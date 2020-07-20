Five cool things coming soon from dhb, Rose, Topeak, Apidura and Bookman

With cafe and pub stops back on, hopefully you got plenty of miles in like we did over the weekend with a chance to refuel along the way (taking care to abide by social distancing rules of course). Here's some highlights from what we've been testing in the sunshine recently...

dhb Aeron LAB Raceline 3.0

£110.00

The third iteration of dhb's high-end race jersey is focussed on aerodynamics, with a close cut and design that was born out of wind tunnel testing in partnership with the Canyon dhb p/b Soreen pro team for aero extra refinement. The neckline is cut low to be comfortable while holding an aggressive position, and sleeves and hem are both raw-cut for a compressive fit. An aerodynamic weave features across the shoulders, top of the back, sleeves and side panels, and the main body section is made with a fast-wicking fabric to keep things cool. Does it feel as fast as dhb say it is? The test report is coming shortly...

wiggle.co.uk/dhb

Rose PRO SL 105

£1,088.18

Renowned for their wallet-friendly pricing, Rose are offering the Pro SL with a full Shimano 105 groupset for just over the £1k mark, giving you shifting that often appear on bikes costing twice a much. Your compromise is an aluminium frame, but the torsion resistant frameset is finished smoothly and weighs under 1.3kg. The full bike weighs in at around 8.5kg according to Rose, and you do get a full carbon fork thrown in. Wheels are courtesy of DT Swiss, with Ritchey providing most of the hardwear along with a sporty Selle Italia X3 Flow saddle. Rose say this bike marks an "entry into serious racing"... but would Stu Kerton recommend it for budding racers? His review is landing soon.

rosebikes.co.uk

Topeak Escape Pod

£11.00

While you can't escape when you have a minor mechanical, you might be able to escape a bit quicker and be on your way again if you're packing a handy Topeak Escape pod. The size medium has space for a CO2 inflator, tyre levers, a spare tube and 'necessary cycling gear', and is the same dimension as a bottle cage so you can store it inside one. What sets it apart from just using a bottle cage to store your spares is the interior neoprene padding, which keeps everything secure and stops any rattling. Has it stayed on Mike Stead's steed? Find out in his upcoming test report.

extrauk.co.uk

Bookman Block rear light

€19.90

This tiny light attached to your seatpost quickly and easy with a rubber band, and kicks out 18 lumens with a sleek lens that Bookman say "distributes the light perfectly." Run time is up to 25 hours and it recharges fully via USB in 2 hours, and there are four different modes to suit all conditions and situations. Has it lit up our reviewer's life on the bike? The review is coming shorty...

bookman.se

Apidura Packable Musette

£24.00

Fusing tradition with a modern twist, this musette from Apidura is waterproof and constructed from 'ultralight' materials which means it can be easily stowed in a jersey pocket when not in use. A reversible stability strap should make it comfortable to wear, and there's also an integrated on-bike storage pocket that attaches to the bike frame with a Velcro strap if you prefer to keep your pockets free. Storage is quoted at 7 litres, which should give you plenty of room for munch and other essentials.

apidura.com



For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. For some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.