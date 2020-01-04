It’s a gut-wrenching, awful feeling. You step out of a shop, cafe or pub and instead of your beloved bike there’s an empty space and the remains of a lock that, it turns out, just wasn’t up to the job. Here’s how to stop this happening to you.
Bike theft is a serious problem. The level of theft has dropped from its mid-1990s peak, but hundreds of thousands of bikes still go missing every year. According to Cycling UK, from April 2015-March 2016, there were 327,000 incidents of bike theft in England and Wales (still bad, but down from 381,000 for the previous 12 months).
As several readers pointed out on the last version of this article, the best way to stop your bike getting stolen is never to leave it unattended. That's fair enough if all your riding is one sort or another of sporty fun, but it's not practical if you're riding to the pub or the shops.
Nobody wants to be a victim of bike theft. Here’s how to protect yourself and your bike.
On the street
Always use a high quality lock. Look for at least silver and preferably gold Sold Secure rating. These ratings indicate that the lock can’t be quickly broken. They’re generally not cheap, but you can get Sold Secure Gold locks from about £20, a modest investment. Make sure you use it even if you’re only leaving your bike for a few seconds.
Any lock can be opened by a sufficiently determined thief, but for the best locks 'sufficiently determined' means 'carrying a portable angle grinder'. That's not a cheap tool in itself, and while it's quick, it's also very conspicuous.
Park in a sensible place. Use secure bike parking if it’s available. Even for a price, your bike will be far better protected from theft inside a designated secure location rather than on the street, no matter how well you think you’ve locked it up.
If there’s no secure parking, lock your bike in a place that’s as public as possible. If you leave it in a secluded location, it will give any would-be thief time to work on your lock undisturbed. That said, don't depend on strangers to get involved if your bike is being stolen. Reader hampstead_bandit used to work in a bike shop where they had a friendly locksmith who would help customers whose bikes were genuinely stuck. He said he would cut locks in broad daylight in busy locations and no one would bat an eyelid.
Lock it to a solid, immovable object. Look for something that can’t be moved and is hard to cut. Railings are good, as are sturdy street signs. The classic inverted-U Sheffield rack is decent as long as it’s in a public place. In some spots where these racks are away from constant view, thieves have cut them to steal bikes. Check any Sheffield rack for such damage as it may not be instantly obvious. If there's any
Protect the mechanism. The lock mechanism itself is often the weakest part of even a good U-lock. Position it so it’s as inaccessible as possible. Locking to railings helps with this as you can put the mechanism on the other side where it can’t be attacked. This also helps prevent a lock disabling attack. (See ‘Beware knavish tricks’.)
Use two locks. Put one lock round a wheel, the frame and your locking point, and one around the other wheel and the frame. If possible get the second lock round your solid object too. An alternative to stop a wheel being stolen is to use locking skewers.
Fill the shackle. If you’re using a D-lock, then the more of the space inside the D is occupied, the harder it is for a thief to get something in there to pry the lock open. If you’re parking a bike for a while, consider taking the front wheel off and putting it in the lock. With the frame, rear wheel and whatever you’re locking to that should amply fill the lock.
Beware knavish tricks. If you come back to your bike and find it has a puncture, or the lock has been damaged or the mechanism filled with glue, find a way to take it home anyway. Thieves sometimes disable a bike so you’ll leave it and give them time to come back with power tools to break the lock. If necessary, break the lock yourself. Hiring an angle grinder will cost you about £20 for the day. Another trick thieves are now using is to cut through Sheffield stands and similar racks then cover the gap with gaffer tape - so beware of that ruse, too.
On a previous version of this article, reader giskard commented: "I doubt you'd be very successful trying to get your hands on a portable angle grinder when you've found your lock has been sabotaged at the end of a day in the office. And tool hire shops aren't exactly plentiful. Apparently you can subvert the old superglue-in-the-lock trick by making sure you squirt plenty of oil in where the key goes."
What you can buy easily is nail varnish remover. Reader bikebot says: "If there's superglue in the lock, go buy some nail varnish remover. The remover is just acetone, which will dissolve cyanoacrylate."
Take accessories with you. Bike lights, tool bags and pumps are all easy targets for light-fingered toe-rags. Take them off your bike and take them with you.
Be a cynic. Lock your bike near bikes that are not as well secured and more attractive than yours. It’s like the old joke about not needing to run faster than a bear to be safe in the woods; you just need to be able to run faster than your hiking companions.
Protect your parts. This advice comes from reader Big Softy who says: "The scrotes are also nicking high-end shifters, brakes, etc. Easy to flog and almost untraceable. You can prevent this by putting a ball bearing with a couple of drops of epoxy into any Allen head fixings. When you need to do repairs you can prise it out with a small screwdriver. It'll deter the average opportunist dirtbag."
At home
Lock your bike securely at home too. Even better, bring it indoors. If you can’t, then invest in some serious security for your shed or garage such as a ground anchor or shed wall reinforcement.
Register your bike. A service such as Bike Register, will physically mark your bike with an identifying feature and link it to your identity on the police database. Certain councils and police constabularies offer free solutions, and there are alternatives to Bike Register.
