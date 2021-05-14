Support road.cc

Raleigh launches new tyres for iconic Chopper so owners can revive their retro rides

Have a classic Chopper and sick of searching the corners of the web for spare tyres? Raleigh has reintroduced Chopper-specific rubber so you can get back to doing some sick skids once more
by Jack Sexty
Fri, May 14, 2021 14:14
The famous Nottingham bike brand Raleigh has solved a rubbery headache for owners of its legendary Chopper bike by reviving Chopper-specific tyres. Costing £29.99 each, both front and rear tyres are available and they feature the brand's classic logo.  

> Blog: How getting a Raleigh for Christmas changed my life

With production of the Chopper ceasing in the 1980's (apart from occasional limited edition versions such as this one revealed in 2014), owners who still use their vintage relics and have perhaps done one skid too many often have to search far and wide for replacement tyres, not made any easier by the fact that the Chopper's front and rear wheel sizes are different: "Those previously subjected to trawling online forums and auctions can now rest easy", says Raleigh. 

2021 raleigh chopper rear tyre.PNG

Both tyres are black featuring the classic red stripe that featured on the originals, plus a vintage Raleigh logo. The front is 16 inches in diameter and has a 2 inch width with a smoother surface, whereas the 20 inch diameter, 2.1 inch-wide rear has a skid-friendly knobbly tread pattern for extra grip. 

Is your Chopper in need of some fresh rubber? Head over to Raleigh's website, where both the front and rear tyre are currently in stock priced at £29.99 each, or pop down to your local Raleigh retailer. 

Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

