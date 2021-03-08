Five cool things coming soon from Mavic, Orro, Castelli, Rivelo and Rockay

What a lovely weekend for riding and such exciting scenes of racing along the white dirt roads in Strade Bianche (no spoilers here). Our team of testers were out and about on the roads and gravel, here's some of the best kit they have been putting through the paces...

£590

Mavic’s Allroad SL wheelset are designed for drop-bar adventures, and claim to be “faster, smoother and 140g lighter than its predecessor, the Allroad Elite”. The Allroad SL’s lightweight aluminum rims (440g) feature ISM4D technology, which Mavic says strategically removes material from the rim where it’s not needed but keeps it around the spokes, where tension is applied. Double butted spokes are include to reduce weight and for a responsive feel, while the aero elliptical shape of the spokes saves five watts of energy, according to Mavic.

The wide rims, with a 22mm internal width, are compatible with tubeless tyres from 28mm up to 64mm. Stuart Kerton has been rolling on these wheels, which weigh in at 1590g combined, and will deliver his verdict shortly…

www.mavic.com

£75

Castelli’s Mortirolo Gloves are a mid-weight option for transitional weather and temperatures between seven degrees and up to around 15. Thanks to its Gore-Tex Windstopper fabric the Mortirolo promises to be windproof and splash proof.

Interestingly, these gloves feature a YKK water-repellent zipper across the back of the hand to make it easier to take these on and off, as well as to provide a secure fit. Liam Cahill has been zipping these up on rides recently and his full report will land on the site soon…

www.saddleback.co.uk

£15.50

Rockay’s Ignite Cycling socks are a lightweight seamless construction using a blend of recycled materials, including premium regenerated Nylon which is derived from marine plastic waste. The socks are said to be designed and tested for all conditions, for all-year long performance, thanks to performance cushioning and breathable mesh zones. Anti-odour technology also promises to keep your feet fresh after a ride, and a reflective logo is included for some visibility at night.

As well as using recycle materials, with every purchase Rockay says that its Ignite Cycling Socks remove about 13 plastic bottles from the ocean (around 125 grams of plastic waste), thanks to the brand’s external donation to the ReSea Project. I’ve been riding in these sustainable socks and will be letting you know how I get on very soon…

www.rockay.com

£2,599

Created on the South Downs, Orro’s classy Terra C gravel bike promises a light responsive ride quality with capable control across varied terrain. The geometry is said to be designed to descend and corner with ease inspiring confidence on off-road sections, while excellent power transfer is also said to be delivered by the carbon layup for speed on the tarmac.

New for 2021, the Terra C now has a semi-integrated front end for clean aesthetics, with the cable entering the frame via a cable box on the headset and running internally through the headtube. The Shimano GRX800 model is specced out with Deda’s Gravel 100 flared handlebars and Fulcrum Rapid Red 5 wheels wrapped in Vredestein’s Aventura 38mm wide tyres. Stuart Kerton has been riding this beautiful looking bike and his full report is on the way soon…

www.i-ride.co.uk

£135

Rivelo’s low profile classic-looking Penbarras cycling shoes promise supreme comfort across the whole foot. These two and three-bolt compatible shoes have a 100% PU Leather upper and a lightweight Nylon sole. Inside there’s a mesh covered EVA Insole with 3D perforation to aid air flow, as well as an anti-slip fabric lining.

The Penbarras have a lace-up closure, with a handy elastic loop to keep the laces away from the chainset. Also included are a spare set of red laces so you can mix up your look. Lara Dunn has been slipping on these kicks for rides and her full report will be landing soon…

www.rivelo.cc

