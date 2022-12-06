Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Tech
Ribble adds more steel to bike range with Gravel 7252023 Ribble Gravel 725 outdoor - 3

Ribble adds more steel to bike range with Gravel 725

British brand turns to Reynolds 725 tubing for the latest addition to its gravel range, with prices starting at £2,100
by Mat Brett
Tue, Dec 06, 2022 09:00
3

If you want the feel of steel when riding gravel, Ribble Cycles has introduced the Ribble Gravel 725 – available in three flavours and with the ability to customise specs – made from Reynolds 725 tubing. Prices start at £2,099.

Stu Kerton has been riding the Ribble Gravel 725 for us over the past few weeks and you can read his review on road.cc today.

2022 Ribble Gravel 725 - frame detail.jpg

“The range has been designed for riders looking to conquer off-road terrain with the added ride quality attributes and timeless looks of Reynolds steel tubing adding to the dynamic ride, performance and greater choice of the Ribble gravel platform,” says Ribble

2022 Ribble Gravel 725 - head tube badge.jpg

The brand already offers its versatile CGR (Cross, Gravel, Road) in a 725 option (as well as carbon-fibre, titanium, and aluminium) along with the carbon-fibre Gravel SL and the aluminium Gravel AL, but the Ribble 725 is built to its own long and low geometry that’s designed to provide confidence even on loose and technical trails. Flared handlebars are specced to provide more control.

> Check out our review of the Ribble CGR 725 here 

2022 Ribble Gravel 725 - top tube.jpg

The triple-butted Reynolds 725 heat-treated steel tubes come with multiple mounting points for carrying luggage, including rear rack mounts. The full-carbon monocoque fork (with tapered steerer) offers further mounts. Cables are routed internally and there’s space for tyres up to 45mm wide on 700c wheels, or 47mm on 650b.

2022 Ribble Gravel 725 - fork detail 2.jpg

The frame is Matt Air Force Blue with gloss blue details with custom finishes available.  

Of the three standard models available, the Gravel 725 Pro – the one that Stu has reviewed – is the high-performance option, “designed without limits for off-road exploration”.

2022 Ribble Gravel 725 - rear mech.jpg

This one is equipped with SRAM’s Rival XPLR eTap AXS groupset – with wireless shifting. Like the other two models (below) it comes with Mavic Allroad wheels and Halo GXC gravel tyres. We like those wheels; they’re well-built and provide a very good all-round performance for the money.

> Check out our review of the Mavic Allroad SL wheelset 

2023 Ribble Gravel 725 Enthusiast - 4

The Gravel 725 Enthusiast is designed “to provide a confident and comfortable ride”,  built up with a SRAM Rival 1x (mechanical) groupset.  

2023 Ribble Gravel 725 Sport - 1

The Gravel 725 Sport “provides an accessible and versatile gravel offer whether it’s for a short off-road blast or an epic bikepacking excursion”, according to Ribble. This one comes with a SRAM Apex groupset.

2023 Ribble Gravel 725 outdoor - 3

As usual with Ribble, builds can be fine-tuned using the brand’s online BikeBuilder. You can select the option closest to what you want and then customise the spec to suit your taste and budget. If you want a Campagnolo Ekar 1x13 groupset, for example, you can add one through BikeBuilder. You can also customise the finish.

Here are the key Ribble Gravel 725 models:

Ribble Gravel 725 Sport £2,099 
Groupset SRAM Apex 1x11 Speed Hydraulic Disc (42x11-42T)
Wheels Mavic Allroad 650b Disc, 12x100F/12x142R
Tyres Halo GXC FD60, 650bx47, Tan Wall

Ribble Gravel 725 Enthusiast £2,399 
Groupset SRAM Rival 1x11 Speed Hydraulic Disc (42x11-42T)
Wheels Mavic Allroad 650b Disc, 12x100F/12x142R
Tyres Halo GXC FD60, 650bx47, Tan Wall

Ribble Gravel 725 Pro £2,899 
Groupset SRAM Rival XPLR eTap AXS 1x12 Speed Hydraulic Disc (40x10-44T)
Wheels Mavic Allroad 650b Disc, 12x100F/12x142R
Tyres Halo GXC FD60, 650bx47, Tan Wall

The Ribble Gravel 725 is also available as a frameset for £1,299.

www.ribblecycles.co.uk

2023 Ribble
Ribble Gravel 725
gravel bike
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments

 