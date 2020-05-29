13 of the best £2,000 gravel and adventure bikes from Canyon Specialized, Trek, Kinesis and more

So you’ve got about £2,000 to spend (lucky you!) on a brand new gravel bikes (aka adventure bike), but you don’t know where to start looking? Fear not, we’re here to help to help you with some really good choices of versatile and capable road and off-road bikes in this price range.

With fat tyres, wide-range gearing and drop handlebars, gravel bikes can go almost anywhere from potholed city streets to remote forest roads

2021 model year gravel bikes are just beginning to appear, but there are plenty of 2020 bikes still in the shops

At this price point you'll often have a choice of carbon fibre or aluminium frame. Carbon's lighter, but aluminium usually comes with a better groupset for the money

Versatility is the raison d'etre of gravel bikes so look out for lots of mounts for pannier racks and other carriers and the ability to take very fat tyres

Updated May 27, 2020 Welcome to road.cc's buyer's guide to gravel bikes and adventure road bikes around £2,000, featuring 13 of the best gravel bikes in this popular price bracket. In this latest version of our guide to gravel bikes around £2,000 we've added the Trek Checkpoint ALR 5 2021.

13 of the best £2,000 gravel bikes for 2020

Gravel and adventure bikes are all the rage right now. They’re ideal for bikepacking adventures and gravel races, but they’re also super versatile and can be used for more road-based riding including touring, Audax and even the daily commute.

Read more: The best 2020 gravel bikes — super-versatile bikes that are at home on lanes, potholed streets and dirt roads

Most of the bikes here are around and about £2,000, we've included a few above and below the price simply because not every manufacturer offers a bike at precisely this price point.

We're beginning to see bikes with Shimano's new GRX gravel-specific components, which feature a choice of double or single chainring transmissions, generally lower gear ranges and the Shadow Plus clutch technology from Shimano mountain bike rear derailleurs which helps reduce chain slap and clatter.

One of the first bikes of the 2021 model year to hit the shops, the latest version of the Trek Checkpoint ALR 5 bins off last year's Shimano 105 components in favour of Shimano GRX. The most important practical advantage is a change of chainset from 50/34 to 46/30, which makes this version much more compelling as an all-rounder.

It’s built around an aluminium frame bedecked with mounts for just about every accessory you might need, and neat sliding dropouts so you can either go singlespeed or choose the wheelbase for your riding style. You get Trek's own Bontrager GR1 Comp 40mm tyres, and there's clearance to go up to 45mm.

Read our review of the Trek Checkpoint ALR 5

If you want a gravel bike for going fast in the dirt, then Giant's Revolt Advanced 2 is definitely worthy of your attention. Tester Stu loved its ride and handling, saying: "After returning from my first ride on the Giant Revolt Advanced 2, I couldn't believe it weighs nearly 10kg as it felt so light and agile off-road.

"I love proper race bikes for the rough stuff that are an absolute hoot to ride flat-out with their tyres scrabbling for grip on loose material. The Revolt is just like that. The harder you ride it, the more you get back. I spent huge sections of my rides through wooded trails or twisty gravel byways knowing that I was so close to the bike's limits that it could all go pear-shaped in an instant.

"I just couldn't stop it, though – it was addictive."

Read our review of the Giant Revolt Advanced 2 2020

Find a Giant dealer

Highly capable, with a performance that shines on any surface as it smooths out bumps with the skinniest of skinny rear stays – and a very competitive price – the GT Grade Carbon Expert is a top choice in an increasingly crowded gravel bike market.

Read our review of the GT Grade Carbon Expert

Hailing from Hamburg, Bergamont may not be a household name, but they've been doing some great work in the gravel/endurance/adventure field. The latest version of the Grandurance Expert has a carbon fibre frame and fork with Shimano's new GRX gravel components and 35mm Schwalbe G-One tyres.

Read our review of the Bergamont Grandurance 6

You can get Canyon’s most affordable carbon fibre Grail for this price, specced with a GRX600 groupset with hydraulic disc brakes and Schwalbe G-One tyres with snazzy tan sidewall tyres. A defining feature of the bike is the distinctive CP07 Gravel Cockpit, a double -decker handlebar designed to provide a smoother ride on rough terrain. It might look odd but we found it to be a big help when it comes to providing stability and a real feeling of confidence.

Read our review of the Canyon Grail CF SL

The Specialized Diverge is now in its second generation and it’s equipped with the novel Future Shock, a spring housed in a cartridge underneath the stem, borrowed from the Roubaix. It’s designed to provide about 20mm of movement and isolates the upper body, via the handlebar, from a lot of the impacts, jolts and vibrations that come up through the front wheel.

We tested the range-topping S-Works Diverge and found it to be far more than just a gimmick, it actually provides a noticeable comfort benefit on rough terrain, as well as improved control on choppy surfaces. This model is specced with Shimano 105 11-speed derailleurs and hydraulic disc brakes, and very smartly a Praxis Alba 48/32t sub-compact chainset. Take notice other bike brands that spec a compact 50/34 chainset on a bike designed for mixed terrain riding.

