Five cool bikepacking things from Cafe du Cycliste, Vaude, Blackburn, Carradice and Zefal

Bikepacking is a perfect way to escape the urban environment and explore beyond your doorstep. The open road or rugged trails, the scent of nature, and the thrill of self-sufficiency all add to the experience. To enhance your bikepacking escapades, we've curated a list of five gear choices that could better your adventure - or update your commuting setup. From top tube bags to waterproof panniers, these five items are just being tested by us and full reviews will follow soon...

Carradice Pennine Top Tube Bag - £32

Top tube bags are perhaps the best for storing your snacks during bikepacking adventures, and Carradice has made this Pennine bag with durability in mind. It's constructed with 1000 denier military grade Cordura for abrasion resistance and strength, and also features reflective strips for low-light visibility.

It can be used with one hand and there are two internal sleeves for organising your snacks… or anything else you might want to store in it.

Zefal Z Adventure Fork Pack Front Bag & Holder - £67.99

Zefal has created this front bag and holder combo to suit any fork - even those that don't come with fork mounts. The kit consists of a waterproof bag, cage support in technical polyamide and three universal mounting studs. The fork pack can be mounted on any type of fork, whether rigid or suspension and all materials, with or without threaded mounts.

The waterproof bag ensures that your belongings stay dry, and the max load on the system is 2.5kg.

Vaude Aqua Back Light panniers - £119.95

Vaude's Aqua Back Light panniers are made of polyamide with recycled nylon, meaning they should be fully waterproof. The PVC-free bags come with a detachable shoulder and each of the top-loaded bags can take 19l of cargo. The pair of bags weighs 1,080g and you can pack a maximum of 10kg into them.

Cafe du Cycliste Tool Saddle Bag - £44

This saddle bag isn't quite enough for a multi-day bikepacking trip, but if minimalism is your thing, it does pack in all the essentials. Cafe du Cycliste says the waterproof bag has space for an inner tube, tyre levers, multi-tool and CO2 inflator. The 0.5-litre capacity means the pack should not look bulky under your saddle, and it attaches with a single Velcro strap for simplicity.

Blackburn Central Seatpost Rear Rack - £55

If your bike doesn't have much space at the rear, or mounts for attaching a traditional pannier rack, this Central Seatpost Rear Rack from Blackburn looks like a clever solution. It attaches directly to the seatpost and can be flipped to suit the clearance you have available.

The rack can take a max load of 10kg which is plenty for carrying your commuting essentials or a little overnighter setup. The rack itself has a claimed weight of 997g and it comes with a lifetime warranty.

