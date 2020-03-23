Back to Tech news
Selle Italia releases Flite Boost shorty saddle

Classic model is the latest to get shrunk down
by Mat Brett
Mon, Mar 23, 2020 10:10
Selle Italia has unveiled a compact Boost version of its super-popular Flite saddle.

The Italian brand's Boost saddles – we've reviewed the SP-01 Boost Kit Carbonio Superflow, Novus Boost TM Superflow and Novus Boost Kit Carbonio Superflow in the past – are much shorter than traditional options. The Flite Boost is 248mm long, whereas a standard Flite measures 275mm.

"Flite Boost retains the same elegant style of the previous models with the addition of greater comfort thanks to its compact and aerodynamic size," says Selle Italia. 

It is available in three versions – with Kit Carbonio (carbon), TI316 (titanium) or manganese (TM) rails – and in four idmatch sizes: S1/L1 without a central hole, and S3/L3 with a Superflow central hole. Click here for more info on Selle Italia sizing.

The short length helps to keep the weight low with the lightest model, the Kit Carbonio Superflow (S3), coming in at a claimed 157g. The version without the central hole (S1) weighs 162g while the version with the manganese rails is 243g in the L1 idmatch size.

Selle Italia introduced the Flite way back in 1990 and it was the favoured saddle of Marco Pantani, for instance. We've reviewed various versions over the years, including the Flite Tekno Flow

The Flite Boost, which is made entirely in Italy, debuted during the 2020 Cyclo-cross World Championships on the bike of race winner Mathieu Van der Poel. 

You'll want to know prices. We're working on that! The existing Flites start at around the £100 mark and go all the way up to £349.99 – so there's a huge price range.

In the meantime, you can get more info at www.selleitalia.com

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

