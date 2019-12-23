Home
From Team Sky dominating the Tour de France with British riders to Lance Armstrong's confession, we look back over the decade
Chris Froome celebrates winning the 2013 Tour de France (picture copyright Simon Wilkinson:SWpix.com)

From Team Sky's success in the Tour de France to the emergence of Strava and Zwift and Lance Armstrong confessing to doping ... there's been a fair bit happened in cycling over the past decade that you couldn't have predicted in late 2009. Here's our selection of 10 of them. Disagree with our choices? Anything to add? Let us know in the comments.

1 – Two of Great Britain’s gold medal winning team pursuit quartet at Beijing 2008 would go on to win the Tour de France

Chapeau, Sir Wiggo and G. A shame that Ed Clancy and Paul Manning couldn’t make it a full house.

Geraint Thomas Cardiff homecoming 2018 (picture copyright) Charlie Forgham-Bailey, SWpix.com_

2 – Team Sky would win the Tour de France six times in seven years – with three British riders

Remember the reaction when Dave Brailsford said they’d win the Tour with a British rider within five years? What’s more, they were all founder members of the team. Our launch coverage didn’t even mention Chris Froome or Geraint Thomas.

Team Sky ride past Buckingham Palace.jpg

3 – The world’s biggest sportive – and its richest one-day race – would start and finish in London

Have you ever managed to get a place through the ballot for RideLondon-Surrey 100 though?

Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 medals (copyright Simon MacMichael)

4 – Strava, or it didn’t happen would become a catchphrase – and Strava art would become a thing

Strava? Sorry, what’s that? Merry Christmas

Snowman via anthony Hoyte on Strava.jpg

5 – Someone would ride round the world in fewer than 80 days

Mind you, if you had predicted that one, Mark Beaumont would have been a decent shout and, as it turned out, bang on the money.

Mark Beaumont during his Artemis World Cycle challenge (via Twitter).jpg

6 – An annual, non-stop race across Europe would have people around the world watching dots on a computer screen – and a woman would win the latest edition

Mike Hall has sadly left us, but the legacy he left with the Transcontinental Race he founded has dot-watchers gripped each summer – and especially this year, as Fiona Kolbinger became the first female winner.

Fiona Kolbinger Transcontinental day 1_Credit AngusSung.co_.uk for Transcontinental.cc

7 – A rider would get caught using a hidden motor in competition

There have been other instances of mechanical doping at lower levels of the sport, but otherwise, with the UCI stepping up testing it’s all gone pretty quiet since Belgian U23 rider Femke Van den Driessche’s copped a six-year ban in 2016.

femke wilier.jpg

8 – You’d be racing total strangers from your own home with a turbo trainer and computer screen

What’s more, you could even try and qualify for national eRacing championships (where the men’s winner would get busted for cheating).

British Cyclling Zwift eRacing Championship 2019 (picture copyright Simon Wilkinson, SWPix (15).jpg

9 – Rapha would be worth £200 million – and sold to the heirs to the Wal-Mart fortune

Love it or hate it, that was the price tag on the 2017 deal that saw the North London-based clothing business bought by an investment firm controlled by Steuart and Tom Walton.

Rapha founder Simon Mottram.jpg

10 – Lance Armstrong would be banned for life and stripped of seven Tour de France titles

Okay, maybe you did predict that – but without the 2009 comeback and a very pissed off Floyd Landis who, his own career in tatters, went public on his former team leader the following year, would Armstrong's fall from grace and subsequent confession have happened? We doubt it.

Lance Armstrong and Oprah Winfrey Photo by Maryse Alberti, Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

 

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.