La Passione launches new NDR indoor clothing range

Italian brand La Passione has released a new range of clothing called NDR that’s designed specifically for riding indoors, and it looks pretty stylish to us. Alongside lightweight jerseys and bib shorts, the NDR collection includes accessories that La Passione says should never be missing in any workout—socks and towels.

La Passione says that the new NDR range has been designed for “the most intense home-training sessions”.

Made from a bi-elastic fabric that is said to “behave like a sponge” and is quick-drying, the NDR Sleeveless Jersey (£40) promises to absorb body sweat and release it immediately. The sleeveless option features armholes and collars which La Passione says have been created to “improve comfort during an activity and are soft and scratch free”.

The alternative NDR Jersey (£60) uses an “ultralight perforated fabric” which is said to provide “excellent ventilation and a pleasant freshness”. A low cut collar and full length zip with a Cam Lock puller are also included.

For the NDR Bib Shorts (£105), high quality Italian Lycra has been combined with perforated fabric inserts on the legs to ensure “optimal ventilation”. A specific cut on the waist is said to improve comfort and it’s mesh straps claim to be ultralight. A version without the braces, called the NDR Shorts (£95) is also available.

Just 9cm tall, the NDR Socks (£10) are made from the ultralight Qskin fibre and are said to provide a slightly compressive fit that improves blood flow and muscle support.

To wipe off sweat during indoor suffering, the 100 per cent cotton NDR Towel (£15), that measures 100x50cm, is a handy final addition to the collection.

