We set the climb up as a challenge on RGT, and over 200 people completed it, which gave us lots of data to work with. And how do the two efforts compare? You'll have to watch the vid to find out!

Sa Calobra
Dave Atkinson

Dave is a founding father of road.cc, having previously worked on Cycling Plus and What Mountain Bike magazines back in the day. He also writes about e-bikes for our sister publication ebiketips. He's won three mountain bike bog snorkelling World Championships, and races at the back of the third cats.

