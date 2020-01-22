Image CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 marcmo:Flickr
Browse the high-end bikes in your local shiny specialist and you can get the idea that cycling is a very expensive way to get around and get your exercise fix. Not so; with our money-saving tips you can buy and run a bike on the financial equivalent of the smell of an oily rag.
Use the Cycle To Work Scheme
By deducting the payments for your bike from your pre-tax salary, the Cycle To Work Scheme can save you at least 25 percent off the cost of a new bike. Recent changes to the rules allow you to buy accessories too, so don't think of it as a bike-only one-off.
You pay for the bike or equipment through salary sacrifice, generally over 12 months, and you save on income tax and National Insurance on the payments.
That means it's good for everyone who pays tax, and if you're fortunate enough to be earning enough to pay a higher rate, you'll save even more.
At the end of the scheme the bike is yours for a market value payment. Many providers extend the hire through a separate agreement for a further couple of years to take advantage of the much lower market value rates for older bikes (3% for bikes under £500 and 7% for more expensive bikes).
Buy second hand
Thanks to sites like eBay and Gumtree and many classified forums including our own it’s never been easier to find a bike second hand, and while some people have slightly inflated ideas of what their used stuff is worth, there are plenty of bargains out there.
Any second-hand bike will need a thorough mechanical inspection. In particular, have a very close look at the frame. Any cracks or paint ripples are signs that the frame has been abused and you should walk away.
You should also ask the seller to show you the original purchase receipt for the bike, so you can be reasonably sure it's not stolen. Check the frame number at BikeRegister too. Ask questions about the history of the bike, what it's been used for and what modifications have been made. A thief won't know this stuff or will make silly mistakes.
Buy in sales and out of season
If you're planning on buying a new bike later this year, wait till about September and you may well be able to buy this year’s model at a nice discount. That’s when next year’s bikes start hitting the shops so dealers discount them to clear floor and warehouse space.
The caveat is you may struggle to find some popular models and sizes at the end of the season, so shop around.
Similar principles apply to accessories that have a season, like lights and clothing. The peak buying season for lights is in September; if you buy at the end of winter, they’re substantially cheaper.
The same goes for clothes. Buy your summer clothes in sales during the winter and vice versa and you’ll save, often very large amounts. Discounts as large as 50-60 percent are not unusual.
Sample sales are another source of heavily-discounted gear. Keep your eyes open and you could pick up gear from high-end brands like Vulpine and Rapha at prices considerably more wallet-friendly than usual.
Put up with a few more grams
Everyone likes the ‘oooh’ factor of lifting a light bike, but weight saving costs money, and makes little difference on the road unless you’re racing up l’Alpe d’Huez.
For example, say you need a new saddle. The base model seat from Wiggle own brand Prime will cost you £17.99 and weighs a claimed 225g. At the other end of the price and weight spectrum, a Selle San Marco Mantra Superleggera costs £295 and weighs 117g. You’re not going to be able to feel a 108g weight difference, but you’ll certainly feel not being able to pay this week’s rent.
Learn maintenance
Doing your own repair and maintenance work can save you loads in labour charges. You’ll have a better-functioning bike into the bargain as you’re more likely to notice things going wrong is you know how they’re supposed to be.
At the very least, you should learn how to fix a punctured inner tube, saving yourself a fiver very time you get a flat. If that’s too much hassle, buy spare tubes in bulk; you can usually find them for as little as £2 each in packs of ten.
Recycle
If a tube is damaged beyond repair, don’t bin it. A bit of old tube makes a good chainstay protector, while strips of old tube have uses like lining the hooks of your bike rack so they don't scratch the car's paint work (that's my job).
Fit mudguards
If you ride in winter fit some mudguards. As well as keeping you cleaner and drier, they reduce the amount of crud that ends up on your drivetrain so it won’t wear as quickly or need cleaning as often.
Check out Lidl, Aldi and Decathlon
German-based supermarket chains Lidl and Aldi regularly have seasonal special offers on cycling clothing and accessories. The quality isn’t stellar, but it’s decent enough for the price, which often undercuts anything else around.
If you want a bit more choice, then Decathlon’s cycling brand B’Twin offers low prices and quality that ranges from ‘not bad at all’ to ‘how is this so good for this money?’
The answer to the latter question lies in the huge buying power Decathlon has because of its chain of stores across Europe.
