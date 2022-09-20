Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Tech
World Tour speed for all? Roval launches cheaper Rapide CL II race wheels2023 Roval Rapide CL II side studio

World Tour speed for all? Roval launches cheaper Rapide CL II race wheels

£1,500 wheelset uses proven tubeless carbon rims paired with DT Swiss 350 hubs
by Jamie Williams
Tue, Sep 20, 2022 18:00
0

Roval has launched the new £1,500 Rapide CL II wheelset, featuring rims lifted straight from the more expensive Rapide CLX II. The wheels are also tubeless ready and feature DT Swiss 350 hubs. Roval says it aims to bring "speed, efficiency, incredible handling, and stability in any conditions to more riders".

2023 Roval Rapide CL II rim studio

For anyone unfamiliar with the current Roval road racing wheel range, there's the aero Rapide, with a 51mm front and 60mm rear wheel, and the shallower Alpinist for more mountainous terrain. Both of these wheelsets are now in their second generation, and as we've seen in the past, Roval first releases the CLX version and then a year or so later a more affordable CL variation comes along.

> Roval Rapide CLX II vs Alpinist CLX II

2023 Roval Rapide CL II side studio closeup

It should come as no surprise then that the new Rapide CL II has many similarities to the Rapide CLX II; in fact, the rims are exactly the same. The wheelset is significantly cheaper, though, at £1,500 for the pair (£650 front/£850 rear) compared to £2,500 for the top-tier wheelset.

> Specialized revamps S-Works Turbo tyre range with tubeless and clincher options

A quick refresher on the rims: over the past few years Roval has U-turned back in favour of tubeless, but unlike many of the latest wheels these are hooked rims and rated up to 110psi. Roval says the reason for this is to allow the rider "more flexibility to choose the tyre you want and the width you want".

2023 Roval Rapide CL II side studio pair

> Tubeless wheel tech: What’s the difference between hooked and hookless

The rims are once again 51mm deep and 35mm wide externally at the front, with the rear 60mm deep and 30.7mm wide. Both wheels have an internal width of 21mm. We've found the rims to be some of the most stable in their class, so the fact that they're now available at a lower price point can only be a good thing.

This is a rim that has been a prolific winner at World Tour level, from sprints to rolling terrain and classics. The Rapide wheelset was often used by Remco Evenepoel in his recent victory at the Vuelta a Espana.

> Remco Evenepoel's 2022 Vuelta winning bike

2023 Roval Rapide CL II front hub studio

The main change is at the hubs. Whereas the CLX wheels use Roval's own hub design with DT Swiss internals and claimed aero benefits, the CL II wheels use standard DT Swiss 350 hubs.

The 350 hubs feature a 36-tooth ratchet freehub system which results in a 10-degree engagement angle, straight pull Dt Swiss spokes (18 front/24 rear) and uses the centrelock standard for attaching brake rotors.

2023 Roval Rapide CL II rear hub dt swiss 350 studio

The new wheelset has a claimed weight of 1,590g including tubeless valves and tape, for reference, the Rapide CLX II wheelset weighs in at 1,520g. That means that the CLX wheelset is 70g lighter and you're paying £14.29 per gram saved. 

Do you think Roval has found the right balance between performance and value? Let us know in the comments section below...

Roval
rapide cl ii
wheels
carbon wheels
dt swiss 350
Jamie Williams

Jamie has been riding bikes since a tender age but really caught the bug for racing and reviewing whilst studying towards a master's in Mechanical engineering at Swansea University. Having graduated, he decided he really quite liked working with bikes and is now a full-time addition to the road.cc team. When not writing about tech news or working on the Youtube channel, you can still find him racing local crits trying to cling on to his cat 2 licence...and missing every break going...

Latest Comments

 