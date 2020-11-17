Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
La Passione NDR Lifestyle(1)

La Passione launches new NDR indoor clothing range

La Passione adds to the growing number of indoor cycling options with stylish collection
by Anna Marie Hughes
Tue, Nov 17, 2020 15:10
0

Italian brand La Passione has released a new range of clothing called NDR that’s designed specifically for riding indoors, and it looks pretty stylish to us. Alongside lightweight jerseys and bib shorts, the NDR collection includes accessories that La Passione says should never be missing in any workout—socks and towels.

La Passione says that the new NDR range has been designed for “the most intense home-training sessions”.

2021 La Passione NDR sleeveless

Made from a bi-elastic fabric that is said to “behave like a sponge” and is quick-drying, the NDR Sleeveless Jersey (£40) promises to absorb body sweat and release it immediately. The sleeveless option features armholes and collars which La Passione says have been created to “improve comfort during an activity and are soft and scratch free”.

2021 La Passione NDR jersey

The alternative NDR Jersey (£60) uses an “ultralight perforated fabric” which is said to provide “excellent ventilation and a pleasant freshness”. A low cut collar and full length zip with a Cam Lock puller are also included.

2021 La Passione NDR shorts

For the NDR Bib Shorts (£105), high quality Italian Lycra has been combined with perforated fabric inserts on the legs to ensure “optimal ventilation”. A specific cut on the waist is said to improve comfort and it’s mesh straps claim to be ultralight. A version without the braces, called the NDR Shorts (£95) is also available.

2021 La Passione NDR socks

Just 9cm tall, the NDR Socks (£10) are made from the ultralight Qskin fibre and are said to provide a slightly compressive fit that improves blood flow and muscle support.

To wipe off sweat during indoor suffering, the 100 per cent cotton NDR Towel (£15), that measures 100x50cm, is a handy final addition to the collection.

> Buyer's guide: La Passione's new 2020/21 winter cycling clothing range

Get more info at uk.lapassione.cc

2021 La Passione NDR
indoor clothing
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments