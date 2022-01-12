Morvélo relaunches F**k Cancer socks with all profits donated to charity

Sussex based cycling clothing apparel brand Morvélo has restocked its F*ck Cancer socks with 1000 pairs now available. All profits made will be donated to Cancer Research UK, Macmillan and St Gemma's Hospice, to build on the £35k that has already been raised.
Morvélo started producing these European made, GOTS certified, high performance socks in 2016 after Singletrack’s deputy editor Jenn Hill cruelly died of cancer in 2015, aged only 37.
“Before she relocated to Yorkshire, she lived in Brighton, home too of Morvélo,” says the brand. “Needless to say, they rode and raced at lot together back in those days, even after her migration North.
“As well as a seasoned mechanic and experienced cycling journalist, Jenn was a hardened singlespeeder, 24 hour soloist and Great Divide racer. This Banff to New Mexico 2745 mile event was the pioneer of ultra-endurance bikepacking.
“She was so fast, not only was she on course to smash the women's Great Divide singlespeed record, but also the men’s until a bout of giardia took her out for a couple of miserable days. But it’s a mark of her character that she carried on, finished in a still extraordinary time.”
Priced at £10, Morvélo warns the socks sell out fast, which for fundraising is wonderful news.
More stock will follow, but for now, “dive in there, grab and pair and tell the world where cancer can shove it,” says Morvélo.
Get yourself a pair at www.morvelo.com
It actually is "reinstated" as a cycle lane if you look at the floor markings in sections. Just not an enforced one and most of the official signs...
If I were then I'd not be likely to point out the things that annoyed me about it. Even jokingly, it's really not nice to suggest someone's on the...
I bought a punnet of mushrooms last weekend. Full of fungus... #Disgrace
With self driving cars trying to kill them, it's no wonder the occupants scarpered....
From my limited experiences of driving in London, ASLs seem to work quite well for mopeds and motorcycles.
A tragic loss of life on what I would of thought would be a safe place to cycle but reading other comments this seems to be not so....
If it was a crossroads, people turning left (or going straight on) would have priority over people turning right. ...
I have some of the Mk2 Spatz and they've transformed my winter riding after three decades of mild misery. Putting them on is a little more faffy...
clickbait pic
Those before-and-after photos with the splattered overalls are a nice touch, but: Why would you want a mudguard that's easy to carry around without...