2020 Bowman Weald

Bike at bedtime: Bowman Weald

This aluminium endurance bike from the London-based brand is celebrating its first birthday today
by Anna Marie Hughes
Sat, Dec 12, 2020 21:30
Landing one year ago today, the Weald is Britain’s Bowman Cycles’ fast endurance bike that replaced the Pilgrims Disc. Handbuilt to order in the UK, Bowman says “the Weald is ready for long day rides through to nights away, right up to the most inspired of long-distance adventures."

2020 Bowman Weald 2

Described as “spritely yet stable”, this endurance steed is made from 6069-T6 aluminium and has a slightly longer headtube than the London-based brand’s Palace range to slide you into a distance-friendly position.

> Video: Bowman’s Layhams Disc and Pilgrims ‘Project X’ frames

Its fork is full carbon for compliancy and, like the frame, it takes a flat mount disc brake and a 12mm thru axle which should ensure the disc rotors run true when putting in the power.

2020 Bowman Weald 6

For strength and predictable handling, Bowman introduced new CNC’d slimmer headtubes for this frame which house a 1in upper bearing, flaring out to 1 1/2in at the bottom. The unusual size in this design is said to reduce weight while maintaining front end stiffness. BSA threaded bottom brackets are used for simple installation and reliability

2020 Bowman Weald 4

At the rear, to balance stiffness with comfort, Bowman says their Flare Square 2.0 seat tube “reduces deflection when really hauling, while the tubing’s form allows us to use a smaller 27.2mm seat post to improve comfort”. It is no oversized or aero post, this skinny specimen is included for comfort.

Diverting onto the rougher roads is not a problem. It has wide clearance for up to 32mm tyres, which can be run on lower pressures to provide cushioning and grip, without sacrificing speed and rolling resistance.

2020 Bowman Weald 8

Riding all year round, whatever the weather, is also possible on the Weald thanks to the full set of mudguard mounts, including a slick design at the rear which allows for direct mounting without a bridge.

2020 Bowman Weald 9

Removable cable ports ensure a sleek finish is achieved, while allowing for ease of installation and cable lubing maintenance.

For those who prefer the stealthy and the subtle, the Weald is available with a deep-charcoal base but comes with bursts of colour outlines to brighten up the build a tad. A glossy finished Spearmint is the other option.

2020 Bowman Weald 3

Frameset only the Bowman Weald comes in at £845, while an Ultegra build, with Noble TLR26 tubeless ready wheels wrapped in Continental GP5000’s, totals £2495.

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

