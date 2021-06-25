Qhubeka NextHash reveals partnership with Burberry and new Tour de France kit

Team Qhubeka Assos has become Team Qhubeka NextHash ahead of the Tour de France and announced a new partnership with – wait for it – Burberry. Yep, the British luxury fashion house. Hands up if you saw that one coming. Naturally, that means the riders will be racing in new jerseys.

Burberry is apparently the first luxury fashion brand to partner with a cycling team. We must say, we’re struggling to think of another (although Astana-Dolce & Gabbana would trip off the tongue, and Team Bahrain-Balmain has a certain ring to it). And don’t say Carrera jeans off of the 1980s; they definitely don’t count as luxury.

South Africa-based Qhubeka enables people to earn bicycles through its not-for-profit programmes, the idea being to help students travel to school, allow healthcare workers to access more patients, and so on. This work will be supported by a donation from Burberry.

The Burberry logo and Thomas Burberry monogram will feature on Team Qhubeka NextHash’s jerseys and tour vehicles.

https://teamqhubeka.com/