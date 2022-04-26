Support road.cc

Check out Orro’s cool-looking Signature Plus Venturi STC

Aero road bike comes in builds from Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo, and you can choose from three limited-edition finishes
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Tue, Apr 26, 2022 21:55

First Published Apr 26, 2022

The performance of Orro’s Venturi aero road bike has always impressed us here at road.cc, and this Signature Plus edition also looks stunning in a limited edition finish and a premium build.

2022 Orro Signature Plus Venturi STC Dura-Ace Di2 - 1.jpeg

Britain’s Orro introduced the Venturi – a disc brake-specific aero bike optimised for 28mm wide tyres – back in 2018, but it has been updated since then.

Check out the first Orro Venturi here 

2022 Orro Signature Plus Venturi STC Dura-Ace Di2 - 8.jpeg

Originally, the brake hoses and gear cables ran mainly internally but they were external between the handlebar and the down tube and fork crown. These days everything is fully internal (SRAM eTap wireless builds are available so there might not be any gear cables anyway), and it’s a very neat design. 

Orro reveals 2021 Venturi range with fully internal routing 

2022 Orro Signature Plus Venturi STC Dura-Ace Di2 - 2.jpeg

All of Orro’s Signature Venturis use spread tow carbon – hence the STC in the model name – from UK carbon composite specialist Sigmatex. This means that the carbon fibre is arranged in flat, wide tapes – like ribbons that are woven together.

The idea of spread tow fabrics is that they’re thin, lightweight, have near-zero crimp (the angle the fibre makes when woven) and have fewer interlacing points than normal. The spread tow construction is designed to reduce weight and increase stiffness. 

2022 Orro Signature Plus Venturi STC Dura-Ace Di2 - 4.jpeg

We last reviewed the Orro Venturi STC in December 2020. It was an STC model built up with a SRAM Force eTap groupset.

Stu praised the performance, saying there wasn’t a whiff of flex even when he jacked up the power. He also liked the precise handling and the impressive level of comfort. 

Check out our review of the Orro Venturi STC SRAM Force eTap 2021

The Orro Signature Plus Venturi STC Dura-Ace Di2 uses the same frameset but with the choice of three different limited edition finishes Opulent Orange, Bucolic Blue or Vengeance Violet.

They’re all tone-on-tone. In other words, the logos on the Opulent Orange are in other shades of orange. Orro always spends a lot of time getting the finishes right and these look especially classy.

2022 Orro Signature Plus Venturi STC Dura-Ace Di2 - 5.jpeg

The carbon fibre handlebar and stem are from BLK TEC and, as mentioned, the cables and hoses run internally. Orro says that its integrated design is flexible, so you could easily change to a completely different handlebar and stem later on.

This model is built up with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset although Ultegra Di2 and SRAM Red and Force eTap versions are available. There’s also a Campagnolo Chorus model. 

2022 Orro Signature Plus Venturi STC Dura-Ace Di2 - 7.jpeg

Compared with the Signature models, the Signature Plus gets upgraded wheels. This is a Speed 40 CMPTZN wheelset with 40mm deep carbon rims and ceramic CULT bearings. A set of these has just arrived for review here at road.cc, by the way. They’re fitted with Continental Grand Prix 5000 TL tyres. The Signature Plus also gets an upgraded saddle: Orro X Repente.

The price for this Signature Plus model is £7,999.99, although the Orro Signature Venturi range opens at £4,799.99. If you don’t want to spend that much, the Venturi Evo 105 – made in the same mould but without the STC – is £2,499.99.

www.orrobikes.com

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

