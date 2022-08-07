Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Features
feature
Tech
Bike(s) at bedtime: A podium winning special edition Ribble from The Commonwealth Games2022 Commonwealth Ribble Endurance SL R bike at bedtime

Bike(s) at bedtime: A podium winning special edition Ribble from The Commonwealth Games

Check out these rather swish looking paint schemes on the Ribble Endurance SL R and Ultra SL R Commonwealth bikes...
by Jamie Williams
Sun, Aug 07, 2022 21:45
1

This week, we've got not one but two Bikes at Bedtime for you. Ribble-sponsored athletes that have just finished competing in the 2022 Commonwealth Games road race got some rather special limited edition paint schemes to mark the occasion. Finn Crockett was the highest place finisher, claiming third in the men's race after three and a half hours of racing.

2022 Ribble Ultra SL R commonwealth Finn Crockett (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Zac Williams/SWpix.com

Finn Crockett (Scotland) and Red Walters (Grenada) of Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling could be seen using the Ribble Ultra SL R aero road bike (above) while LeCol Wahoo team members Lizzie Holden (Isle of Man), Anna Christian (Isle of Man) and Eluned King, who came eighth in the women's race for Wales, raced on the Ribble Endurance SL R (below).

Ribble says that the variation in bike choice is purely down to team preference.

> Ribble launch radical new Ultra aero road bike (+ video)

2022 Commonwealth Ribble Endurance SL R front bars

Ribble has cracked open a new paint tin with a custom colour chrome finish and chrome decals. Both bikes use an 11-speed Ultegra R8070 di2 disc brake groupset, which is not only Shimano's second-tier groupset but has also now been superseded by the 12-speed R8100 Ultegra.

You're probably bored of us telling you that Ultegra is functionally just as good as Dura-Ace, but this is yet another example of even the pros not being able to justify the additional expense.

> Your complete guide to Shimano groupsets 

2022 Ribble Ultra SL R commonwealth Finn Crockett racing (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Zac Williams/SWpix.com

Finn Crockett, who sprinted to third from a reduced bunch, uses Sram aero chainrings mounted to a Quarq DFour power meter and crank arms. You may have also noticed the lack of bar tape; we're informed this is because the dropped portion of the bar is textured like sandpaper to provide grip.

> Review: Specialized S Works Ares shoes

2022 Commonwealth Ribble Ultra SL R seat stays

Both teams are also sponsored by Mavic, and will be using the Cosmic SLR Disc wheels. The 45mm deep version appears to be most popular for this particular course. These weigh in at 1,440g for the pair and are set up tubeless with Continental GP5000 TR tyres.

> Review: Continental GP5000 TR tyres

2022 Commonwealth Ribble Endurance SL R fork

Seatposts and cockpits are from Ribble's in-house components brand known as Level. Ribble says the unique design of its bar and stem combo results in improved aerodynamics of the entire system [bike and rider].

> Review: Ribble Endurance SL R Disc 

2022 Commonwealth Ribble Ultra SL R bars

The Endurance SL R, meanwhile, is the lightweight climbing bike in the range, with many stock builds coming in under the UCI weight limit of 6.8kg.
 

Despite having 'Endurance' in its name, Ribble says that "the serious racer whether elite or local hero will appreciate the frames stiffness and power transfer." 

2022 Commonwealth Ribble Endurance SL R main shot

https://www.ribblecycles.co.uk

Which of these bikes would you rather have in your garage? Let us know in the comments section below...

Ribble
endurance sl r
Ultra SL R
2022 Commonwealth Games
le col wahoo
2022 Ribble Ultra SL R Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling
Jamie Williams

Jamie has been riding bikes since a tender age but really caught the bug for racing and reviewing whilst studying towards a master's in Mechanical engineering at Swansea University. Having graduated, he decided he really quite liked working with bikes and is now a full-time addition to the road.cc team. When not writing about tech news or working on the Youtube channel, you can still find him racing local crits trying to cling on to his cat 2 licence...and missing every break going...

Latest Comments

 