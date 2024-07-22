The history-making bikes of the 2024 Tour de France: check out these special yellow, green, polka dot and white bikes

The final stages of the Tour de France offer brands an opportunity to reveal custom bikes that match the riders' jerseys. Although this year's final stage was a time trial, the jersey winners still showcased their distinctive custom road bikes. Let’s take a closer look at the components and features of the bikes ridden by Tadej Pogaćar, Biniam Girmay, Richard Carapaz and Remco Evenepoel.

With the Tour de France wrapped up for another year, we had a chance to look at the custom bikes designed by Colnago, Specialized, Cube and Cannondale specifically for the jersey winners, which are not available for general sale.

Yellow jersey - Tadej Pogačar: Colnago V4RS

There's no rider like Tadej Pogačar, and there's no bike quite like this Colnago V4RS... apart from the pink one he won the Giro on.

Colnago's V4RS road bike is Team UAE's one and only race bike for road stages. However, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed Pogačar riding a limited-edition Colnago C68, costing €23,000 (about £19,600), at the opening ceremony.

The groupset is Shimano's Dura-Ace R9200 and Pogačar uses a Carbon Ti 54-40T chainring and 11-34 cassette. The brake rotors and thru-axles are also Carbon-Ti.

The handlebars are Enve's SES AR one-piece integrated cockpit, which retails at $1,200 (around £930) but despite the hefty price tag, the most notable feature is perhaps the cartoon Hulk sticker. The Slovenian rider also opts for a yellow-wrapped Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2.

The wheelset is ENVE's 4.5 SES complete with custom decals to celebrate the Tour, similar to the custom pink graphics we saw at the Giro d'Italia.

The wheels are wrapped in Continental GP5000 TT tyres. If you haven't already, check out our feature on what not to copy off the Tour de France pros where you might see these making an appearance.

Pogačar uses Shimano Dura-Ace pedals, Elite Legerro Carbon bottle cages which have a claimed weight of 17g each, and a custom Prologo saddle which features some of his famous victories.

Green jersey - Biniam Girmay:Cube Litening C:68X Aero

Biniam Girmay became the first African cyclist to win the Tour de France points classification, finishing 33 points ahead of Belgian Jasper Philipsen. You might think that Girmay would be fighting off the signatures but rival teams are out of luck as Intermarché-Wanty has extended his contract until 2028.

Intermarché-Wanty riders can choose between the Cube Litening Air C:68X or the Litening C:68X Aero. As a fast finisher, Girmay opted for the latter. It should come as no surprise that this bike is winning stages as our reviewer Stu said, "When the speed gets to the high teens mph and above it absolutely flies".

Girmay uses Prologo bar tape which is very popular in the pro peloton, along with a Bryton Rider S800 head unit.

You might have already noticed that all of the jersey winners' bikes are running Shimano groupsets. This is a change from previous years when SRAM-sponsored teams such as Visma Lease a bike have brought the honours home.

Intermarché-Wanty riders use Newmen wheels for the road stages and Ere Research wheels for time trials.

Girmay opted for the Streem Sprint S.60/S.66 Vonoa wheelset, featuring carbon spokes (15 in the front and 18 in the rear) with a claimed weight of 1,355 grams for the pair. As the name suggests, the front wheel is 60mm deep, while the rear wheel is 66mm deep.

Just like Pogačar, he's on Continental GP5000 TT tyres.

Polka dot jersey - Richard Carapaz: Cannondale SuperSix EVO Lab 71

Taking home the King of the Mountains classification at this year's Tour is Richard Carapez from EF Education Easy-Post.

The EF Education-EasyPost team have a reputation for having the loudest bikes and kit in the pro peloton. As the reigning Olympic champion, Carapaz swapped his gold Cannondale SuperSix Evo Lab71 for a polka dot version and garnered mixed reviews for his polka dot shorts.

The American team uses Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets while Full Speed Ahead (FSA) supplies the chainrings.

It appears that Carapaz has forgone double-sided clipping in for the marginal gains with the Aero Wahoo Speedplay pedals, and he uses the same Elite Legerro Carbon bottle cages as Pogačar.

The bikes comes with Cannondale's SystemBar R-One handlebar, designed in collaboration with MomoDesign featuring a raw carbon finish. Carapaz also uses a Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2 complete with a polka dot sticker.

His polka-dot bike is shown with Vision's Metron 60 SL wheelset but the Ecuadorian used the 40 SL wheels for the mountain stages.

The wheels are wrapped in Vittoria's Corsa Pro 28mm tyres and they are set up tubeless.

White jersey - Remco Evenepoel : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

Taking home the win in the young rider's classification is Soudal Quick-Step rider Remco Evenepoel aboard a custom Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8.

He is a bit of a Specialized poster boy with the bike, wheels, tyres, saddle, handlebars, helmet and shoes all being Specialized-sponsored.

The wheels are the new Roval Rapide CLX II Team which are described as “the fastest race wheelset in the world” and the cockpit is also from the Specialized-owned Roval brand. This Roval Rapide integrated cockpit is said to save about 4W compared to the SL7 bar and stem combo.

The tyres are old now, with the team using Specialized’s S-Works Turbo Cotton clincher tyres paired with latex inner tubes.

Remco may have conquered most of the mountain stages on his unpainted S-Works Tarmac SL8, one of the lightest bikes in the pro peloton, but he opted for his custom-painted chrome bike seen at the Dauphiné for the flatter stages.

