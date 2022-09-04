Support road.cc

Bike at bedtime: Yukiya Arishiro's Japan National Championship Merida Scultura

Check out the newly crowned National Champion of Japan's custom painted Merida
by Jamie Williams
UPDATED Sun, Sep 04, 2022 21:56

First Published Sep 4, 2022

We've seen many countries host their National Championships over the last few weeks and if you're strong enough, smart enough and lucky enough to win your respective race then one of the perks is often a freshly painted race bike...the newly crowned champion of Japan has wasted no time in showing off his...

2022 Yukiya Arishiro Merida Scultura head tube Credit FSA,iimiwa
Credit: FSA/iimiwa

> Merida Scultura Team 2022

The 90th edition of Japan's National Road race Championships was claimed by Yukiya Arashiro of Bahrain Victorious and he's recently been showing off this rather swish paint job to celebrate.

> Jai Hindley’s 2022 Giro d’Italia winning bikes

The design has been meticulously painted by Lumar Colours, a company synonymous within the world of cycling for creating some of the most iconic designs of the last decade. For example, when you see the likes of Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphillippe or Jai Hindley rocking a new paint scheme, chances are it's been through Lumar Colours' doors.

2022 Yukiya Arishiro Merida Scultura chainstay Credit FSA,iimiwa
Credit: FSA/iimiwa

> Review: Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Groupset

> Review: Continental GP5000TR Tyres

The bike in question is a Merida Scultura Team kitted out with Shimano's latest 12-speed Dura-Ace R9200 generation groupset and FSA finishing kit. That includes a Vision Metron 6D cockpit, Vision Metron 55 SL Disc wheels which are set up tubeless with 30mm Continental Grand Prix 5000TR rubber, Elite Leggero bottle cages and sponsor-compliant Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 pedals.

2022 Yukiya Arishiro Merida Scultura top tube Credit FSA,iimiwa
Credit: FSA/iimiwa

If anyone is able to translate this text on the top tube then please let us know in the comments section below!

> Review: Vision Metron 6D Integrated bar/stem

2022 Yukiya Arishiro Merida Scultura Credit FSA,iimiwa

Credit: FSA/iimiwa

The saddle and bar tape come courtesy of Prologo, would you be brave enough to use white bar tape? We do suppose that Arashiro isn't planning on using his new bike on mucky UK lanes though...

Seen a National Champ's custom paint scheme that you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below...

2022 Merida Scultura Team
FSA
Bike at bedtime
Japan
National champ
Yukiya Arashiro
