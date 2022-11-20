Behold this custom-painted Factor OSTRO VAM made in collaboration with Duke Agyapong

Available for a short time and in limited numbers, this eye-catching Factor x Duke OSTRO VAM frame represents Factor's commitment to spreading the good word about cycling in its partnership with Duke Agyapong.
A limited-edition version of this bike has been made following Duke’s custom bike (shown in the header), differing only slightly from Duke’s original by not including the images of their face.
Duke says: "The limited edition bike isn’t about me, it’s about the journey and progression for all black people.”
Pictured here are Factor's in-house componentry brand wheels and integrated cockpit. The Black Inc 5-spoke carbon wheelset is lightweight and tubeless ready, weighing 1,318 grams and priced at €3473.04 (~£3000), shown here with Goodyear Eagle F1 tyres.
The Black Inc integrated barstem "provides measurable gains over a traditional stem and round handlebar setup", costing €627.25 (~£544).
> Goodyear Eagle F1 tubeless tyre
On the frame you can expect to see verses from Duke’s poetry about equality; and whilst we think the colourway looks pretty cool, Factor also says how it “celebrates diversity.”
Duke adds: “When I did start riding, even though London is quite diverse, I didn’t feel like cycling was open to me, so this bike was created as a reminder that cycling is for everyone."
Duke wants to contribute to a growing understanding between people no matter who they are, or where they are from, and this frame is sure to be a talking point at your next crit race or club run! You can give Duke's story a watch below, where they explain how "cycling is more than just going fast".
You can get your hands on the frame only, or as a complete build with the choice of SRAM Red AXS, SRAM Force AXS, Shimano Ultegra 8170 or Dura Ace 9270 groupsets. Both SRAM options come with an added Quarq power meter, and the frame is available in six sizes from 49-61cm.
> Check out the best Shimano road bike groupsets 2022 here
The OSTRO VAM was first spotted at the 2020 Tour de France used by the likes of Chris Froome and his Israel-Premier Tech World Tour team. It's referred to as the "everything bike" by Factor. It's an aero disc-brake frame (sorry Froomey) weighing 830g (painted, size 54cm).
You can find out more about the Factor OSTRO VRAM Duke edition here.
For other custom paintwork and custom-built bikes plus everything else in between, check out our other Bikes at Bedtime.
Do you think they need this custom paint job on the Factor OSTRO gravel frame too? Let us know in the comments below…
Not that I disbelieve you for a second, but I find it hard to believe that he could be so much worse than the incompetent, vicious, nasty, brutal...
".....smoke bomb-like devices."...
Once I overshot a corner and yes that was my fault I ended up on the floor. I was lying winded, I noticed the driver approaches I'd hit the right...
The problem is that most bad drivers would have no problem passing a test. Wow, one day a year you have to show up sober and drive to the letter of...
On a Brompton, though, you can actually look inside the main tube when it's folded!
Hello - difficult decision as you say... What weather do you have in Denmark? It's similar latitude to the UK, so if that means rain, I'd be...
That's all great, as I remarked to my GP, A & E consultant and dentist whilst chatting at the end of appointments, really just to help them...
Bradford doesn't have a "minority of dangerous drivers" - there's a constant flow of accidents and fatalities caused by unlicensed / uninsured...
Same here. Not many (any) "gravel" roads or "fire tracks" round here. I was looking for a bike that wasn't a "racing" bike for use on quiet roads...
Basing your opinion of something on one incident where you have been personally inconvenienced is probably not a good method of assessing the value...