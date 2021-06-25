Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Tech
2021 Tour de France Team Qhubeka NextHash Burberry - 1

Qhubeka NextHash reveals partnership with Burberry and new Tour de France kit

British luxury fashion brand gets on board ahead of the Grand Départ in Brittany this weekend
by Mat Brett
Fri, Jun 25, 2021 16:19
0
banner

Team Qhubeka Assos has become Team Qhubeka NextHash ahead of the Tour de France and announced a new partnership with – wait for it – Burberry. Yep, the British luxury fashion house. Hands up if you saw that one coming. Naturally, that means the riders will be racing in new jerseys.

Burberry is apparently the first luxury fashion brand to partner with a cycling team. We must say, we’re struggling to think of another (although Astana-Dolce & Gabbana would trip off the tongue, and Team Bahrain-Balmain has a certain ring to it). And don’t say Carrera jeans off of the 1980s; they definitely don’t count as luxury.

2021 Tour de France Team Qhubeka NextHash Burberry - 2

South Africa-based Qhubeka enables people to earn bicycles through its not-for-profit programmes, the idea being to help students travel to school, allow healthcare workers to access more patients, and so on. This work will be supported by a donation from Burberry.

The Burberry logo and Thomas Burberry monogram will feature on Team Qhubeka NextHash’s jerseys and tour vehicles.

https://teamqhubeka.com/

Team Qhubeka NextHash
Tour de France 2021
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments