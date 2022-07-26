Support road.cc

Check out the stunning Chapter2 x Bradley Harms Koko aero road bike2022 Chapter2 x Bradley Harms Koko aero road bike

Check out the stunning Chapter2 x Bradley Harms Koko aero road bike

Canadian artist has given Chapter2's aero road bike a limited edition finish, and the result is amazing
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Tue, Jul 26, 2022 21:55

First Published Jul 26, 2022

0

This Chapter2 Koko aero road bike has been given a limited edition finish by Canadian artist Bradley Harms, and we think the result is absolutely stunning.

Chapter2 launched the Koko earlier in the year and it’s an interesting bike even before we get to that eye-catching finish.

Chapter2 launches Koko aero road bike with adjustable compliance

2022 Chapter2 x Bradley Harms Koko aero road bike - 7.jpeg

The UCI-approved Koko frameset features Kammtail sections to reduce drag as well as an adjustable compliance dual-position seat clamp that’s designed to allow you to dial in the ride you’re after.

Chapter2 says that using the seat clamp in one position will provide a normal amount of compliance, but switching to a second position provides greater comfort.

2022 Chapter2 x Bradley Harms Koko aero road bike - 2.jpeg

“By installing the seat clamp in the lower position, the increased cantilever action of the seatpost will increase the compliance by up to 8.5%, allowing the Koko to glide over rough road surfaces and keeping you fresh when you decide to go solo,” it says.

The Koko is available in a disc brake-only format and is specced with Chapter2’s aero-optimised Mana one-piece bar and stem with internal cable/hose routing.

2022 Chapter2 x Bradley Harms Koko aero road bike - 1.jpeg

You can read all about the tech details of the Chapter2 Koko here. What’s even newer is this finish from Bradley Harms.

“Part of the motivation behind this project is to get art lovers in love with cycling and cyclists in love with art,” says Bradley. “We’re so similar and those of us who are involved in both can see it so plainly. It’s a way of getting the two worlds together.

Chapter2 | Bradley Harms from Divine Agency on Vimeo.

“I’ve painted all of these lines by hand, one by one, so if you actually get up to the frame or the paintings each line has a delicate wave or has some imperfection in it. I think the point of the paintings was to strive to be perfect, but always fall short.”

2022 Chapter2 x Bradley Harms Koko aero road bike - 3.jpeg

Chapter2 says, “The paint surface has been adapted to transcend. By applying a clear coat (as opposed to opaque) the frame transforms throughout the day, from sunrise to sunset the change in light highlights the unique texture.”

2022 Chapter2 x Bradley Harms Koko aero road bike - 5.jpeg

We have to say that the overall effect is amazing. Only 60 framesets – frame, fork, seatpost, headset and Mana bar/stem – will be available. Once sold out, no more will ever be made.

Each frameset comes with a signed piece of the art as used on the frame, and blue detailed matching thru-axles and top cap. You also get maroon carbon bottle cages and the option to buy an NFT (non-fungible token).

2022 Chapter2 x Bradley Harms Koko aero road bike - 1 (1).jpeg

The Chapter2 x Bradley Harms Koko frameset is priced at US $4,999 – which converts to about £4,150. Get more information here

www.chapter2bikes.com

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

