feature
Tech
2023 Cinelli XCR75 all-road bike

Check out Cinelli’s XCR75 limited edition all-road bike

Made from Columbus XCr stainless steel and fitted with a Classified hub gear, this model marks Cinelli’s 75th anniversary
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Tue, Jun 20, 2023 21:56

First Published Jun 20, 2023

Italy’s Cinelli has unveiled an XCR75 all-road bike in a limited edition of just 20 to mark the brand’s 75th anniversary. The XCR75 has a Columbus XCr stainless steel frame in a special finish and it’s built up with a Classified wireless internal two-speed hub gear and SRAM’s top-level Red eTap AXS components.

Cino Cinelli won two Monuments, the 1938 Giro di Lombardia and the 1943 Milan–San Remo during his racing career before retiring from competition and founding the bicycle company that bears his name in 1948.

2023 Cinelli XCR75 all-road bike - 10.jpeg

Cinelli, the brand, says that its aim with the XCR75 was to design the bike that Cino Cinelli would have designed for himself to race the 1941 Giro d’Italia “if he’d had access to the most cutting-edge innovations and materials of contemporary bicycle manufacturing”.

XCR models have been in Cinelli’s range for many years, made from Columbus XCr stainless steel tubing. Columbus describes this as the world’s lightest steel tubeset.

2023 Cinelli XCR75 all-road bike - 12.jpeg

“The stainless steel tubes are seamless, made starting from a solid billet, machine-perforated and cold drawn countless times to obtain the final required thickness,” it says. “In this way, the very high mechanical characteristics are uniform and constant in the whole round section of the tube.”

2023 Cinelli XCR75 all-road bike - 9.jpeg

Cinelli says that the XCR75 frame has “an ‘all road' geometry that matches cues from Cino Cinelli’s 1950s Supercorsa designs with contemporary advances in endurance riding positions”.

2023 Cinelli XCR75 all-road bike - 7.jpeg

It has given the XCR75’s frame a special finish.

“The unique graphic scheme of the bicycle, applied to the hand-polished stainless steel tubes of Columbus XCr, references the 75 years of graphic history, mixing iconic logos that are an indelible part of Italian cycling legend together with unknown graphic tests from the archive with Cino-era lettering,” it says.

2023 Cinelli XCR75 all-road bike - 5.jpeg

The XCR75 is built up with SRAM Red eTap AXS components...

2023 Cinelli XCR75 all-road bike - 6.jpeg

...although Cinelli specs a 1x Ingrid CRS-POP chainset so there’s no front derailleur. 

2023 Cinelli XCR75 all-road bike - 4.jpeg

Instead, it goes with a Classified wireless internal 2-speed hub gear with a “splash anodisation” finish developed especially for Cinelli.

2023 Cinelli XCR75 all-road bike - 3.jpeg

The bike comes with a custom edition of Ron’s Bikes Fab’s Abs handlebar bag – which Cinelli describes in Carlsberg-esque style as “probably the most stylish handlebar bag in the world” – and a custom Brooks C13 saddle. It is equipped with 32mm René Herse Stampede Pass tyres.

2023 Cinelli XCR75 all-road bike - 8.jpeg

The price? Ah well, yes, there is that. You’re looking at €14,900, which converts to around £12,700. Still, at least it’s pretty much guaranteed that no one else will pull up on the same bike when you stop for a mid-ride coffee.

Cinelli XCR75 spec

Headset Chris King Inset 7 Matte Slate
Handlebar Cinelli Neos Custom
Stem Cinelli Neos Custom
Seatpost Cinelli Neos Custom
Shifters SRAM Red eTap AXS`
Brakes SRAM Red
Rotors SRAM Centerline
Rear derailleur SRAM Red eTap AXS
Chainset Ingrid CRS-POP 48t
Bottom bracket FSA T47
Cassette Classified 11-34t 12-speed
Chain SRAM Red
Wheelset Classified CF G30 with custom Powershift Hub
Tyres Renè Herse Stampede Pass 700x32c Tan Sidewall
Saddle Brooks Cambium C13 Custom
Handlebar tape Cinelli Wave Natural
Bag Ron's Bikes Custom Fab’s Abs

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