Report it if gets stolen. Police now take bike theft far more seriously than they once did. Reporting stolen bikes helps give them the ammunition to keep it a priority.
Hide messages inside your bike. Put scraps of paper in various places that say “This bike was stolen”, with your phone number or email address. Suitable places include the inside of the seat post, taped round the steerer column, inside the handlebar stem and taped inside the rim well. One day an inquisitive mechanic or police stolen goods recovery team might make your day.
Make your bike undesirable. If you have a round-town bike and you don’t really care about how it looks, paint it all over — wheels, tyres, gears, the lot — with cheap spray paint. Pink is the best colour for theft prevention according to road.cc reader Neil753 who suggested this tip. It certainly raises the suspicions of Coventry police who once apprehended a drug dealer because they suspected the pink bike he was riding might be stolen.
Thanks to road.cc readers jasecd, Dr. Ko, The Rumpo Kid and obutterwick whose suggestions were included in an earlier version of this article.
16 comments
I am considering buying a Pragmasis Protector 16mm chain for my leave at work lock, has anyone got one, will it fit through the spokes next to the rim and what's a good length?
Pink is the best colour for theft prevention according to road.cc reader Neil753 who suggested this tip. It certainly raises the suspicions of Coventry police who once apprehended a drug dealer because they suspected the pink bike he was riding might be stolen
Advice that pink is the best colour for theft provention, supported by an example of a pink bike having been stolen...
Pedantic urge satisfied. Carry on!
On the subject of thieves stealing high-end components, I have heard stories about thieves ignoring the lock and just cutting the frame to get the bike, which is then stripped for parts and the frame dumped.
Hell of a lot easier to cut a frame and the parts are a lot easier to store and move around than entire bikes.
I have the 13mm pragmasis chain - its very heavy and can easily ding your frame, so you have to be careful. no idea how much better/bigger the 16mm one is though.
I've had stem/bars/shifters nicked from my bike twice now in different parts of London. They just snip the brake/gear cables and use a hex key to undo the stem, taking the parts off as one unit - but bizarely, leaving the carbon forks.
On both occasions, police didn't take any interest in it despite the fact it cost £300 to replace the parts each time. Additionally, the bike next to mine had been hit too.
I've not yet used the glue/ballbearing trick, but unfortunately I can attest that nicking shifters is indeed a thing.
"Report it if gets stolen. Police now take bike theft far more seriously than they once did. Reporting stolen bikes helps give them the ammunition to keep it a priority."
HAhahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahaaaaaaaaa! Really, what planet are you living on?
Certainly a different part of the world to South Wales. My nephews bike was stolen from inside my brothers house, back door broken etc, on the same day a thief was released from prison. Bike was traced same day to a gumtree add, to family member of said thief, yet the Police said they couldn’t help. Some rubbish about needing more proof, net result my brother dealt with the matter directly.
I'm intending to get a lot of HexLox, for the new build.
Can I rent out the GSD ?
I had this happen to my Equillibrium, when it was new, a few years back. It was only equipped with (old style) Tiagra too. Maybe there are locations in London they prey on? Mine was near the British Library (they also got a couple others on the racks next to it).
I used ball-bearings with superglue in all my brakes/stem/etc. parts for a long while until the hassle of maintenance and frustration of 10 minute sessions with a cotton swab got the better of me. I've now got locking skewers on all wheels, with security torx bolts everywhere else. These are torx bolts with a solid pin in the middle, and require matching security torx drivers. Very unusual but not too expensive, a whole bike worth of security cost about £30 for the drivers and a few bob for the bolts.
YMMV but I've been very lucky so far, and combined with a serious quality lock the piranhas haven't even had a wee nibble.
I like the idea of hidden notes though. Will add to my arsenal!
Have you a link to these? I have used security screws before but not bike specific bolts, could be very handy
I spent about £200 on HexLox, inclding a front wheel thing, only time will tell if I can keep all of my nice bits, but they are quite remarkable.
The best protection is simply not to leave it outside a secured area. I take it into my office, wouldn't dream of leaving it out front, except if there would be a locked, secured storage area that could only be accessed by badge holders (a couple of those exist in Brussels but far too few). For doing courses I use an older bike + trailer that I attach with a U-lock.
Where I am locks are only of relative value: if the thief can't defeat the lock, he'll vandalise the bike out of spite. I've lost count of the number of securely attached bikes with destroyed wheelsets or a damaged carbon frame.
Use a scruffy clunker for commuting. Set up correctly, a scruffy clunker can be nice to ride. A thick layer of muddy crud over the frame will not affect the bike's function. Oil spattered crud on the mech can easily hide that it's a recent, quality item. As long as the bits that need lubricating are clean and lubricated, they'll work just fine.
If you must use a shiny new(ish) and High(ish) value bike to commute, take it inside your place of work.
If you have an expensive bike and an expensive lock and habitually leave your bicycle secured in a public space then expect to lose an expensive bicycle and an expensive lock. It's more than shitty but the truth is that no lock (within reason of portability) will withstand a cordless angle grinder and don't expect anyone actually responsible for security to give a damn.