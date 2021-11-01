Five cool things coming soon from Kask, Santini, Chrome Industries, Green Oil and Renpho

It’s that time of year again when work finishes after sunset, but that doesn’t mean the end of improving your fitness outside; here’s our top tips for riding fast in the dark. Our team of reviewers have certainly been out, wearing increasingly more and more layers, trying some neat bits of kit that have recently arrived at road.cc; here’s a selection…

£79.99

Designed to deliver high penetration to rejuvenate sore tissue and aching muscles, this deep muscle massage gun has five speeds from 1800 to 3200 rpm as well as five different shaped massager heads for helping different muscle groups.

Weighing in at just 690g, it’s a portable option and Renpho says its brushless motor is super quiet, as low as 45db, making it great for out of the house use too. The gun uses a rechargeable 2500mAh lithium battery which Renpho claims will cover a weeks’ worth of workouts after fully charging. Mike Stenning has been testing this device post-workout and his full report is coming soon...

uk.renpho.com

£225

It is certainly getting grimmer and so the good news is we’ve got a jacket in from Santini’s winter Vega range to review. Designed to help you face the most challenging conditions this jacket is made of Polartec Windbloc fabric which Santini describes as a versatile 3-layer shield that’s 100% windproof and highly rain resistant.

Ergonomically-cut waterproof sleeve cuffs and rear tail should keep you covered and an additional zippered waterproof rear pocket lined with a breathable membrane fabric has been included for protecting valuables. Ash Quinlan has been layering up with the Vega Extreme jacket and his full report is on the way shortly…

www.santinisms.co.uk

£269

What’s interesting about this helmet - that’s designed for year-round riding - is its adjustable airflow system. Kask says that with just the push of a finger, the centralised vent can be opened up for when the temperature ramps up and closed for a claimed 1.5 degree temperature increase when riding at the same speed. A merino wool lining by REDA has also been included to combat temperature fluctuations.

Wind tunnel testing, according to Kask, confirmed that less than one watt was lost between an open and closed vent when riding at 50 km/h. Mike Stenning has been testing this adjustable lid out in a range of conditions and his full report is landing soon…

velobrands.co.uk

£32

Designed to be tough, stylish and functional, like all of Chrome’s gear, these are the brand’s full finger cycling glove offering. Lightweight stretchy mesh has been included up top for ventilation and padding on the palm and thumb should keep things comfortable.

Touch screen sensitive fingertips are included and a reflective strap adjuster should help you get the fit you need. I’ve been testing these and my verdict is coming soon…

www.chromeindustries.com

£64.99

This neat kit contains a whole load of Green Oil’s eco-friendly bike cleaning products including its Wet Chain Lube, Ecogrease, Green Clean, Clean Chain and EcoRag.

The Eco Rider Deluxe set tub itself is made from recycled plastic. However as it's difficult to recycle this type of plastic Green Oil has included a pack of seeds for growing herbs to give the tub a second life. It can also be used for neatly storing the products. George Hill has been testing this green line-up and his verdict is on the way soon…

www.green-oil.net

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.