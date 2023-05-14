Support road.cc

Check out this Ribble Ultra SL R Alumni Edition for the Tour 21

This Bike at Bedtime is made to tackle all 21 stages of the Tour de France, and features 24-carat gold leaf detailing
by Suvi Loponen
Sun, May 14, 2023 21:45
1

This evening's Bike at Bedtime is the Ribble Tour 21 Ultra SL R Alumni Edition, a superbike that showcases a striking design curated as a special tribute for the Tour 21 charity ride. 

The bike has been designed by Ribble's Head of Product and ex-Pro Tour Rider Jamie Burrow. It's a race machine with aerodynamically optimised geometry, finished with bespoke pearlescent white frame complete with 24-carat gold leaf detailing that includes the logos of The Tour 21 and Cure Leukaemia. 

2023 Tour 21 RibbleUltra SL R Alumni Edition frame

If you haven’t heard about Tour 21, it's a charity cycling challenge led by Geoff Thomas MBE, a former professional footballer & blood cancer survivor. The Tour sees a team of amateur cyclists (the Alumni), take on the world’s most gruelling cycling challenge by riding the entire Tour de France route one week ahead of the professionals. The group will start the ride in Bilbao and aim to raise over £1 million for Cure Leukaemia, the official charity partner of the Tour de France over the 21 stages.

2023 Tour 21 RibbleUltra SL R Alumni Edition fork

The Ribble Tour 21 bike has had influence from Thomas in its aethetics. The fork features a Metallic Midnight Blue and Reflex Blue colourway, paired with Sporting Red accents based on the colours of one of Thomas’s former football teams, Crystal Palace. 

The Ultra SL R is Ribble’s aero superbike, and you can see this special edition features the Ultra cockpit that the brand says can result in a net drag reduction of around two per cent for bike and rider. This cockpit also comes in quite narrow widths, ranging from a Pro spec 33cm for the rider looking for maximum aero performance through to 36cm and 38cm.

2023 Tour 21 RibbleUltra SL R Alumni Edition drivetrain

The bike is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, Zipp 454 NSW carbon wheels and 3D-printed Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D Kit Carbonio Superflow saddle. The tyres are Continental GP5000 S TR.

The Alumni Edition is personally signed and individually numbered by Geoff Thomas, and is available only to riders that have undertaken the epic Tour 21 challenge with all proceeds going to charity. 

2023 Tour 21 RibbleUltra SL R Alumni Edition side view

“We are incredibly proud to be a partner of The Tour 21 and to support Geoff and his phenomenal awareness and fundraising mission. Ribble’s Tour 21 Ultra SL R Alumni Edition is a superbike designed to celebrate our partnership and The Tour 21 superhuman endeavours” Andy Smallwood, Ribble CEO, said. 

You can check out more details and sign up for the 2023 Tour 21 here

Suvi joined F-At in 2022, first writing for off-road.cc. She's since joined the tech hub, and contributes to all of the sites covering tech news, features, reviews and women's cycling content. Lover of long-distance cycling, Suvi is easily convinced to join any rides and events that cover over 100km, and ideally, plenty of cake and coffee stops. 

