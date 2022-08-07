Bike(s) at bedtime: A podium winning special edition Ribble from The Commonwealth Games

This week, we've got not one but two Bikes at Bedtime for you. Ribble-sponsored athletes that have just finished competing in the 2022 Commonwealth Games road race got some rather special limited edition paint schemes to mark the occasion. Finn Crockett was the highest place finisher, claiming third in the men's race after three and a half hours of racing.

Zac Williams/SWpix.com

Finn Crockett (Scotland) and Red Walters (Grenada) of Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling could be seen using the Ribble Ultra SL R aero road bike (above) while LeCol Wahoo team members Lizzie Holden (Isle of Man), Anna Christian (Isle of Man) and Eluned King, who came eighth in the women's race for Wales, raced on the Ribble Endurance SL R (below).

Ribble says that the variation in bike choice is purely down to team preference.

> Ribble launch radical new Ultra aero road bike (+ video)

Ribble has cracked open a new paint tin with a custom colour chrome finish and chrome decals. Both bikes use an 11-speed Ultegra R8070 di2 disc brake groupset, which is not only Shimano's second-tier groupset but has also now been superseded by the 12-speed R8100 Ultegra.

You're probably bored of us telling you that Ultegra is functionally just as good as Dura-Ace, but this is yet another example of even the pros not being able to justify the additional expense.

> Your complete guide to Shimano groupsets

Zac Williams/SWpix.com

Finn Crockett, who sprinted to third from a reduced bunch, uses Sram aero chainrings mounted to a Quarq DFour power meter and crank arms. You may have also noticed the lack of bar tape; we're informed this is because the dropped portion of the bar is textured like sandpaper to provide grip.

> Review: Specialized S Works Ares shoes

Both teams are also sponsored by Mavic, and will be using the Cosmic SLR Disc wheels. The 45mm deep version appears to be most popular for this particular course. These weigh in at 1,440g for the pair and are set up tubeless with Continental GP5000 TR tyres.

> Review: Continental GP5000 TR tyres

Seatposts and cockpits are from Ribble's in-house components brand known as Level. Ribble says the unique design of its bar and stem combo results in improved aerodynamics of the entire system [bike and rider].

> Review: Ribble Endurance SL R Disc

The Endurance SL R, meanwhile, is the lightweight climbing bike in the range, with many stock builds coming in under the UCI weight limit of 6.8kg.



Despite having 'Endurance' in its name, Ribble says that "the serious racer whether elite or local hero will appreciate the frames stiffness and power transfer."

https://www.ribblecycles.co.uk

Which of these bikes would you rather have in your garage? Let us know in the comments section below...