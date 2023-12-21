When cycling hits the big screen — classic and cringeworthy cycling scenes from the movies

Most of us are familiar with the great (and not so great) cycling movies, which we have already attempted to round up in our guide to the best cycling films. In this article, we're taking a detour and picking cycling scenes from films that aren't otherwise bike-related.

We hope you enjoy the ride down memory lane. Do feel free to tell us about your own favourite or least favourite cycling film clips in the comments below...

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

I dare say that a whole generation of us occasionally walked around with a pillowcase over our heads and with a finger stuck out chanting “phone home” in a strange voice, and some of us still do after a few too many shandies.

Yes, Spielberg’s E.T. was a game changing and era-defining film, which could perhaps even be considered as a cycling classic, as there were so many great scenes of Elliot, E.T and the cast pedalling away.

road.cc cycling scenes rating: 90%

The Sound of Music (1965)

It is Christmas, so it’s hard not to include a clip of Julie Andrews and the hauntingly clad Von Trapp riding along singing Do-Re-Mi. Loved by grandmothers the world over, and a curse of Christmas for many.

Be warned, if you watch this it will haunt your next turbo session...

road.cc cycling scenes rating: 25%

The Plank (1967)

Many of us of a certain age grew up watching Eric Sykes riding bikes and playing instruments on our ancient TV screens, and his film The Plank is a true comedic classic of the era (although some may find it a tad slapstick, it was of its time). It did have some great cycling scenes and is almost guaranteed to make you grin, even if you won't admit it.

road.cc cycling scenes rating: 70%

The Car (1977)

The 1970s American sci-fi thriller The Car can be a little of unnerving for cyclists to watch, although this demonic black Lincoln Continental’s murderous and driverless antics do get more and more ridiculous as the film goes on. Either way it is worthy of a mention, we think. Or at least the opening cycling scene is...

road.cc cycling scenes rating: 70%

Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid (1969)

Loosely based on romanticised reality, and an absolute classic movie in every possible sense, this 1969 film starring Robert Redford and Paul Newman as Butch and Sundance is a true seasonal treat for cyclists and non-cyclists alike.

The cycling scene, where Newman romances Kathrine Ross to the backdrop of Raindrops Keep Falling on my head, is a true aww moment.

Another cycling related fact: the epic cliff jump scene was filmed at Bakers Bridge, a regular turnaround point on a local ride for Durango cyclists such as Sepp Kuss and Ned Overend.

road.cc cycling scenes rating 85%

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Love it or hate it, there’s no getting away from the fact that this 1985 comedy starring Paul Reubens as Pee-wee has some fun cycling scenes, especially the highly relatable 'trying to wheelie' clip.

After having his beloved Schwinn DX cruiser bike stolen, Pee-wee sets off to recover it. I guess this could even be considered a cycling film.

road.cc cycling scenes rating: 75%

Premium Rush (2012)

The fictional 2012 tale of a Manhattan bike messenger who finds himself pursued by a corrupt cop may stretch the envelope for many film buffs, and yet there’s some great and bold fixie footage in this one. It’s something that all cyclists should watch, at least once.

road.cc cycling scenes rating: 85%

RV (2006)

The greatly-missed Robin Williams was a comedic genius, and a man known for his deep love of cycling. He also had one of the finest bike collections around.

The scene from the 2006 movie RV, where he chases down a rented RV on a bike, is an all-time classic. Stuntman John Davies actually performed the action scenes.

The movie may not be a great by the standards of many other films starring Williams, but this scene is.

road.cc cycling scenes rating: 88%

Transporter 3 (2008)

When you’re a rugged-faced hitman in a fancy suit, and without a mobile phone when your car gets lifted, what do you do? Well iif you happen to be Jason Statham then the answer is a no-brainer... just grab a random kid’s BMX and set off in chase of it (and he got it back, of course).

The full chase scene may well be less than three minutes long, but it was pulled off and filmed to near perfection. Although I guess BMX experts out there would find many holes in it.

Bike stunts were performed by former World Champion trials riders Vincent Hermance and Thomas Caillard.

road.cc cycling scenes rating: 92%

The 40-year-old Virgin (2005)

While this film is a hoot and was Steve Carrell's first major Hollywood starring role, the association between Andy Stitzer - a shy and introverted middle-aged virgin portrayed as a loser - and his mode of transport is quite outdated, and indicative of a world that saw the car as king. Arguably it's still the case, especially in the US; but try telling your average Dutch person that cycling is only for losers.

We see Andy battling the traffic on the commute to his dead-end job in various scenes throughout the film, riding a fittingly uncool hybrid with his helmet on at all times. The main plot, of course, revolves around Andy's love interest Trish not knowing that he's a virgin, culminating in a (admittedly very funny) bike chase where he catapults through the side of a lorry, finally revealing the truth to Trish.

While Andy gets the girl and shakes off his dud status by the end of the film, there's no doubting that it uses cycling as a way of establishing Andy as an underachiever, which many of us cyclists may disagree with.

road.cc cycling scenes rating: 55%

Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Rowan Atkinson’s Mr. Bean and his antics have been entertaining the whole world for many years, perhaps even more so outside of the UK than here at home, where his slapstick style humour is much appreciated.

In 2007 he embarked on a holiday to France, and the scenes of him riding his roadster, catching and passing a bike race (supposedly the Tour de France) as well as hitching a pull here and there are just the tipple for an evening of light Boxing Day evening fun.

road.cc cycling scenes rating: 75%

Donnie Darko (2001)

Touted as one of the best independent movies of all time, but sadly somewhat stifled at the time by a coincidental plane crash scene that turned many viewers off in the aftermath of 9/11, Donnie Darko is a sci-fi thriller where the young Donnie is haunted by a prophetic giant rabbit, amongst other things.

What initially appeals in cycling terms is the opening clip, or perhaps even the opening few seconds of the film. Here, the pajama-clad and sleep-walking/riding teenager lifts himself and his bike up from a deserted mountain road before sunrise to witness the mountains and cloud inversions below him – something many of us can relate to in some way. He then rides home to the sound of The Killing Moon by Echo & the Bunnymen. Had it been any other tune, it would probably not be so poignant to some of us.

road.cc cycling scene rating: 70%

