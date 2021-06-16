Strava launches Personalised Progress Charts for tracking multisport progress more easily

Strava has launched Personalised Progress Charts displaying a more representative account of activities across every sport for all users on iOS and Android mobile apps.

“Personalised Progress Charts will mean it is now easier than ever for athletes to learn more about how their community stays active – and be inspired along the way,” Strava says.

The update to the fitness tracking app includes sport buttons in the ‘Progress’ section of the ‘You’ tab, the ‘Profile’ section of the ‘You’ tab, and each individual profile now reflects an athlete’s top three sport categories by time spent.

The sports shown will be the types of activity athletes have logged on Strava in the previous 12 weeks. Basically, there is no longer a three-sport limit and the chart now summarises every sport you upload activity for.

These sports will then be ordered based on how often you complete each activity type, with more recent activity counting more than older activities.

“This means a more personalised ‘Progress’ tab, which will change to reflect shifts in each athlete’s top activities,” Strava says.

You can also see the 12-week progress charts of friends when viewing their profile.

This latest update to the fitness tracking app follows the addition of Group Challenges and revamped map features with personalised Segment suggestions launched earlier this month.

The Personalised Progress Charts will be available to all athletes (free and subscribers) on IOS and Android mobile apps.