A lock’s an investment
Replacing a stolen bike is the biggest and most painful cost most cyclists ever have to face. Get a decent lock, and use it every time you leave your bike anywhere, however briefly you’re planning to leave it.
Consider taking out insurance on your bike too. Admittedly, this is a bit of a gamble, but it might save you money in the long run.
Use the right kit
Use kit appropriate to the riding you do. For example, if you commute, then use mountain bike shoes and pedals not road ones. Road shoes may look more pro but you will wear the cleats out much quicker if you have to walk at all (and let’s face it there’s usually a least a short walk at the end of a commute).
In fact, you’ll find that the cleat on the foot you touch down at lights wears faster than the one that stays clipped in. Merely annoying if you run cheaper cleats like Looks; aggravating as all hell if you’re using, say, Speedplays. Sub-tip, then: learn to track-stand.
Go Merino
If you’re a daily commuting rider, then a Merino jersey is a sound investment. Merino doesn’t get smelly as quickly as synthetics, so you can wear the same jersey every day for a week without your colleagues reeling from the pong when you get to work. One good Merino jersey is cheaper than a week’s-worth of all but the very cheapest synthetics.
Carry zip-ties
You can fix any number of minor on-the-road mechanical problems with zip-ties — and then forget they're there and leave them for the rest of time. Cheap!
Don’t train or ride too much
Otherwise your food bill will go through the roof.
Don’t read cycle magazines or websites
Otherwise you’ll want to upgrade everything every year.
Like the Rapha look but put off by the price tag?
Impress fellow brand fans on your commute by fashioning a white armband out of a crepe bandage.
Acknowledged by the Telegraph as a leading cycling journalist, John Stevenson has been writing about bikes and cycling for over 30 years since discovering that people were mug enough to pay him for it rather than expecting him to do an honest day's work.
He was heavily involved in the mountain bike boom of the late 1980s as a racer, team manager and race promoter, and that led to writing for Mountain Biking UK magazine shortly after its inception. He got the gig by phoning up the editor and telling him the magazine was rubbish and he could do better. Rather than telling him to get lost, MBUK editor Tym Manley called John’s bluff and the rest is history.
Since then he has worked on MTB Pro magazine and was editor of Maximum Mountain Bike and Australian Mountain Bike magazines, before switching to the web in 2000 to work for CyclingNews.com. Along with road.cc editor Tony Farelly, John was on the launch team for BikeRadar.com and subsequently became editor in chief of Future Publishing’s group of cycling magazines and websites, including Cycling Plus, MBUK, What Mountain Bike and Procycling.
John has also written for Cyclist magazine, edited the BikeMagic website and was founding editor of TotalWomensCycling.com before handing over to someone far more representative of the site's main audience.
He joined road.cc in 2013 and these days he lives in Cambridge where the lack of hills is more than made up for by the headwinds.
Taking part in a sportive?
Phone some households along the route the week before to see whether they'll need anything delivered, and arrange for a deliveroo box on the day.
buy a car then marvel at how much cheaper it was when all you had was a bicycle
To make them last longer, every couple of weeks remove your inner tubes and turn them inside out so that you use both sides.
Look for deals, and look for value rather than outright cheapness.
For example, cheap tyres are between 5 and 10 quid. If you shop about online line you can find Schwable Marathons for as low as £11. They'll last longer and be more reliable and puncture resistant.
Invest in a hub dynamo instead of battery lights. complete kits oncluding readybuilt wheels with Shimano hub generators in can be had from Germany for 60-70 quid. Everlasting lights!
My town bike uses 3 x 7 gears. That stuff lasts forever and is virtually free. Even the road bike, with a 9 speed block, peanuts.
Stick to 9 speed, everything is a bargain!
Buy second hand - older models like Caad 5s, or Caad 8s are dirt cheap, but awesome bikes.
Buy 2nd hand clothing, shoes etc, from ebay - especially retro cycling tops - look way cooler than the pro-kit w*nker stuff anyway.
Ride only with the wind and not against it, ergo less money spent on expensive food.
Says a cycling website. Reminds me of my youth and saturday morning TV ... "Why Don't You? ... just switch off your TV set and go and do something less boring instead"
+1 for local eBay bargains and dyno lights. Recently got a decent front wheel, ultegra-level hub dynamo and a very battered but completely functional front light for £45.
Also if you have the time and a friendly LBS to do fiddly stuff like headsets and steerer cutting BYOB from bits sourced online. You'll be able to build an Ultegra level bike for Sora money.
