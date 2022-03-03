Specialized takes Vent tech breathability off-road with new S-Works Vent Evo gravel shoes

Specialized has launched the all-new S-Works Vent Evo gravel shoes, using the same dirt-specific carbon outsole found on the brand’s S-Works Recon shoes, but with the ventilation features found on the S-Works Vent road shoes to keep your feet cool for hardcore off-road training and racing.
Specialized is growing its Vent family which focuses on delivering “outstanding breathability”, with the new S-Works Vent Evo gravel and XC shoes joining the S-Works Vent road shoes and S-Works Prevail Vent II helmet.
The S-Works Vent Evo keeps the durability and race-ready performance features of the Recon off-road shoes, including Specialized’s stiffest and lightest FACT Powerline carbon plate, but also benefits from ventilated mesh panels for increased airflow for speed and comfort.
The S-Works Vent Evo makes use of Specialized’s “advanced engineered mesh” to encourage airflow through the toe box, tongue and medial panel of the shoe, to help keep feet cool during even the hardest efforts. “No matter how hot the weather or intense the climb, you’ll be comfortable even on the limit,” Specialized claims.
“Our analysis concluded that any part of the upper that was flexible could also be breathable, so we used engineered mesh across the toe box, tongue, and medial panel to pull in and move air around your foot as efficiently as possible,” Specialized explains.
Specialized says it has designed the new Vent Evo to adapt to a broad range of foot profiles thanks to its material combinations. “The engineered mesh and Dyneema panels work in concert to keep the shoe moving with your foot without restriction,” says the brand.
The Vent Evo has been designed to “fit more feet for more comfort across more surfaces”. According to Specialized, riders who gravitate towards more causal models because of fitment issues or lengthy break-in times with performance shoes won’t experience this issue with the Vent Evo.
Specialized’s stiffest and lightest FACT Powerline carbon plate is included to maximise responsiveness and power transfer, while the brand’s Body Geometry sole and footbed technology is claimed to increase power and efficiency while reducing the chance of injury by optimising hip, knee, and foot alignment.
The Longitudinal Arch is built into the outsole to prevent arch collapse, while the 1.5mm outward tilt Varus Wedge should help prevent forefoot collapse and the Metatarsal Button encourages blood flow by spreading the toes to prevent numbness.
The new S-Works Vent Evo gravel shoes are priced at £400.
www.specialized.com
