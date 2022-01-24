Five cool things coming soon from Wahoo, Tyre Glider, Sealskinz, Lezyne and Lusso

It's certainly been chilly out! Our team of reviewers have been wrapping up as they've been heading outdoors to test the latest and coolest gear that's recently landed at the road.cc HQ; here are this week's highlights...

£150

Integrated heated elements are included in the shell fabric of these 100% waterproof gloves to give you greater control over your thermal protection. You have the choice of three power settings (low, medium and high), with a runtime of five to six hours to cover winter base mile rides.

Reflective details are also included to increase low light visibility and a goatskin leather palm has been chosen for its natural feel as well as durability and control. Caroline Dodgson has been putting these to the test on cold and wet rides, and her verdict is coming to the site shortly…

sealskinz.com

£9.99

Still struggle when swapping tyres? The features of this tyre lever is claimed to make changing a bicycle tyre accessible to all and in an efficient manner for swift removal and installation of “even the most tight-fitting tyres across all the bicycle disciplines”.

How? Well, the patent pending ‘wing’ clip on is designed to glide the tyre back on the rim. The ergonomic shape is said to allow users to use the full force of their bodyweight in a downwards trajectory which results in the tyres’ resistant lowering to the point where it pops back onto the rim with ease. The wider scoop is also claimed to pull more bead over the rim. How effective is this tool? Mike Stead has been finding out and his full report is coming soon…

tyreglider.co.uk

£110

Winter means pulling on more layers and therefore more layers to take off when you need to pee, so Lusso has combined its easypeesy bib technology from its highly-rated bib shorts with bluesign approved fleecy fabric for a practical cold weather solution specifically for women.

These tights are constructed using a thermal Roubaix material that’s fleece backed, compressive for a supportive fit and are also made from 100% recycled materials. The pad is supplied by Italian manufacturer Dolomiti and uses two densities of open cell foam along with a gel insert, for more ventilation and a fresh feeling. Janine Doggett has been putting these to the test on long winter rides and her full report is on the way soon…

lusso.bike

£699.99

The Kickr Core is Wahoo’s smart trainer that provides accurate power readings to +/-2%, generates up to 1800 watts of resistance and can simulate climbs up to a 16% incline. The belt motor drivetrain has been designed to provide a smooth and “virtually silent riding experience”.

It’s also compatible with the Kickr Trainer accessories, including the Kickr Climb grade simulation and Headwind smart fan, and also works with training apps such as Wahoo’s very own SYSTM and Zwift. Jamie Williams has been sweating it out indoors in his sessions lately and his full report on the Core is coming soon…

uk.wahoofitness.com

£160

Delivering up to 18000 lumens this light is for serious night riding and is optimised by Lezyne’s Tri-Focus Optics, which produces a brighter centre spot in a large wide-angle pattern. With seven output modes, an Auto Day/Night sensor and optional features such as Lezyne’s Smart Wireless System and Remote Switch compatibility, this front bike light is designed to be super versatile.

It’s also compatible with Lezyne’s Infinite Light power packs that can double its runtime. Ash Quinlan has been putting this front light option to the test and his verdict is coming soon…

upgradebikes.co.uk

