Gaerne updates G.Tornado and G.Hurricane shoes with new uppers and anti-slip heel lining

Gaerne's G.Tornado road shoes and G.Hurricane mountain bike shoes have both been treated to new upper designs and anti-slip heel cups, while the two carbon sole options and Boa L6 dials remain.

With the G.Stilo and G.Sincro being Gaerne’s flagship shoes for road and mountain bike respectively, the G.Tornado and G.Hurricane act as Gaerne’s mid-range offerings, featuring less carbon in the sole, a simpler retention system, and a lower price.

The same upper design has, like the old versions, been used for both the road and mountain bike shoes. Gaerne says that a soft microfibre has been used. The mesh venting found on the old shoes has been replaced in favour of increased laser perforations. The G.Hurricane mountain bike shoes get a bit of added protection with an abrasion-resistant coating where the upper meets the sole.

Gaerne is using its “all-new integrated anti slip heel-cup” for both the G.Tornado and G.Hurricane shoes. This, Garene claims, “will not deform or weaken. With its anti-tendonitis form it allows for the best foot stability and control. Reflective inserts provide maximum visibility in low-light conditions.”

As with the old shoes, the road and mountain bikes shoes both come with two sole options. The G.Tornado road shoes come with Gaerne’s EPS Carbon Power sole as standard. This, Gaerne says, is “made of nylon enriched with carbon to grant optimum rigidity.” Gaerne gives this sole a stiffness rating of 8.0. There are five vents to add to the airflow and cleat adjustment has been increased by 9mm compared to the outgoing sole.

An EPS Light Weight Full Carbon sole bumps the stiffness index up to 10.0 while also increasing the price from €159.90 to €199.90. Two “channels” are used to provide airflow and both soles feature rubber inserts at the front and rear edges to aid walking grip while also providing protection.

The G.Hurricane shoes feature the same ability to upgrade the soles should you want more stiffness with the same price increase from €159.90 to €199.90. The soles of both G.Hurricane models feature a Michelin rubber tread “designed to balance performance and abrasion resistance with a design profile which allows for excellent hold and traction.” There are also stud mounts at the front of the sole for added grip.

A single Boa L6 dial provides micro-adjustable retention. The shoes are available in the UK now.

gaerne.com