Bike at bedtime: take a look at Officine Mattio’s new OM1 S

100% made in Italy’s Cuneo region, this road racing bike can be fully customised with Italian components
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Tue, Sep 07, 2021 21:40

First Published Sep 7, 2021

Made in Italy, in the north western Cuneo province that’s located by the Italian Alps to be exact, the OM1 S is very first monocoque bike produced by Officine Mattio where the Italian brand is headquartered. The “Made in Cuneo” logo appears on the bike to reflect the brand’s manufacturing philosophy.

“The OM1 S is targeted to a young audience, to riders who love neat, refined products, as well as to purists looking for a reliable bike with a gritty look,” says Officine Mattio.

The road racing OM1 S features a custom-made Officine Mattio integrated carbon fibre handlebar and the cables are fully integrated, regardless of which groupset chosen.

The carbon fibre frame comes in at a respectable claimed weight of 920g (size medium, not painted).

Officine Mattio describe the frame’s geometry as “gritty”. It’s aggressive with very compact rear-stays.

It’s not just a race-y bike though, the OM1 S has versatility for year-round training rides with its tyre clearance capacity for up to 36mm.

OM1 S is launched in eight different groupset options including the new Shimano Dura Ace Di2 and Ultegra, as well as SRAM Force AXS.

You can find other bikes equipped with the new Shimano offerings over here.

Officine Mattio bikes can be fully customised on the brand’s website, from configuring the aesthetics with plenty of colour combinations and graphics to choose from, as well as the components.

Finishing kit wise, it’s an all Italian affair, with Pirelli supplying the tyres and Selle Italia the saddle, with men’s and women’s specific options available. There’s plenty of Campagnolo and Fulcrum wheels to choose from too.

Prices start at €4,250 excluding VAT (that’s around £3,655) for the frame kit alone (frame, fork, headset, integrated handlebar, seatpost, thru-axles), while complete bike starts at €5,990 excluding VAT (that’s roughly £5,150).

The new OM1 S can be configured online at www.officinemattio.com

