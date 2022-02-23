Campagnolo releases waterproof backpack priced at over £130

The famous Italian groupset manufacturer Campagnolo is growing its range of accessories, with the latest addition being an 18-litre capacity waterproof backpack so fans of the brand can commute in style... and it looks to be packed with useful features for easy organising too.
“The cycling backpack seeks to offer the perfect balance between protection against the elements, advanced functionality, style and design,” Campagnolo says.
For support, the backpack features an adjustable chest strap and a removable abdominal belt.
Along with the large inner compartment for storing spare clothes and office gear, the adjustable outer netting can be used to carry a helmet, shoes or jacket, then there’s an outer pocket for easy access to essentials on-the-go, two document holders (one outer and one inner) and the side pocket is said to be deep enough to hold a 750ml water bottle.
Campagnolo says the backpack provides protection against elements thanks to the waterproof TPU outer, as well as the water-resistant zips.
To help prevent sweat building up on your back, Campagnolo claims the rear cushion positioning increases airflow.
Finishing off the backpack are reflective Campagnolo logos to show that you are in fact the owner of a Campagnolo backpack; oh, and to aid visibility in low light conditions too.
Campagnolo specifies the 18-litre capacity bag measures 480mm high, 290mm wide and 130mm deep.
€159,50 (~£133) may sound like a lot of a backpack but it’s in line with other cycling-specific premium options. We were very impressed with the Camelbak’s feature-packed H.A.W.G Commute 30 Backpack, which Liam described as “an adaptive and comfortable means of carrying heavier loads” - it's a little pricier at a huge £150, but does have an extra 12 litres of capacity over Campagnolo’s offering.
campagnolo.com
