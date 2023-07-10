Five cool cycling things for your next big bike adventure from MymonX, Garmin, Zefal, Silca and Delivgear

While it's a rest day at the Tour de France, there's no rest for our tireless test team as we've got several shed-loads of bikes and cycling gear out for review at the moment.

Ok, so maybe none of the cool things below are being tried out on the Puy de Dôme pushing 6 watts per kilo or whatever insane numbers the pros are capable of, but we're guessing most of you reading this aren't capable of that either - so instead we've compiled a list of adventure-themed products, ideal for bikepacking, gravel, commuting or whatever kind of riding floats your boat. Will any of them make your next kit checklist? The full reviews are due soon, but for now here are some previews...

MymonX Original Smart Wearable – £249.00

If you're off on a serious cycling adventure - one so serious you need to track your glucose levels to avoid a nasty bonk - then this smart watch could be right up your street.

Described as "the ultimate health monitoring solution", the MymonX non-invasively checks in on your glucose levels (no finger pricks required). It also tracks heart rate, ECG, blood pressure, oxygenation, breathing rate, sleep and numerous activities for a "complete picture of your health and fitness."

We're promised a sleek and stylish interface, a comfortable fit and there's a range of colours and styles to suit personal preference. Did it keep Tom Weijand on track? The review is coming soon.

Silca Pocket Impero II Pump – £125.00

Silca products never knowingly produce gear at bargain prices... but could you justify £125 on a mini pump? The high-end cycling tools and accessories brand reckons this one "puts all others to shame", with a leather gasket and metal construction to make it "the most efficient mini-pump on the market" so we're told.

A silicone sleeve is said to improve grip and lock the handle in place, and it weighs just 150g. Will the ease of use and power this mini pump claims to offer justify that price tag? Hollis Jones will be delivering his verdict soon.

Garmin Edge 840 Solar – £519.99

Following the top-of-the-range Garmin 1040 Solar by offering solar power too (as the name would suggest) the Garmin 840 Solar was unveiled in April along with its smaller sibling, the 540 Solar.

> Best cycling computers

Up to 32 hours of battery life under heavy use and up to 60 in battery saver mode is promised, and Garmin has also improved its coaching functions and enhanced the navigation. Most of the new features have trickled down from the Edge 1040.

Other new features include cycling ability and course demands, targeted adaptive coaching, real-time stamina and 'power guide' to manage efforts.

Worth an upgrade? The full review is due on the site shortly.

Zefal Z Adventure Pouch Bag – £23.99

The head tube isn't your typical place to store things on the bike, but Zefal's Adventure Pouch does just that, fitting over the handlebar and to the side of the stem and nestling besides the head tube for an "ideal" place to carry food or a water bottle, according to Zefal.

The capacity is 1.1 litres, and it has a drawstring opening system for super simple operation. There are also two additional expandable pockets to increase the capacity and stash additional items such as a multi-tool or more nutrition.

Delivgear Pro Phone holder and waterproof pouch – £29.99

The name of this waterproof phoner holder suggests it's primarily aimed at delivery cyclists, but it might also be just the job for your next cycling adventure.

Described as "the most user-friendly and reliable phone holder available", the mount itself is steel reinforced for a tight fit, and it can rotate 360 degrees. No tools are needed for installation, and this version also comes with a waterproof pouch so your phone is protected from the elements.

A Quad Lock killer? Our reviewer Lara will be reporting back soon...

For all the latest road.cc reviews, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing your cash, check out our buyer's guides.

