Five cool things coming soon from Trek, Giro, Galibier, Pas Normal Studios and Craft Cadence

What an unexpected turn for the cold, looks like we're going to need warmer gear in the wardrobe for a touch longer! Amongst bikes and bits, our team of reviewers have been out testing some useful layers. Here are this week's highlights...

£23.64

Designed to be windproof and provide thermal insulation without any bulk, Galibier opted for a single layer German membrane which is only 1.4mm thick to achieve this and claims you won’t get cold fingers even when it’s as cold as two degrees.

Silicone is heat applied to the palm, which Galibier says gives superb grip to prevent hands slipping on wet bar tape. A 35mm neoprene cuff finishes off these gloves for cool conditions. How effective is this thin option at keeping you warm? Steve Williams has been finding out and his full report is coming to the site soon…

www.galibier.cc

£225

Filled with ethically sourced 900 fill-power goose down, this top layer is designed to be highly insulating but also packable too. The two-way zipper also gives easy access to the layers below.

Two front pockets are positioned higher up to prevent packed belongings from being jostled around while pedalling, while a back pocket has been included for additional out-of-the-way storage. There’s also an additional storage compartment to allow the layer to be easily packed down and stowed away when not in use. How useful is this vest in a layering system? Dave Atkinson has been finding out and his thoughts will be shared on the site shortly…

uk.pasnormalstudios.com

£239.99

With an outer shell that’s designed to streamline airflow across multiple wind angles, Giro claims the new Eclipse is the fastest road helmet it has ever tested. Giro also says it doesn’t compromise on protection, heat management or comfort.

Thanks its 14 Wind Tunnel vents, the Eclipse is also claimed to be almost as cool as Giro’s best in-class road helmet, the Aether Spherical - the Eclipse has a cooling efficiency of 89.25%, whereas the Aether has an efficiency of 89.75%. “These vents pull air through the helmet to decrease aerodynamic drag and provide incredible cooling power that rivals most aggressively vented road helmets,” Giro claims.

Along with improved aero advantages and cooling benefits, Giro has introduced its ball-and-socket Spherical MIPs system to the Eclipse for protection against rotational forces. Does the Eclipse really not compromise on heat management or comfort? Nick Cox has been finding out and his full report is coming soon…

www.giro.co.uk

£89.99

Designed to be converted easily from a pannier bag to a backpack, this versatile option will cover you for commutes no matter the weather too, as it’s fully waterproof with its buckle roll top enclosure system and welded seams.

Other commuting features include front-mounted straps for a D lock, external pockets on either side for tools and a tech sleeve with eight compartments to cater for a laptop (up to 17 inches), paper notebook, tablet, electronic accessories, keys, two pens and your smartphone. Does this bag fully serve commuting needs? Steve Williams has been finding out and his verdict is on the way soon…

craftcadence.com

£2,700

The Emonda SL 5 is Trek’s lightweight carbon road bike that also now has aerodynamic tube shaping for speed on the flats and climbs alike. The bike features Trek’s 500 Series OCLV carbon frame and puts you in an aero racing position.

This spec on test comes with Shimano’s 105 11-speed drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, internal cable routing for a neat finish and Bontrager Paradigm Comp tubeless-ready wheels. Trek reckons this is the perfect upgrade from an aluminium road bike. Stuart Kerton has been putting this bike through its paces and will be letting us know if he agrees in his full report which is coming to the site very soon…

www.trekbikes.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.