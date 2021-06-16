Strava launches Personalised Progress Charts for tracking multisport progress more easily

Strava has launched Personalised Progress Charts displaying a more representative account of activities across every sport for all users on iOS and Android mobile apps.
“Personalised Progress Charts will mean it is now easier than ever for athletes to learn more about how their community stays active – and be inspired along the way,” Strava says.
> 8 things you didn’t know about Strava — advanced features for exploring and performance analysis
The update to the fitness tracking app includes sport buttons in the ‘Progress’ section of the ‘You’ tab, the ‘Profile’ section of the ‘You’ tab, and each individual profile now reflects an athlete’s top three sport categories by time spent.
The sports shown will be the types of activity athletes have logged on Strava in the previous 12 weeks. Basically, there is no longer a three-sport limit and the chart now summarises every sport you upload activity for.
These sports will then be ordered based on how often you complete each activity type, with more recent activity counting more than older activities.
“This means a more personalised ‘Progress’ tab, which will change to reflect shifts in each athlete’s top activities,” Strava says.
You can also see the 12-week progress charts of friends when viewing their profile.
This latest update to the fitness tracking app follows the addition of Group Challenges and revamped map features with personalised Segment suggestions launched earlier this month.
> 29 best cycling apps — explore the ways your phone can help your riding
The Personalised Progress Charts will be available to all athletes (free and subscribers) on IOS and Android mobile apps.
www.strava.com
"which came about 65 years after a runaway parked police car smashed into the same shop window." Any photos of that one ?
I am reminded of a fatal collision of a well known club cyclist that occurred about 30 years ago. The incident was on the South Circular near...
Exactly what I said then; as someone who considers themselves a cyclist you have an interest in what that means. And indeed, here you are arguing...
Two Monégasques, accents aren't important, darling.
Terrible overtake, no view whatsoever, plus inclement weather. And the driver knew it; hedging their bets with a close pass, just in case something...
They look very opaque, were you out with anyone riding behind you? Complaints or compliments?
It's ok he'll just get a fine. A friend of mine was rammed by a bus after a short altercation (him asking the bus not to cut him up essentially)...
Thanks for the warning. You can upload photos, one per comment, you just can't have photos in the original post.
That's why he would make such a great cyclist - he never bonks! I'll get me biretta...
Thanks, that's really helpful. Yes, I meant mm. I'm content with a lower stack (my Claud Butler is ridiculously low - feels like an 80s sports car)...