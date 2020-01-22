Training at home is no longer a lonely winter slog as wireless-connected home trainers and apps let you race against riders all over the world.
Turbo trainers used to be a winter purchase. Sometime in September we’d resign ourselves to four or five months of rubbish weather, get out the credit card and shell out on a turbo trainer. Maintaining fitness through the winter then involved cold solo sessions in the garage, battling boredom as much as loss of form.
That’s all changed. Importers tell us they now sell more turbo trainers in the summer than the winter. Why? Because riders are competing against each other on line using smart trainers that either come with their own networks or work with third-party apps like Zwift, making intense training sessions at home more fun.
What’s a smart trainer?
A standard indoor trainer has a stand to support your bike at the rear wheel and a resistance unit driven by the rear tyre. In a smart trainer the resistance unit has built-in electronics that, at the very least, transmit your speed to an ANT+-capable device. Some smart trainers also include power meters so you can train by that metric too.
Fully smart trainers have the ability to be controlled remotely by software on a computer, phone or tablet. The app controls the resistance so you don't have to mess about with it, and the trainer also measures your power output so you can train to a precise target.
Some trainers are only what we'd describe as 'half smart'. They measure power, which is very useful, and can send that and other data wirelessly to your computer , phone or tablet, but but their resistance can't be controlled by software.
For a fully smart, contrrollable trainer, the function to look for is ANT+ FE-C capability. ANT+ is Garmin's wireless communication protocol, as used for speed sensors, heart rate monitors and like that. FE-C stands for Fitness Equipment Control and the clue's in the name: it's a set of commands over ANT+ that, well, control fitness equipment such as turbo trainers.
With a data stream from your trainer, you can hook up a laptop and tap into the trainer maker’s systems for less boring sessions, or to Zwift, which gives you the ability to ride with other people round the world.
You can use Zwift with just a regular trainer and ANT+ bike sensors, but more and more riders are choosing to go down the fully smart trainer route.
One very big advantage of fully smart trainers is ERG mode. Your software tells the trainer what resistance to provide and it does so, regardless of how fast you pedal. That means you don't have to think about what gear your bike's in, or concentrate on hitting a power target, you quite simply just pedal. It's kind of mindless, but meditative too, and it's an incredibly straightforward way to optimise your training.
A smart trainer also needs all the features that make a good regular trainer. That means a resistance unit that produces a realistic pedalling feel to better simulate riding on the road; a sturdy frame to support you and the bike, even under high-wattage efforts; and an easy-to-use claming mechanism.
It's also nice if the unit isn't too noisy, especially if, say, you live in a flat with downstairs neighbours or you don't want to be banished to the garage so the family can watch Eastenders.
Various accessories are available to make your trainer sessions more pleasant. A riser block for the front wheel will bring the bike level, while a trainer mat will keep sweat off your floor and help reduce the noise. A trainer-specific rear tyre is a good idea too, so you don't wear through your good tyre by pressing it against a little roller.
An accessory that's particular useful with a smart trainer is a laptop or tablet stand for the handlebars so you can tap into the smart features or use apps.
What's new?
Several new models of smart trainer were announced over the summer, but aren't yet actually shipping. For example, Tacx has a version 2 of the Flux trainer in the works, with the capability to take a bike with a long-arm rear derailleur; Elite has a successor to the well-regarded Drivo direct-drive trainer coming, imaginatively named the Drivo 2, and a major revamp of the Nero smart rollers, and the 2018 version of the Wahoo Kickr Smart is about to drop, as well as a cheaper version, the Kickr Core. Similarly, we're about to see updates to the CycleOps Hammer and Magnus trainers. For the most part, these new trainers are refinements of existing models, with smoother drive from heavier freewheels, extra built-in capabilities such as cadence sensing or the ability to take a wider variety of dropouts.
Look out for first looks and reviews as we get our hands on new trainers. Meanwhile, here's a look at our current favourites, many of which can be had for bargain prices at the moment.
13 of the best smart trainers
Saris H3 — £849
The Saris H3 takes over from the CycleOps H2 as the company's top-end direct drive trainer (Saris is the umbrella company that owns the division formerly known as CycleOps and now uses the Saris brand for everything) . It's better than the H2, which was already excellent, and Saris has dropped the RRP by £150 making it even more competitive. So there's a lot to like here, and it's a serious contender for your cash.
