Check out Trek-Segafredo’s Trek Emonda for 2023

The Trek-Segafredo men’s and women’s teams will be dividing the vast majority of their time between the Trek Madone SLR aero road bike and this lightweight Trek Émonda SLR in 2023. Let’s take a closer look at the Émonda…

The current Émonda has been around for over two years now – doesn’t time fly? – with Trek calling this incarnation its fastest-climbing bike ever.

The Émonda has always been the lightweight road bike in Trek’s range, but the US brand also focused on aerodynamics in the development of the latest model.

The designers say they spent most time working on the front end of the bike – the bar/stem, head tube and down tube – because that’s where you can make most aero gains, testing both with and without a water bottle in place.

Trek says that the flagship Émonda SLR platform is 60 seconds per hour faster than its predecessor on flat roads – in other words, on the older bike it would take you 61 minutes to ride as far as you could in 60 minutes on the newer one – and 18 seconds per hour faster on an 8% gradient (Trek’s notional rider upon which these figures are based is 70kg and puts out 350 watts for the hour).

Trek says that the Émonda SLR isn’t as aerodynamically efficient as its Madone platform but that it's marginally ahead of the Domane endurance bike.

Using deep-section tubes adds weight over round tubes so the current Émonda SLR that Trek-Segafredo riders use is slightly heavier than the previous model, but the frame still comes in under 700g. The designers say that the slight weight penalty is still worth it for the net gain in speed in most circumstances thanks to improved aero efficiency.

In order to hit its weight, strength and stiffness targets for this bike, Trek says it had to use a new kind of carbon fibre within the layup – which it calls 800 Series OCLV carbon.

Trek isn’t keen on giving away too many secrets but says that from a fibre-type perspective, OCLV 800 is 30% stronger than the material it uses for its OCLV 700.

Trek-Segafredo riders use handlebars, stems, seat posts and saddles from Trek’s in-house Bontrager brand.

The bar and stem are separate units here and the hoses for the hydraulic disc brakes run externally before entering the frame at the top of the head tube.

There are no gear cables or wires to worry about because Trek-Segafredo riders use SRAM Red eTap AXS groupsets with wireless shifting. They also use Quarq SRAM Red AXS Power Meters.

Team riders can choose between 48/35, 50/37, 52/39 and 54/41-tooth chainsets and 10-28 or 10-33 12-speed cassettes.

The wheels are from Bontrager: RSL37, RSL51 or RSL62, depending on the terrain, conditions, and rider preference. The number in the name refers to the rim depth in millimetres. All of these wheels use DT Swiss 240s internals with Ratchet EXP 36-point engagement.

The wheels are fitted with Pirelli P-Zero tyres. The team uses tubeless, clinchers, and tubulars.

The team use Time XPro-10 pedals, Time being a brand that’s now owned by SRAM, and Wahoo Elemnt Bolt and Roam bike computers.

Trek-Segafredo equipment 2023

Bikes Trek Madone, Trek Émonda , Trek Domane (Paris-Roubaix), Trek Speed Concept (time trials)

Wheels Bontrager Aeolus RSL37, RSL51 RSL62

Thru-axle Bontrager DT Swiss, Bontrager Switch Thru-Axle and Lever

Tyres Pirelli P Zero Tubeless, Tubular and Clincher

Finishing kit Bontrager RSL

Brakes SRAM RED Hydraulic Disc

Shifters SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-Speed

Chainset SRAM RED AXS DUB

Chainrings SRAM RED AXS 48/35, 50/37, 52/39, 54/41

Powermeter Quarq SRAM RED AXS Power Meter

Chain SRAM RED AXS Flat Top

Cassette SRAM XG-1290 10-28, 10-33

Front derailleur SRAM RED eTap AXS

Rear derailleur SRAM RED eTap AXS

Pedals Time XPro-10

Bearings Kogel