Read our review of the Specialized S-Works Diverge

Gravel and adventures bikes owe a lot to their mountain bike cousins, and this Marin Gestalt X11 owes more than most. It’s got a dropper post for smashing down steep tracks with extra confidence, a wide flared drop bar for increasing handling control, and a wide-range SRAM Rival 1x groupset.

It’s a bike we’ve reviewed, and here’s a snippet of the full review linked below:

“It really encourages you to find the most adventurous route between A and B, to seek out that overgrown path in case it reveals itself to be a ribbon of singletrack ebbing and flowing between the trees with which the Gestalt can really shine. It puts a smile on your face. And when you get to some steep and technical descents you’ll still be smiling, as it’s impressively surefooted and capable.”

Read our review of the Marin Gestalt X11

The latest Secan gravel and adventure bike from UK brand Fairlight Cycles was a hit with the review team, combining the elegant composure of a well-designed steel frame with very generous tyre clearance and versatility and capability in equal measure.

Tyre clearance has been key to the Secan's development. It provides massive tyre clearance, up to 650x57mm or 700x47mm tyres, or 650x50mm/700x42mm when using the mudguard mounts. That's extremely generous and puts more than a few adventure bikes to shame.

You can buy it as a frameset or choose a complete bike with Shimano 105 for £2,099.

Read our review of the Fairlight Cycles Secan

Following on from the launch of the aluminium Topstone range, Cannondale introduced a carbon fibre Topstone and — on first impressions at least — it's lovely. This is a thoroughly competent gravel and adventure bike that offers noticeably more seated comfort than many of its rivals​, and with the 105-equipped version Cannondale have nailed some important details, notably binning off the far-too-common 50/34 chainset and fitting their own 46/30 for some extra climbing gears. Going lower still would be a simple matter of fitting an 11-36 or 11-40 cassette, both of which are much cheaper than a new chainset.

Read first ride report on the Cannondale Topstone carbon

When it comes to geometry, most gravel and adventure bikes split the difference between cyclocross and endurance bikes. Not so with the Merida Silex, which borrows a few ideas from mountain bikes and combines a long top tube with a short stem, and a very tall head tube to get away from an ugly stack of head tube spacers. The result is a riding position that promotes control and stability on loose surfaces and off-road trails, if it’s not the prettiest bike to look at.

There’s a wide range of models to pick from, this Silex 700 is right on the money with Shiamno's new GRX 800 components, but if you want carbon fibre you can still get a 2019 Silex 6000 for £2,000.

Read our review of the cheaper Merida Silex 300

Legendary Basque bike brand Orbea launched its foray into this sector with the Terra, designed around 40mm wide tyres and with disc brakes, thru-axles and internal cable routing. The model we’ve picked out uses an aluminium frame with triple butted tubing and a carbon fibre fork and is specced with Shimano's new GRX groupset with Kenda Alluvium 40mm tyres.

When we reviewed the 2019 version we found it to be a flighty and responsive adventure bike that has one eye on bikepacking adventures and gravel races and another on the daily grind, with mudguard eyelets for commuting and winter training.

Read our review of the Orbea Terra

A bit over £2k is the Vitus Substance CRX. It’s equipped with a SRAM Rival 1x groupset with fat WTB Venture 47mm tyres and a really smart yet understated paint job. It's an absolute cracker off-road, offering a fun yet stiff ride, plus it rolls surprisingly well on the tarmac too.

Having wide, high-profile tyres fitted will make even the stiffest bike feel more palatable to ride, but even with the 47mm 650B rubber pumped up to 60psi for use on the road the Vitus still deals with every road imperfection without issue.

On road rides you can dart off down a new track you haven't seen before and yeah, it's a bit rattly over the really rough stuff, but you can pick out that the frame and fork were doing a damn fine job of absorbing a fair amount of the vibration.

Read our review of the Vitus Substance CRX

Rounding out our list is the Kinesis Tripster AT, AT being short for All Terrain which points to the sort of riding this bike is intended for. It’s a smartly designed aluminium frame with a Columbus Futura carbon fork and specced with a SRAM Rival/Apex 1x groupset with Kinesis Crosslight wheels and 38mm wide Schwalbe G-One tyres. It’s another bike we really got on well with when we tested it following its launch in 2017.

In our review we said this: “Kinesis has designed a really nice bike in the Tripster AT. It's taken the best bits from the more expensive Tripster ATR and reimagined it in aluminium, and added some useful features along the way. It's a frameset that offers a multitude of build options from a fast road commuter to a large-tyred bikepacking setup for bigger adventures.”

Read our review here

- Is a gravel/adventure bike all you need?

Explore the complete archive of reviews of gravel bikes on road.cc