One of the main things you want a smart trainer to be is accurate: there's not much point chucking £800+ at a trainer if the numbers are all off. But that's not something you'll have to worry about here. The H3 is capable of producing 2,000W of resistance and simulating a gradient of up to 20%, and my testing shows it to be pretty much spot on. I can't really comment on whether it's accurate up at 2,000W though.
The H3 responds really well to changes in your training. In ERG mode it's very quick to adjust the training load when switching from easy to hard, or vice versa. There are some structured training sessions that I'd normally do in manual as they contain short sprints (10 seconds and under) which ERG trainers struggle to replicate; the H3 did better than most.
There's no doubt that the indoor trainer market is getting increasingly competitive, and whereas a couple of years back you were looking at a £1k spend for a direct drive smart trainer, there are a good number available well below that mark now.
The H2 was one of the thousand-pound old guard, and the H3 is a better trainer – quieter and a bit more responsive – for a chunk less money. For those reasons it's easy to recommend.
Tacx Neo 2 Smart — £899.99
The Tacx Neo 2 is an expensive bit of kit, but it's almost certainly the benchmark indoor trainer right now. You get repeatable power, a solid platform with a bit of movement for a more realistic feel, good cadence sensing, road feel, a responsive ERG mode and the option to run independent of mains power. The pedal stroke analysis feels like a work in progress but everything else is on the money.
Tacx Flux S — £519
The Tacx Flux S Smart is currently the closest thing there is to an inexpensive fully smart direct drive indoor trainer. It's a doddle to set up and get started, measures your power to a useful level of accuracy and consistency, and works with popular virtual riding applications such as Zwift to make indoor training less dull. It's not cheap, but it's good value compared to its competition.
For 2019 Tacx has introduced two successors to the original Flux. The Flux S has the most similar specs to the original Flux, with claimed accuracy of better than 3%, maximum resistance of 1,500 watts and ability to simulate a slope of up to 10%.
Unlike the original Flux, both the new models have clearance for a long-arm rear derailleur.
CycleOps H2 — £574
If you're planning to buy a fully-featured indoor trainer to use with Zwift and similar apps, then the excellent CycleOps H2 should be on your shortlist. It has a smooth, realistic pedalling feel, accurate power measurement, high maximum resistance, and an air of reassuring solidity. It even folds away for more compact storage.
The H2 is the next generation of the CycleOps Hammer trainer, which was an excellent unit for training and virtual riding. The H2 adds cadence, takes away noise and improves power accuracy; it's an incremental improvement, but it's certainly better and a solid option for those who take indoor riding seriously.
It's also quiet, and a doddle to set up, but it's a very long way from cheap at its £1,000 RRP. At this price, however, it's an absolute steal, especially as its successor, the £849 Saris H3 features only incremental improvements over the H2 (in short, it's quieter and has some firmware-based improvements that you can make to the H2 and even the old Hammer by updating the firmware).
Bkool Smart Go — £287.99
The Bkool Smart Go is one of the cheapest proper smart trainers you can buy. And it puts in a very decent performance, provided that you're more interested in the online riding experience than super-accurate measurement of your power. As a way into the full experience of Zwift, it's pretty easy to recommend.
Elite Direto — £550
The Elite Direto is really impressive. It offers a smooth and realistic road feel, massive stability for your hardest interval sprints, easy compatibility with a host of training apps, and works with disc brake bikes. It's a good pick if you want to make a serious investment into indoor training this winter but can't stomach the £1,000+ price tags associated with the likes of the Elite Drivo, Wahoo Kickr and Tacx Neo.
Tacx Satori Smart — ~£180
One of the least expensive ways of getting into smart trainers, the Satori Smart works with iOS, Android and Windows. Its associated app is free to download for iOS and Android, with in-app fees for workouts, and for the basic version for Windows.
You change the Satori Smart’s resistance with a 10-position controller on your handlebar that’s connected by a cable. That means apps like Zwift can’t control the resistance, but the Satori still works with it because it can communicate with your laptop or tablet using ANT+ or Bluetooth.
Tacx’ own app the app provides readouts of power, speed, cadence, heart rate (from a compatible heart rate monitor), energy output, ‘slope’ and so on. The initial calibration process for every training session is somewhat brutal, requiring a hefty power output from a cold start.
The app lets you create your own workout from this point, but pre-set workouts are also available as in-app purchases from the relevant app store, along with video play-throughs of a range of iconic routes. These scenic videos play in sync with your pedalling, creating a useful distraction to go along with the various statistics provided.
