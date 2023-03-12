Exclusive Bianchi Reparto Corse Specialissima frameset - a true collector's item

Bianchi has introduced its Specialissima Pro Racing Team frameset - one that is made to provide the fans with a “work of art expertly prepared by the Bianchi Reparto Corse”. Even though it comes with a 4,499€ price tag, Bianchi says this beauty of a bike is also intended for real outdoor road use.

Let’s have a closer look at what makes this frameset special…

Specialissima has been part of Bianchi’s lineup for ages - and it’s always represented the pinnacle of the Italian brand’s engineering and design development. Last year, we saw Bianchi enter the WorldTour sponsoring team Arkéa–Samsic and the lightweight Specialissima has been used by the pros to propel up those mountain passes. Now, the top racebike is available in a special colourway and a finishing kit - all made by Bianchi’s race-specialising Reparto Corse engineering department.

Bianchi Specialissima review

Available as a frameset only, the Specialissima Pro Racing Team is a climber's dream bike frame that tips the scales at 750g in a size 55. The classic frame features Countervail (integrated frame material that Bianchi uses in its carbon fibre bikes to improve comfort) carbon layup – promising pro-level stiffness, ultralight weight, and racer comfort. Bianchi says the frame is stiff enough for WorldTour riders and allows it to “attack on climbs and dominate on descents”. ​

There are small aero aspects added, fully-internal cable routing through a 1.5” FSA ACR headset including the front brake through the steerer and a classic 27.2mm seatpost. Finished with a PressFit BB86 bottom bracket, flat mount disc brakes and 12mm thru-axles this bike is very classic looking with no dropped seat stays or unique tube shapes - unlike Bianchi’s controversial, very aero Oltre RC that we saw last year.

Even though Bianchi says their design team has “conceived an exciting graphic design for the Specialissima Pro Racing Team” we can all see that they are not going all out artsy with the design.

Best road bikes 2023 — find your perfect drop bar bike whatever your budget

Each frame is handpainted in Italy and features the same geometric accents and of course, a hint of Bianchi’s iconic celeste colourway. The anthracite grey and celeste frame is the lightest, or if you’d rather go for a full-celeste colourway, there are Specialissima models available for you too, if you can tolerate an 80g weight penalty.

On the fork, there is a Reparto Corse signature and the "Pro Racing Team" logo is painted on the seat tube.

The Specialissima Pro Racing Team is available in seven sizes ranging from 470 to 610. The bike is up on Bianchi's website and with your order, you also get an exclusive Specialissima Pro Racing Team brochure Our Casa Bianchi coffee table book.

What do you think of this frameset and how would you like to build yours up?

Remember to also check out our past bikes at bedtime...