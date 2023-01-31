Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Features
feature
Tech
Check out Trek-Segafredo’s Trek Emonda for 20232023 Trek-Segafredo Trek Emonda - 20.jpg

Check out Trek-Segafredo’s Trek Emonda for 2023

Take a look at the lightweight speed machine that's being raced by both the Trek-Segafredo men's and women's teams in the WorldTour this year
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Tue, Jan 31, 2023 21:55

First Published Jan 31, 2023

0

The Trek-Segafredo men’s and women’s teams will be dividing the vast majority of their time between the Trek Madone SLR aero road bike and this lightweight Trek Émonda SLR in 2023. Let’s take a closer look at the Émonda…

The current Émonda has been around for over two years now – doesn’t time fly? – with Trek calling this incarnation its fastest-climbing bike ever.

> Check out our story from when the current Trek Emonda was launched

2023 Trek-Segafredo Trek Emonda - 27.jpeg

The Émonda has always been the lightweight road bike in Trek’s range, but the US brand also focused on aerodynamics in the development of the latest model. 

> Trek releases radical Madone SLR, its “fastest road race bike ever”

2023 Trek-Segafredo Trek Emonda - 13.jpeg

The designers say they spent most time working on the front end of the bike – the bar/stem, head tube and down tube – because that’s where you can make most aero gains, testing both with and without a water bottle in place.

2023 Trek-Segafredo Trek Emonda - 28.jpeg

Trek says that the flagship Émonda SLR platform is 60 seconds per hour faster than its predecessor on flat roads – in other words, on the older bike it would take you 61 minutes to ride as far as you could in 60 minutes on the newer one – and 18 seconds per hour faster on an 8% gradient (Trek’s notional rider upon which these figures are based is 70kg and puts out 350 watts for the hour). 

2023 Trek-Segafredo Trek Emonda - 23.jpeg

Trek says that the Émonda SLR isn’t as aerodynamically efficient as its Madone platform but that it's marginally ahead of the Domane endurance bike.

2023 Trek-Segafredo Trek Emonda - 8.jpeg

Using deep-section tubes adds weight over round tubes so the current Émonda SLR that Trek-Segafredo riders use is slightly heavier than the previous model, but the frame still comes in under 700g. The designers say that the slight weight penalty is still worth it for the net gain in speed in most circumstances thanks to improved aero efficiency.

2023 Trek-Segafredo Trek Emonda - 18.jpeg

In order to hit its weight, strength and stiffness targets for this bike, Trek says it had to use a new kind of carbon fibre within the layup – which it calls 800 Series OCLV carbon.

Trek isn’t keen on giving away too many secrets but says that from a fibre-type perspective, OCLV 800 is 30% stronger than the material it uses for its OCLV 700.

2023 Trek-Segafredo Trek Emonda - 7.jpeg

Trek-Segafredo riders use handlebars, stems, seat posts and saddles from Trek’s in-house Bontrager brand.

The bar and stem are separate units here and the hoses for the hydraulic disc brakes run externally before entering the frame at the top of the head tube.

2023 Trek-Segafredo Trek Emonda - 16.jpeg

There are no gear cables or wires to worry about because Trek-Segafredo riders use SRAM Red eTap AXS groupsets with wireless shifting. They also use Quarq SRAM Red AXS Power Meters.

2023 Trek-Segafredo Trek Emonda - 10.jpeg

Team riders can choose between 48/35, 50/37, 52/39 and 54/41-tooth chainsets and 10-28 or 10-33 12-speed cassettes.

> Check out our SRAM Red eTap AXS First Ride Review

The wheels are from Bontrager: RSL37, RSL51 or RSL62, depending on the terrain, conditions, and rider preference. The number in the name refers to the rim depth in millimetres. All of these wheels use DT Swiss 240s internals with Ratchet EXP 36-point engagement.

2023 Trek-Segafredo Trek Emonda - 14.jpeg

The wheels are fitted with Pirelli P-Zero tyres. The team uses tubeless, clinchers, and tubulars.

2023 Trek-Segafredo Trek Emonda - 9.jpeg

The team use Time XPro-10 pedals, Time being a brand that’s now owned by SRAM, and Wahoo Elemnt Bolt and Roam bike computers.

Trek-Segafredo equipment 2023

Bikes Trek Madone, Trek Émonda , Trek Domane (Paris-Roubaix), Trek Speed Concept (time trials)
Wheels Bontrager Aeolus RSL37, RSL51 RSL62
Thru-axle Bontrager DT Swiss, Bontrager Switch Thru-Axle and Lever
Tyres Pirelli P Zero Tubeless, Tubular and Clincher
Finishing kit Bontrager RSL
Brakes SRAM RED Hydraulic Disc
Shifters SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-Speed
Chainset SRAM RED AXS DUB
Chainrings SRAM RED AXS 48/35, 50/37, 52/39, 54/41
Powermeter Quarq SRAM RED AXS Power Meter
Chain SRAM RED AXS Flat Top
Cassette SRAM XG-1290 10-28, 10-33
Front derailleur SRAM RED eTap AXS
Rear derailleur SRAM RED eTap AXS
Pedals Time XPro-10
Bearings Kogel

Check out loads more Bikes at Bedtime here.

Bike at bedtime
Trek-Segafredo
2023 Trek
2023 Trek Emonda
trek Émonda SLR
2023 Trek Madone
2023 Trek Domane
sram red etap axs
bontrager
Time pedals
pirelli
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments

 