Kinetic Road Machine 2.0 Smart — £259.99
You can’t remotely control the resistance of this unit, but it provides power measurement, so you can use it with Zwift. It’s a sturdy unit that’s quiet and stable even under flat-out efforts, and has a very realistic pedalling feel.
The Road Machine uses Bluetooth to communicate with your iOS or Android device, so should work with a Bluetooth-capable laptop for Zwift purposes.
For general training purposes Kinetic provides its own phone and tablet app which includes a number of workouts, and has a straightforward interface. During a workout the display on the app shows a bold line across the screen which is your target power output, and a large dot that indicates your real time power output. Hold this dot on the line to follow the workout. Following the power encouraged smooth pedalling to create a level reading, which will clearly be an advantage when you're back on the road.
In autumn of 2016 Kinetic will release the Road Machine Smart Control with resistance that can be controlled wirelessly for the full virtual ride experience with Zwift and TrainerRoad.
Bkool Smart Pro — £428.39
One of the less expensive fully smart trainers, this is a well-made unit with resistance controlled from the software on your laptop or tablet, matching that of the virtual climb you are tackling. It’s a really solid option for a pretty reasonable price.
Its software runs on PC, Mac or a tablet (Android or iOS). You create a ride via the website, then fire up the software and do your workout. If you skip the website bit then you can pick a workout from a selection of 20 rides that other users have scheduled, play a velodrome game or re-ride something you'd previously recorded for real on Strava (you can pair the two things up).
With a paid subscription to the website you've got a wide selection of first-person video rides to choose from. The harder you pedal, the faster the footage plays, and the resistance varies with the gradient of the hill.
This gives an immersive experience that some riders prefer to the computer-games feel of Zwift. It looks best if you've got a nice big telly set up in front of you, and you’ll need a decent internet connection.
There is also some ability to ride agaonst others. If another user jumps on your ride once you've scheduled it then you can try to beat them, but for obvious reasons they don't appear on the road in front of you like they would on Zwift – it is just a video recording, after all. Your progress, and that of your rivals, is shown via indicators that travel across the bottom of the screen in a video session, or with other 3D cyclists in a 3D session.
In addition to other users, you can also compete with "bots" and "ghosts", respectively computer-generated opponents with varying characteristics, and other real riders who've done that route in the past.
Wahoo Kickr Snap Smart — £429.99
This reassuringly solid unit has a very realistic ride feel. Wahoo relies on a range of third-party apps for functions beyond recording sessions, and because its devices have an open interface there are plenty of compatible apps, including Zwift.
We found the Kickr Snap’s power measurement under-read compared to a PowerTap and this needed Wahoo’s iPhone/iPad app to fix it, which is a bit annoying if you only have Android devices. Even corrected, it still under-read around 5%, which won’t be an issue if you do all your power sessions on the Kickr Snap, but is irritating if you want to compare against a bike-mounted meter.
This can be worked around, and other riders report very close correlation with their power meters.
It’s an easy job to pair the Kickr Snap with Zwift and TrainerRoad via a Garmin ANT+ dongle: you just plug in the dongle, start the apps and the Kickr is available to use.
Elite Drivo — £499
The Elite Drivo is a top-drawer, powered, indoor trainer with Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ connectivity that's a cinch to hook up and get riding. The Drivo is aimed squarely at the cyclist with plenty of money burning a hole in her jersey pocket and for those with the means I can't imagine a much better training tool. It's a shame that the bottom-drawer aesthetic and some needless niggles let it down, because it's otherwise close to perfect. And at this clearance price — less than half its original RRP — it's a serious bargain.
Wahoo Kickr trainer — £999.99
The latest build of the Wahoo Kickr is the best yet, and it's not like it was awful before. It's smoother and quieter, and a brilliant bit of kit if you're serious about indoor training. Which you'll need to be if you're thinking of forking out a grand.
Wattbike Atom – £1,599
Wattbike's new Atom trainer is the first fully connected smart bike trainer that's designed for interactive training on platforms such as Zwift, TrainerRoad and The Sufferfest. It features controllable resistance via ANT+ and Bluetooth, 22 virtual gears, a big flywheel for a realistic road feel and a fully adjustable gym bike setup that makes it easy for more than one member of the family to use it regularly. Wattbike's own app offers in-depth pedalling analysis and the option to try your hand at famous climbs such as Alpe d'Huez.
