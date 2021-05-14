Raleigh launches new tyres for iconic Chopper so owners can revive their retro rides

The famous Nottingham bike brand Raleigh has solved a rubbery headache for owners of its legendary Chopper bike by reviving Chopper-specific tyres. Costing £29.99 each, both front and rear tyres are available and they feature the brand's classic logo.

With production of the Chopper ceasing in the 1980's (apart from occasional limited edition versions such as this one revealed in 2014), owners who still use their vintage relics and have perhaps done one skid too many often have to search far and wide for replacement tyres, not made any easier by the fact that the Chopper's front and rear wheel sizes are different: "Those previously subjected to trawling online forums and auctions can now rest easy", says Raleigh.

Both tyres are black featuring the classic red stripe that featured on the originals, plus a vintage Raleigh logo. The front is 16 inches in diameter and has a 2 inch width with a smoother surface, whereas the 20 inch diameter, 2.1 inch-wide rear has a skid-friendly knobbly tread pattern for extra grip.

Is your Chopper in need of some fresh rubber? Head over to Raleigh's website, where both the front and rear tyre are currently in stock priced at £29.99 each