The wheels and tyres edition! Five cool things coming soon from Pirelli, Princeton, Goodyear, Reserve and Teravail

This week's five cool things is a wheel and tyre edition featuring some pretty expensive hoops from Princeton Carbon Works and some new tyres from Pirelli and Goodyear. We also take a look at Reserve wheels as seen used by Team Jumo-Visma, and Teravail's road tyre offering.

Here are the key details before the full reviews land on road.cc in the coming weeks...

Pirelli P Zero Race TLR 4S tyre - £79.99

Pirelli's P Zero Race TLR 4S tubeless tyre is designed to be a year-long racing tyre claiming to provide high grip in all kinds of weather, with the 4S in the name standing for '4 Season'.

We previously reviewed Pirelli's non-tubeless version which made it into our best winter tyres buyers guide so hopefully Pirelli has built on this success.

Dave is testing these in a width of 30mm which weighed in at 380g on the road.cc Scales of Truth. They are also available in widths of 28 and 32mm.

www.pirelli.com

Reserve 40/44 wheelset - £2,399

Reserve is Cervélo's sister brand, creating the wheels that we see Team Jumbo-Visma using this season.

The Reserve 40|44 wheelset is said to provide all-day capability with aerodynamic sensibilities, featuring a wider, shallower front wheel and a narrower, deeper rear wheel.

Reserve says that this provides maximum stability, the lowest weight and optimised aerodynamics, and we weighed them in at 1,435g.

They can be set up tubeless or with tubes and are recommended for tyres ranging from 28mm to 40mm.

www.reservewheels.com

Goodyear Eagle F1 R tyre - £65

The Goodyear Eagle F1 R is the next generation of the Eagle F1 which we tested back in 2020. Goodyear says this new one is made from new, advanced compounds and fabrics which have decreased the rolling resistance by 13% at 80psi and offer improved wet weather grip.

They're part of Goodyear's ultra-high performance range, designed to be an all-round race tyre. They come at a competitive weight of 284g for a width of 28mm.

www.goodyearbike.com

Princeton Carbon Works Alta 3532 wheelset - £4,799

At an eye-watering £4,799, Princeton Carbon Works' Alta 3532 wheelset won't be for everyone but it is the shallowest and lightest wheel offered by the brand, designed for climbing, weighing in at an impressive 1,150g.

You'll have noticed the unique rim which is Princeton's Evolution design. It is said to create a more efficient wheelset by removing material from the inner edge of the rim. The rim depth varies between 32mm and 35mm and has an internal width of 21mm.

They are tubeless-ready featuring Princeton Carbon Works' trademark non-drilled tyre bed which is claimed to make tubeless setup fast and easy. They are available in both disc and rim brake versions.

Check back in a couple of weeks to see if Stu thought these were worth the price tag!

www.princetoncarbon.com

Teravail Telegraph tyre - £45

Teravail says the Telegraph is a high-volume performance road tyre featuring a slick centre tread and a textured transition area with a 120 TPI casing.

Teravail's Telegraph tyre comes in two casing construction options and two sidewall colours – black and tan – although it is only available in a 30mm width.

It is tubeless-ready although on the heavier side, weighing in at 391g.

www.teravail.com

