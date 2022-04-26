Check out Orro’s cool-looking Signature Plus Venturi STC

The performance of Orro’s Venturi aero road bike has always impressed us here at road.cc, and this Signature Plus edition also looks stunning in a limited edition finish and a premium build.

Britain’s Orro introduced the Venturi – a disc brake-specific aero bike optimised for 28mm wide tyres – back in 2018, but it has been updated since then.

Originally, the brake hoses and gear cables ran mainly internally but they were external between the handlebar and the down tube and fork crown. These days everything is fully internal (SRAM eTap wireless builds are available so there might not be any gear cables anyway), and it’s a very neat design.

All of Orro’s Signature Venturis use spread tow carbon – hence the STC in the model name – from UK carbon composite specialist Sigmatex. This means that the carbon fibre is arranged in flat, wide tapes – like ribbons that are woven together.

The idea of spread tow fabrics is that they’re thin, lightweight, have near-zero crimp (the angle the fibre makes when woven) and have fewer interlacing points than normal. The spread tow construction is designed to reduce weight and increase stiffness.

We last reviewed the Orro Venturi STC in December 2020. It was an STC model built up with a SRAM Force eTap groupset.

Stu praised the performance, saying there wasn’t a whiff of flex even when he jacked up the power. He also liked the precise handling and the impressive level of comfort.

The Orro Signature Plus Venturi STC Dura-Ace Di2 uses the same frameset but with the choice of three different limited edition finishes Opulent Orange, Bucolic Blue or Vengeance Violet.

They’re all tone-on-tone. In other words, the logos on the Opulent Orange are in other shades of orange. Orro always spends a lot of time getting the finishes right and these look especially classy.

The carbon fibre handlebar and stem are from BLK TEC and, as mentioned, the cables and hoses run internally. Orro says that its integrated design is flexible, so you could easily change to a completely different handlebar and stem later on.

This model is built up with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset although Ultegra Di2 and SRAM Red and Force eTap versions are available. There’s also a Campagnolo Chorus model.

Compared with the Signature models, the Signature Plus gets upgraded wheels. This is a Speed 40 CMPTZN wheelset with 40mm deep carbon rims and ceramic CULT bearings. A set of these has just arrived for review here at road.cc, by the way. They’re fitted with Continental Grand Prix 5000 TL tyres. The Signature Plus also gets an upgraded saddle: Orro X Repente.

The price for this Signature Plus model is £7,999.99, although the Orro Signature Venturi range opens at £4,799.99. If you don’t want to spend that much, the Venturi Evo 105 – made in the same mould but without the STC – is £2,499.99.

