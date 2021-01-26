Adidas Outdoor and Megmeister unite to launch new wool eco base layers with technical Drynamo technology

Adidas Outdoor and cycling apparel brand Megmeister have joined forces to create eco-friendly and high-performance outdoor clothing, including a new seamless base layer.

The partnership unites the two brands who aim to “raise the bar for high performance, sustainable eco-friendly” products, featuring innovative garment designs while reducing the impact of the apparel on our planet.

The new Drynamo Wool Eco Long Sleeve Base Layer is said to not only reduce the amount of waste created during the knitting process, but is also 96% biodegradable at the end of its wearable life.

Using Megmeister’s advanced yarn technologies, the new ISPO Gold Award winning base layer is said to demonstrate that “sustainability doesn’t have to compromise performance”.

The base layer features body-mapped targeted ventilation zones which are designed to “provide climate regulation and breathability in a lightweight seamless knit”.

This collaboration supports both Megmeister’s and Adidas’ sustainability targets, including Adidas’ 2021 commitments of using only 100% recycled polyester in all products by 2024, reducing the brand’s carbon footprint by 30% by 2030, as well as achieving full climate neutrality by 2050.

We are waiting for a price and will update when we have one.

www.adidas.co.uk

http://shop.megmeister.com