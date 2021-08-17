Rapha book “celebrates the stories of black cyclists”

Rapha has published a new book called Desire Discrimination Determination – Black Champions in Cycling that’s said to be a collection of international and historical stories of the black athlete experience in competitive cycling.

“Written by Dr Marlon Moncrieffe, this book is set to make a groundbreaking contribution of knowledge desperately needed in the global cycling industry, taking on issues regarding access, diversity, inclusion, representation and anti-racism in policy and practice,” says Rapha.

“This book will provide much-needed insight into the rich history of black cyclists that has been largely overlooked until now. Marlon takes his own racing experiences, research, and analytical expertise through a wide range of stories, personal reflections, and oral testimonies and interviews.”

Different generations of well-known black cyclists are covered, including the likes of US riders Major Taylor, Nelson Vails, and British track and BMX star Shanaze Reade.

“The book explores how these protagonists first discovered cycling, their mentors, their ambitions and desires, as well as the explicit and implicit forms of discrimination they faced due to the colour of their skin,” says Rapha. “It seeks to understand and uncover how despite the white-dominated sport they inhabited, their determination to succeed was never dampened.”

The book is illustrated with what are said to be rare photographs and reproductions spanning decades, from the first non-white rider to race the Tour de France in 1914 to the present day.

“Desire Discrimination Determination – Black Champions in Cycling book is available now through Rapha Editions for £25.

Check out the book over on Rapha's website.