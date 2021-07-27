Velocio partners with London bikepacking brand Apidura for UK clothing repairs

Cycle clothing brand Velocio has expanded its repair service outside of the US and into the UK with London-based bikepacking specialist Apidura now carrying out repairs to Velocio’s products while reducing the environmental impact of shipping back and forth.

Instead of operating its own repair hubs around the world, Velocio has partnered with like-minded brands with the expertise to carry out repairs on its behalf. Apidura will be the UK repair hub, while What Happened in Slovenia will serve as the EU repairs hub and Vélocolour is Canada's.

Velocio says that through partnerships and mutually beneficial sustainability programmes the regional repair hubs help it offer quick, high-quality repairs worldwide while reducing the environmental impact of shipping.

“Keeping a product in use longer is the biggest factor in reducing its environmental impact but the hidden costs of shipping can quickly add up,” Velocio notes.

“In the age of next-day delivery and free returns, customers expect convenience

and brands are reduced to competing for speed above all else. Consumers cannot be expected to wait for their kit to be sent around the world by sea, so air freight has become the norm and international repairs can accrue a significant carbon footprint.

“Having regional repair hubs reduces shipping distances significantly, meaning repairs can be moved by rail and other more sustainable methods,” explains Velocio.

I’ve already had a chance to test Velocio’s new UK repair service when I was testing the Velocio Ultralight bibs as some stitching came loose at the join of one of the bib straps that play a key role in the shorts pull down FlyFree easy pee system. The repair at the UK’s Apidura hub was quick and of high quality—there have been no issues at all since, so much so that I really recommend the shorts and the service that comes with the purchase.

Velocio and Apidura both call on other brands in the cycling and outdoors industry to identify allies and partners to work with to deliver programmes that drive impact beyond what each company involved could achieve alone.

Apidura itself also recently launched its Revive store that’s designed to get its used bikepacking packs back into circulation, extend the useful lifecycle of its products, and therefore reduce unnecessary waste. Consumers can now buy repaired, refurbished and sample packs at the new Revive store that can be found over here.

velocio.cc