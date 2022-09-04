Bike at bedtime: Yukiya Arishiro's Japan National Championship Merida Scultura

We've seen many countries host their National Championships over the last few weeks and if you're strong enough, smart enough and lucky enough to win your respective race then one of the perks is often a freshly painted race bike...the newly crowned champion of Japan has wasted no time in showing off his...

Credit: FSA / iimiwa

The 90th edition of Japan's National Road race Championships was claimed by Yukiya Arashiro of Bahrain Victorious and he's recently been showing off this rather swish paint job to celebrate.

The design has been meticulously painted by Lumar Colours, a company synonymous within the world of cycling for creating some of the most iconic designs of the last decade. For example, when you see the likes of Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphillippe or Jai Hindley rocking a new paint scheme, chances are it's been through Lumar Colours' doors.

Credit: FSA / iimiwa

The bike in question is a Merida Scultura Team kitted out with Shimano's latest 12-speed Dura-Ace R9200 generation groupset and FSA finishing kit. That includes a Vision Metron 6D cockpit, Vision Metron 55 SL Disc wheels which are set up tubeless with 30mm Continental Grand Prix 5000TR rubber, Elite Leggero bottle cages and sponsor-compliant Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 pedals.

Credit: FSA / iimiwa

If anyone is able to translate this text on the top tube then please let us know in the comments section below!

Credit: FSA/iimiwa

The saddle and bar tape come courtesy of Prologo, would you be brave enough to use white bar tape? We do suppose that Arashiro isn't planning on using his new bike on mucky UK lanes though...

Seen a National Champ's custom paint scheme that you prefer?