I do agree with Decathlon, like this bib I got on sale. Not too sure about Aldi/Lidl and fit. In respect to second hand and retro looks check out Prendas, currently they have Exteondo original team kit (mind the sizing!) at excellent prices.
Look for second hand team kit, from a few years ago. Pro level quality gear for utter peanuts on eBay, Gumtree or Cycle jumbles.
Buy chinese ebay torch lights with eponymous batteries.
Buy used bikes if you know your size
Find the saddle you need and don't care about how much it cost, or simply buy directly a Romin or an SMP
Rear clusters with more than 9 gears will only lead you to longer cleaning time
Carbon is good only if your sponsor is paying for it
If I haven't conviced you yet, just go buy a Cervelo R5, it still cheaper than commuting on car.
Inexpensive walking boots do a better job than overshoes at keeping your feet dry and warm in winter. Don't bother with clipless pedals.
Bollé £8 safety specs make great cycling glasses.
You can clean your bike perfectly well with washing-up liquid and other household cleaning products.
When you need to replace your wheels wheels search locally on ebay using 'by distance' to find OE wheels (e.g. Shimano or Giant PR2) that have hardly been used before the owner upgraded.
Aldi's Racer bar is just like Snickers and provides a yummy mid-ride energy boost
[edited - I wrote Bloc but meant Bollé]
the best chain degreaser i have is a £1 oven cleaner from poundland. works the same as mucoff (if not better).
I know, 10 years ago Lance Armstrong USPS kit cost a fortune, you can now pick up some classic retro team gear for almost nothing on ebay!
"Out of sight, out of mind."... The best way to save money is to stay away from cycling web sites. Looking at all the new, cool stuff makes you want to buy all the new, cool stuff.
Pool for purchases from german sites. I use forum members to pool together for one large shippment thus saving on shipping costs (1,5 EUR instead of 15)
German sites are cheapest and with the best customer service (in English). Just google your part and add "site:.de"
Share google Sheet on forum, so that everyone can list parts that they need.
Example
Also, when your track bike tyres start to wear out, turn them round so you can wear out the other side.
The same goes for bib-shorts
Don't do Sportives. They are far too expensive. If you must pay to ride, do an Audax.
Often very different things, e.g. closed road event vs epic journey.
Good article on a subject close to my heart. As an addition, don't forget to have a hunt around for any ex demo, ex hire or shop soiled kit. Shops tend to keep it in good condition and if buying online you've got the added benefit of the distance selling law behind you giving you seven days from the time you recieve the goods to send them back if you don't like them.
Or...https://www.facebook.com/groups/132243146796683/
Just blag it....I'm not saying take advantage of the food stops etc...be self sufficient...but nothing to stop you riding along any stretch of road...is there??
Save money on being in a cycle club, just start a facebook group for like-minded cyclists in your own area and arrange informal group rides on there. You'll make a load of new friends and have a blast for free.
Look out for Halfords, "buy 2 get one free weekends" - they even do it on stuff such as complete Wheelsets and Oakley Sunglasses. Pool together with friends, add on the British Cycling discount and you will get stuff crazy cheap. You could even sell the third "free" item on ebay if there are only two of you, and split the proceeds.
Indeed. Also road kill can be a great source of protein.
Avoid expensive chain oil. Used bacon fat is much cheaper.
And no need for separate winter and summer gloves. Cut the fingers off your winter gloves in March and sew them back on in September.
When your tyres are worn, turn them inside out for fresh new treads!
It is a bad idea to use most household cleaners on a bicycle because they can contains acids, salt, abrasives and too strong detergents/solvents which will erode steel, remove inner chain bearing grease (not the same as outer grease/oil), trap water/cleaner inside chain bearings and damage paintwork/plastics.
It is a smarter to bulk buy a several litre container of concentrated bicycle cleaner, neat for drive chain cleaning and diluted for other bicycle cleaning, doing this will probably also work out cheaper.
I found that the battery powered car wheel cleaning brushes that ALDI occasionally sell save a lot of time and effort cleaning a bicyle, especially for wheels and the drive chain.
I also found that KMC chains last much longer than other chains, so save on Cassette replacement too.
I swear at people using these crap, non-directional, Chinese blinding lights, I bet car drivers do too, just like I hate idiot motorists with un-dipped LED headlights in wet/cold weather at night!
