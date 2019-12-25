Unshipping your chain can be annoying at best, sometimes dangerous, especially if it happens when you’re in traffic, so you need to minimise the chances of it happening by setting up your bike right.
If your chain has started to come off frequently when it didn’t in the past, something in your bike setup has changed. The first thing to do is check that all of your drivetrain bolts are tight, that nothing has moved or got whacked, and to make sure your rear wheel is correctly seated in the dropouts.
Let's take a look at how you deal with other possible reasons your chain is coming off.
If your chain comes off at the front
Adjusting your front derailleur limit screws
If your chain is coming off the chainset, make sure that the two limit screws on your front derailleur are properly adjusted.
One of the screws – sometimes, but not always, marked H for ‘high’ – limits movement of the front derailleur cage outwards.
The other screw – sometimes, but not always, marked L for ‘low’ – limits movement of the front derailleur cage inwards.
If your chain regularly comes off the inside of your chainset, it could be that the L screw needs adjusting. Put the chain on the small chainring and the largest sprocket at the back. The inner plate of the front derailleur cage should nearly but not quite touch the chain; we’re talking about a gap of 1-2mm. If the gap is larger than that, turn the L screw clockwise to move the inner plate of the front derailleur cage closer to the chain.
If your chain frequently comes off the outside of your chainset, it could be that your front derailleur H screw needs adjusting. Put the chain on the big chainring (up front) and the smallest sprocket (at the back). The outside plate of the front derailleur cage shouldn’t quite touch the chain. If there’s a gap larger than 1-2mm, turn the H screw clockwise and you’ll see the cage move inwards.
>>Read more: How to adjust front derailleur indexing
Other solutions
You can still occasionally unship your chain even if the limit screws are set correctly, particularly if you change gear under load (while standing or pushing hard on the pedals). Try backing off your effort (but still pedaling) when shifting between chainrings.
Another way to keep the chain from coming off the inside of the chainset is to use a chain catcher.
A chain catcher is essentially an arm that acts as a barrier to the chain overshifting inwards. SRAM Red, Force 22 and Rival 22 front derailleurs have an integrated chain catcher.
If your bike doesn’t already have one, you can fit a chain catcher retrospectively. There are different designs out there and they’re all pretty easy to install.
>> Read more: The rise of the chain catcher (no, really!)
If your chain comes off at the rear
Adjusting your rear derailleur limit screws
If your chain is coming off at the rear, it’s often a simple matter of adjusting the limit screws on your rear derailleur.
If the chain is coming off the inside of the cassette, put the chain onto the smaller chainring (at the front) and the largest sprocket (at the rear). Then turn the L screw clockwise until you see the rear derailleur cage (the section that hangs down) start to move away from the centre of the bike. You need to move it to the point where the chain can move freely into the largest sprocket, but can go no further than that.
If your chain is coming off the outside of the cassette, put the chain onto the larger chainring and the smallest rear sprocket. Then turn the H screw clockwise until you see the rear derailleur cage start to move towards the centre of the bike. You need to move it to the point where the chain can move freely into the smallest sprocket, but can go no further than that.
Again, though, if the chain wasn’t coming off before but has recently developed the habit, the setup has somehow changed. Before you do anything, check that the rear wheel is sitting correctly in the dropouts with the rim running centrally in the chainstays, and make sure that the rear derailleur and its hanger (the piece to which the rear derailleur is bolted) aren’t bent. In most cases, the rear derailleur pulleys should be lined up directly underneath one another.
>>Read more: How to adjust and tune indexed rear derailleurs
What if your chain is still coming off?
If you do all this and your chain is still coming off, there are several other things to look at:
• Your front derailleur could have moved. Check that it is positioned correctly by taking a look at our article on how to index front gears.
• Is your drivetrain worn and in need of replacement? Shifting performance can start to become less smooth and more erratic as components near the end of their useful lives.
• It might be that the chain is worn, has a stiff or bent link, or has become clogged up with dirt. A visual inspection while turning the cranks should reveal if there’s a problem here.
• The chainring, or a chainring tooth, could be bent. Again, a visual check will tell you what you need to know.
• It could be that you’re running the chain at too extreme an angle – in the larger chainring and the largest sprocket (as in the picture above), or the smaller chainring and the smallest sprocket. Some systems can handle this (even though it's not a particularly efficient way to ride), some can’t.
• Your chain could be too long or too short. Before putting a chain on, thread it onto the larger chainring and the largest sprocket but don’t run it though the rear derailleur. Pull the two ends together and add one complete link (one inner and one outer half link) to get the correct chain length.
• You’re running a chain that’s not compatible with the rest of your drivetrain, in which case you need to change it.
There are other reasons why your chain could come off, but we think these are the main ones. If you think there’s an important cause we’ve missed, tell us about it down below.
Good read.
Would just add... if your chain regularly comes off/grinds/crunches on the hills it may well be poor technique - definately so in my case. Don't try changing down when you're out of the saddle, especially if on some 15% killer - this places enormous stress on the whole chain drive. Anticipate in advance (while still seated) and aim for a smooth transition through the gears.
All useful considerations (if a bit impolite).
Other than 13 onwards. Which is just bigotry. Shame.
Get a Shadow plus clutch rear derailleur
Somewhat related: Your rear derailleur might need an overhaul.
Lately I've had odd chain slippage problems because the P-knuckle spring on my 105 5700 GS (medium cage) rear derailleur isn't keeping chain tension as well as it should, especially when using smaller cogs with the small ring. This sudden chain slackness and "sliding" can feel like chain drop but isn't quite as catastrophic...it does interrupt the predictability of your power transfer to the rear wheel though.
One temporary fix is to tighten the B-tension screw more to force the cage away from your cassette and increase chain tension. The other is to disassemble the rear derailleur cage and P-knuckle spring, clean it out, and then realign the relevant pins on the spring with the holes on the P-knuckle before reapplying grease and reassembly. On 105 derailleurs there is a second pin hole for the P-knuckle spring that will yield even more spring tension on the cage when used.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1sZS49JmXK0
Go fixed. As long as the wheelnuts are tight, the chain tension and chainline are fine, you'll never unship the chain again. Ever.
How about:
Take it to your local bike shop and get it checked over!
Sure fire way to wreck your bike is to muck with limit screws when you don't know what you are doing. What if your hanger is bent and you adjust the rear dearalier inwards - bam - into the wheel and a new wheel, mech, hanger and chain.
Disclaimer: I work in a bike shop. we warn people off playing with limit screws.
You are right but if you are lazy and the chain is a bit slack because of stretch, it can fly off if you are spinning at 130+rpm. Done it twice and felt stupid both times.
yeah. I got the chainline wrong once and broke the chain at 30mph plus. That was *interesting*. And I had a chain that said 1/8" on the box but appears not to have been. It unshipped on the fast downhill just out of my street. Stayed upright both times but became beyond anally retentive about chain line, tension and fit...
May I suggest buying a JIS 2 driver for adjusting shimano limit screws. Will also adjust shimano brake spring tension. Fits the heads perfectly.
Bent rear mech hanger will cause the chain to drop off. Even if the adjustment screws are set correctly the chain will still come off because the mech has moved. You should probably check for this before adjusting any screws. If the hanger is bent then adjusting the screws will never solve the problem and you will have to adjust them again once you have straightend the hanger. Other symptoms are skipping sprockets and shifting under load.