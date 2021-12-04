Support road.cc

Bike at bedtime: Filippo Baroncini’s World Championship Cinelli Pressure

Cinelli’s aero bike with full internal cable routing has been given the rainbow treatment for the young talent who’s moving to Trek Segafredo full-time in 2022
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Sat, Dec 04, 2021 21:40

First Published Dec 4, 2021

Italy’s Filippo Baroncini attacked late out of the lead group to win the rainbow at the men’s U23 World Championship road race in Leuven, Belgium this year, and his Cinelli Pressure has now been given the rainbow treatment. Swivel the handlebars to one side and you’ll spot this neat detail…

2021 Cinelli Pressure - Filippo Baroncini U23 World Champion bike - World Champ fork detail.jpg

The Italian cyclist rode for the UCI Continental team Team Colpack-Ballan in 2021, but he is due to ride full-time for Trek Segafredo next season.  

2021 Cinelli Pressure - Filippo Baroncini U23 World Champion bike - signed.jpg

Cinelli’s aero bike, the Pressure, has a 990g monocoque frame made from Toray T700 carbon-fibre. An aero seat tube and dropped seat stays are included for aero gains and added stiffness.

2021 Cinelli Pressure - Filippo Baroncini U23 World Champion bike - bars.jpg

No cables are visible at the front end. Using Vision’s Metron 5D handlebar's ACR system, with a fully integrated bar, cockpit headset and fork, all cables have been routed internally through steerer tube to reduce wind drag further, while also contributing to the clean aesthetics. 

2021 Cinelli Pressure - Filippo Baroncini U23 World Champion bike - seat tube detail.jpg

The use of PU Molds in the curing, according to Cinelli, allows for more efficient internal wire passage.

Geometry wise, the reach is a little shorter and the stack a touch higher than the Specialized Tarmac SL7, but with a reach of 385mm and stack of 539mm for the size medium it still gives a compact race-y position. 

Cinelli has equipped this model with Shimano’s latest Dura-Ace 9200 12 speed Di2 Groupset.

2021 Cinelli Pressure - Filippo Baroncini U23 World Champion bike - front disc brake.jpg

The Pressure has been specced with 160mm disc brake rotors on the front for increased braking power and 140mm on the rear to make the braking less grabby and to save a touch of weight. 

2021 Cinelli Pressure - Filippo Baroncini U23 World Champion bike - crank.jpg

Gearing wise, Baroncini has been running FSA’s Powerbox Aero Stealth 53/46T chainrings and a 11-30T cassette at the rear. 

2021 Cinelli Pressure - Filippo Baroncini U23 World Champion bike - tyre and rim.jpg

Italian brand Ursus provides the 47mm deep carbon-rimmed Miura TC47 Disc wheelset which features new alloy hubs for mounting straight-head spokes. The front wheel weighs 780g, while the rear is 890g.

2021 Cinelli Pressure - Filippo Baroncini U23 World Champion bike - mono stay.jpg

There’s clearance for 30mm tyres but it’s Pirelli’s 25mm wide all-rounder racing P Zero Race TLR tyres that are wrapped around the Ursus performance wheels. The TechWALL+ Road carcass is designed to improve the reliability against punctures without affecting the weight of the tyre while the SmartEVO Compound, according to Pirelli, enhances the grip performances both on wet and dry tarmac compared to its previous cycling compounds.

2021 Cinelli Pressure - Filippo Baroncini U23 World Champion bike - saddle.jpg

Prologo has supplied the Scratch M5 NACK saddle which has a perineal channel to eliminate pressure peaks in this sensitive area. And lastly, the bottle cages are Elites.

cinelli.it

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

