A backpack that packs! Five cool things coming soon from Wahoo, Specialized, Maap, Outbound and Apidura

This week's highlights from our pile of cool things in for review include Wahoo's updated Elemnt Roam cycle computer, some endurance tyres from the big S, brown shorts (not like that), a front bike light with claimed "automotive tech" and a backpack designed specifically for bikepacking fans. You can expect to see these and many more products reviewed on road.cc in the coming days and weeks…

Wahoo Elemnt Roam (V2)

£349.99

The Wahoo Elemnt Roam is the brand's new flagship cycle computer, and despite the very similar aesthetics, there are some key changes when compared to the previous generation. Wahoo has increased the number of colours from 8 to 64 and bumped up the internal storage to 32gb to help with the Roam's main focus: navigation.

The new second-generation Elemnt Roam retains a 2.7” (6.9cm) display and two rows of LEDs. Wahoo also claims that despite the extra mapping detail and power, the Roam maintains a 17-hour battery life. I've been a long-term user of the old Roam so have strapped this new one to my bars as well to see if it's worth the extra dosh...

www.wahoo.com

Specialized Roubaix Pro Tyres

£35.00

The Roubaix Pro tyres are available in 23/25c, 25/28c and 30/32c sizes, and are aimed at endurance riding with a 120tpi casing. We're testing the narrowest of the bunch that have a claimed weight of 260g, although ours came in slightly lighter at 255g.

Specialized claims that the Roubaix Pro is well suited to both smooth and rough roads, features a bead-to-bead Endurant casing, plus BlackBelt technology for puncture protection.

You'll also notice that the tyre has a slick centre tread for low rolling resistance and shoulder sipes for increased surface adaption and grip. Chris Binks has been using these as the weather turns... will they be good enough to make it into our best road bike tyres buyer's guide?

www.specialized.com

Maap Alt_Road Cargo Bib

£235.00

How could we not include bib shorts of this colour (there are also less brave options available)!

Maap's Alt_Road collection is designed for "your next off-grid adventure", and these cargo bib shorts feature a leg zip pocket for valuables, a stash pocket for your phone and rear pockets for gels and bars, which means your jersey can stay at home!

At £235 these don't come cheap but do promise all-day comfort thanks to a proprietary 3D thermo moulded chamois. In Maap's own words, these also feature "abrasion resistant leg panels deliver which durability for when, you know, sh!t happens."

Stu has been testing these out, his full review will be dropping soon.

www.maap.com

Outbound Detour Road Light

£158.00

Outbound’s new Detour light claims to bring automotive headlight technology to your handlebars. It's designed for road riding, gravel riding and commuting with an "easy-to-use interface and durable package." The custom optic design packs an automotive industry-inspired cutoff beam into a self-contained package that is USB-C rechargeable.

Outbound says that the Detour uses "high-quality components such as Cree XD16 LEDs and Samsung 21700 cells coupled with a unique battery monitoring algorithm to give you accurate feedback without interruption, grafted into an industry-first thermally-conductive polymer housing that gets weight down below 150g - lighter than competing products despite having 40% more battery capacity." It's also possible to extend runtimes using an external battery pack.

www.outboundlighting.com

Apidura Packable backpack 13L

£44.00

The Apidura packable backpack folds away into an integrated on-bike pocket for easier storage when not in use. The brand says that the pack is "designed to provide flexible storage for bulky items on long rides." It's waterproof, features reflective accents and has cycling-specific contoured shoulder straps.

Designed to meet the demands of long-distance riding and carrying bulky loads, Apidura says that its RS20D material is "ultralight and waterproof, with strong tear resistance."

The backpack is certainly lightweight at just 84g on our scales and Mike Stead has been trying it out to see whether the roll-top bag is also as waterproof, strong and comfortable as claimed...

www.apidura.com

