Check out Cinelli’s XCR75 limited edition all-road bike

Italy’s Cinelli has unveiled an XCR75 all-road bike in a limited edition of just 20 to mark the brand’s 75th anniversary. The XCR75 has a Columbus XCr stainless steel frame in a special finish and it’s built up with a Classified wireless internal two-speed hub gear and SRAM’s top-level Red eTap AXS components.

Cino Cinelli won two Monuments, the 1938 Giro di Lombardia and the 1943 Milan–San Remo during his racing career before retiring from competition and founding the bicycle company that bears his name in 1948.

Cinelli, the brand, says that its aim with the XCR75 was to design the bike that Cino Cinelli would have designed for himself to race the 1941 Giro d’Italia “if he’d had access to the most cutting-edge innovations and materials of contemporary bicycle manufacturing”.

XCR models have been in Cinelli’s range for many years, made from Columbus XCr stainless steel tubing. Columbus describes this as the world’s lightest steel tubeset.

“The stainless steel tubes are seamless, made starting from a solid billet, machine-perforated and cold drawn countless times to obtain the final required thickness,” it says. “In this way, the very high mechanical characteristics are uniform and constant in the whole round section of the tube.”

Cinelli says that the XCR75 frame has “an ‘all road' geometry that matches cues from Cino Cinelli’s 1950s Supercorsa designs with contemporary advances in endurance riding positions”.

It has given the XCR75’s frame a special finish.

“The unique graphic scheme of the bicycle, applied to the hand-polished stainless steel tubes of Columbus XCr, references the 75 years of graphic history, mixing iconic logos that are an indelible part of Italian cycling legend together with unknown graphic tests from the archive with Cino-era lettering,” it says.

The XCR75 is built up with SRAM Red eTap AXS components...

...although Cinelli specs a 1x Ingrid CRS-POP chainset so there’s no front derailleur.

Instead, it goes with a Classified wireless internal 2-speed hub gear with a “splash anodisation” finish developed especially for Cinelli.

The bike comes with a custom edition of Ron’s Bikes Fab’s Abs handlebar bag – which Cinelli describes in Carlsberg-esque style as “probably the most stylish handlebar bag in the world” – and a custom Brooks C13 saddle. It is equipped with 32mm René Herse Stampede Pass tyres.

The price? Ah well, yes, there is that. You’re looking at €14,900, which converts to around £12,700. Still, at least it’s pretty much guaranteed that no one else will pull up on the same bike when you stop for a mid-ride coffee.

Cinelli XCR75 spec

Headset Chris King Inset 7 Matte Slate

Handlebar Cinelli Neos Custom

Stem Cinelli Neos Custom

Seatpost Cinelli Neos Custom

Shifters SRAM Red eTap AXS`

Brakes SRAM Red

Rotors SRAM Centerline

Rear derailleur SRAM Red eTap AXS

Chainset Ingrid CRS-POP 48t

Bottom bracket FSA T47

Cassette Classified 11-34t 12-speed

Chain SRAM Red

Wheelset Classified CF G30 with custom Powershift Hub

Tyres Renè Herse Stampede Pass 700x32c Tan Sidewall

Saddle Brooks Cambium C13 Custom

Handlebar tape Cinelli Wave Natural

Bag Ron's Bikes Custom Fab’s Abs

