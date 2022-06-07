Five cool things coming soon from Specialized, Fizik, Santini, Bryton and MAAP

Someone let me loose with the list of stuff we’re currently reviewing, and it turns out some of it’s quite cool! Here are some of the highlights that you can expect to see on road.cc in the coming days and weeks…

Fizik Vento Ferox Carbon Shoe

£299.99

First up we have these rather funky looking Fizik shoes with everything from gravel racing to cross country mountain biking in their sights. The PU laminated upper with “translucent” mesh promises to not only be breathable and save weight but also be tear resistant.

The dual closure system is comprised of a BOA Li2 dial and Fizik's Powerstrap, this means that the instep and mid-foot areas are separately adjustable, has Nick Cox found this beneficial? Look out for his full review coming soon…

…If you really can’t wait that long, then you can check out off-road.cc’s first look at the shoes here, rumour has it they’re pretty jealous we managed to get our grubby little paws on them.

> offroad.cc - Fizik unveils the Vento Ferox carbon gravel shoe

www.fizik.com

Santini Redux Vigor Insulated Gilet

£145.00

It might be June but there’s still plenty of use for a decent gilet, this is the UK after all. Stu has been checking out Santini’s latest offering which claims to be Aero-fitted for race performance, insulated for thermal protection, and with a windproof front for cold conditions.

It’s available in three colours: Black, Flashy orange or Flashy green, has reflective accents and a double rear opening to allow access to jersey pockets. The Polartec insulation and flock lining certainly look warm and at 102g it should be fairly packable as well.

www.santinisms.co.uk

Bryton Rider S800E GPS Cycle Computer

£339.99

In a sector of the market that was once dominated by Garmin, we’re now seeing more and more brands release super-size bike computers. The Bryton S800E is the brands new flagship computer and sports a 3.4” colour touchscreen, 36-hour battery life and claims to “push the boundaries of what cyclists should expect from their GPS cycle computers.”

> Bryton launches flagship Rider S800

Big claims then, can it live up to them? Stu has been putting the £339.99 device through its paces to find out. The S800E features list certainly impresses at first glance with voice search capabilities, advanced navigation, cycling dynamics such as standing/seated time when paired to a power meter and a climbing mode that we’ve already found faired very well against the competition.

> Garmin vs Hammerhead vs Bryton climbing features

www.brytonsport.co.uk

MAAP Women's Draft Team Jacket

£130.00

The Draft Team Jacket is MAAP’s lightest ever with a claimed weight of 150g. The road.cc scales of truth actually found it to be even lighter than that but you’re going to have to wait for the full review to find out by how much. The jacket is designed for use in wet and windy conditions and can be stowed into the internal pocket to pack away when things heat up.

Available in black, raisin or fog…you’ll also notice a multitude of laser cut holes in an effort to boost ventilation, to find out whether or not they did the trick, keep an eye out for Emma Silverside’s full review which will be dropping soon.

www.maap.co.uk

Specialized S-Works Torch Road shoes

£385.00

The S-Works Torch shoes have garnered plenty of attention since their release two weeks ago and you’ll be glad to know that we’ve got a set currently being reviewed. Liam’s been putting in the miles in these new kicks but can they possible be good enough to justify the £385 price tag?

> First look: Specialized S-Works Torch road shoes

Specialized have kept the excellent looking aluminium Boa S3 snap dials and ditched the toe box strap that we’ve seen on other shoes in the Torch range. The shoes are available in both standard and wide fit and feature a new asymmetrical heel cup which is also said to be roomier. The carbon sole has also been tweaked with an “I-beam” for extra stiffness and the upper has also changed with a mix of in-house ‘adaptive’ materials now being used, rather than the Dyneema stuff that you’ll find on the S-Works 7 shoes.

Most importantly, are these the best-looking shoes to be released in 2022 so far? Let us know what you think in the comments section below…

www.specialized.com

