Morvélo relaunches F**k Cancer socks with all profits donated to charity

So far £35k has been raised, with all profits going to Cancer Research UK, Macmillan and St Gemma's Hospice
by Anna Marie Hughes
Wed, Jan 12, 2022 10:17
0

Sussex based cycling clothing apparel brand Morvélo has restocked its F*ck Cancer socks with 1000 pairs now available. All profits made will be donated to Cancer Research UK, Macmillan and St Gemma's Hospice, to build on the £35k that has already been raised.

Morvélo F- Cancer 4

Morvélo started producing these European made, GOTS certified, high performance socks in 2016 after Singletrack’s deputy editor Jenn Hill cruelly died of cancer in 2015, aged only 37.

“Before she relocated to Yorkshire, she lived in Brighton, home too of Morvélo,” says the brand. “Needless to say, they rode and raced at lot together back in those days, even after her migration North.

Morvélo F- Cancer 2

“As well as a seasoned mechanic and experienced cycling journalist, Jenn was a hardened singlespeeder, 24 hour soloist and Great Divide racer. This Banff to New Mexico 2745 mile event was the pioneer of ultra-endurance bikepacking.

“She was so fast, not only was she on course to smash the women's Great Divide singlespeed record, but also the men’s until a bout of giardia took her out for a couple of miserable days. But it’s a mark of her character that she carried on, finished in a still extraordinary time.”

Morvélo F- Cancer 3

Priced at £10, Morvélo warns the socks sell out fast, which for fundraising is wonderful news. 

More stock will follow, but for now, “dive in there, grab and pair and tell the world where cancer can shove it,” says Morvélo.

Get yourself a pair at www.morvelo.com

Morvelo
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

