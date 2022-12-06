Ribble adds more steel to bike range with Gravel 725

If you want the feel of steel when riding gravel, Ribble Cycles has introduced the Ribble Gravel 725 – available in three flavours and with the ability to customise specs – made from Reynolds 725 tubing. Prices start at £2,099.
Stu Kerton has been riding the Ribble Gravel 725 for us over the past few weeks and you can read his review on road.cc today.
“The range has been designed for riders looking to conquer off-road terrain with the added ride quality attributes and timeless looks of Reynolds steel tubing adding to the dynamic ride, performance and greater choice of the Ribble gravel platform,” says Ribble
The brand already offers its versatile CGR (Cross, Gravel, Road) in a 725 option (as well as carbon-fibre, titanium, and aluminium) along with the carbon-fibre Gravel SL and the aluminium Gravel AL, but the Ribble 725 is built to its own long and low geometry that’s designed to provide confidence even on loose and technical trails. Flared handlebars are specced to provide more control.
> Check out our review of the Ribble CGR 725 here
The triple-butted Reynolds 725 heat-treated steel tubes come with multiple mounting points for carrying luggage, including rear rack mounts. The full-carbon monocoque fork (with tapered steerer) offers further mounts. Cables are routed internally and there’s space for tyres up to 45mm wide on 700c wheels, or 47mm on 650b.
The frame is Matt Air Force Blue with gloss blue details with custom finishes available.
Of the three standard models available, the Gravel 725 Pro – the one that Stu has reviewed – is the high-performance option, “designed without limits for off-road exploration”.
This one is equipped with SRAM’s Rival XPLR eTap AXS groupset – with wireless shifting. Like the other two models (below) it comes with Mavic Allroad wheels and Halo GXC gravel tyres. We like those wheels; they’re well-built and provide a very good all-round performance for the money.
> Check out our review of the Mavic Allroad SL wheelset
The Gravel 725 Enthusiast is designed “to provide a confident and comfortable ride”, built up with a SRAM Rival 1x (mechanical) groupset.
The Gravel 725 Sport “provides an accessible and versatile gravel offer whether it’s for a short off-road blast or an epic bikepacking excursion”, according to Ribble. This one comes with a SRAM Apex groupset.
As usual with Ribble, builds can be fine-tuned using the brand’s online BikeBuilder. You can select the option closest to what you want and then customise the spec to suit your taste and budget. If you want a Campagnolo Ekar 1x13 groupset, for example, you can add one through BikeBuilder. You can also customise the finish.
Here are the key Ribble Gravel 725 models:
Ribble Gravel 725 Sport £2,099
Groupset SRAM Apex 1x11 Speed Hydraulic Disc (42x11-42T)
Wheels Mavic Allroad 650b Disc, 12x100F/12x142R
Tyres Halo GXC FD60, 650bx47, Tan Wall
Ribble Gravel 725 Enthusiast £2,399
Groupset SRAM Rival 1x11 Speed Hydraulic Disc (42x11-42T)
Wheels Mavic Allroad 650b Disc, 12x100F/12x142R
Tyres Halo GXC FD60, 650bx47, Tan Wall
Ribble Gravel 725 Pro £2,899
Groupset SRAM Rival XPLR eTap AXS 1x12 Speed Hydraulic Disc (40x10-44T)
Wheels Mavic Allroad 650b Disc, 12x100F/12x142R
Tyres Halo GXC FD60, 650bx47, Tan Wall
The Ribble Gravel 725 is also available as a frameset for £1,299.
www.ribblecycles.co.uk
