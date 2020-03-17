Le Col and Wahoo announce indoor cycling clothing

British cycle clothing company Le Col has teamed up with fitness device brand Wahoo to launch two collections of indoor-specific kit. The timing is opportune because... well, you know why!
If you've ever done any sort of indoor riding you'll know that the challenges are to stay cool and reasonably dry, and to remain comfortable in the saddle.
With that in mind, Le Col and Wahoo say that they've used lightweight fabrics that offer a high level of moisture management, and sculpted seatpads.
Both the Ride Real collection and Collective Edition collection feature a Pro Air jersey, sleeveless jersey, long sleeve warm-up jersey, bib-shorts and cap. The difference between the collections is in the finish, the Collective Edition being the more colourful option; fabrics, features and prices are the same.
The clothing is made in Italy and is available in both men's and women's versions.
Pro Air Jersey £120
The Pro Air Jersey uses a 3D mesh fabric that's designed to wick sweat away from your body.
"Wearing this jersey will leave you feeling cooler than working out in bib shorts alone," says Le Col.
Sleeveless Indoor Training Jersey £100
The sleeveless jersey is made from a lightweight polyester/elastane fabric with a rectangular perforated structure designed to maximise airflow and dry fast. You get a full length zip and a large pocket at the rear.
Indoor Bib Shorts £150
The Indoor Bib Shorts bib shorts have laser-cut holes on the thighs to maximise ventilation and a Dolomiti Pro Gel seatpad that's said to be optimised for indoor training.
Long Sleeve Warm-Up Jersey £130
The Warm-Up Jersey features a brushed-back Lycra that's designed to provide protection from cold air, which might come in handy if you're heading out to the garage, say. Le Col says that this one will double-up for outdoor rides.
For more information go to https://lecol.cc/pages/le-col-x-wahoo
Circa 2000 Lance set up.
According to an insurance expert on the TV earlier it would make no difference unless they had specific insurance to cover them for this situation...
The idea of herd immunity is to protect the vulnerable. That's why it was mooted alongside strict isolation for the over 70s....
£270 for clothes to work out in in the shed vs old clothes that you have anyway?
Yeah, I get that. I just wish they'd be consistent. Either my data are to be ignored, or they're not to be ignored. Not ignored when it suits...
I can't comment on the bubbling, very unusual on a carbon bike unless its had something spilt on it. The lighter colour on the top is not unusual...
And a great time to start time trial training. As of today, those of us living in France are only allowed to cycle alone. Oh, and we aren't allowed...
Cancer tends not to be even slightly amusing. I smiled at the use of the kickstand.
Any frustrations with companies not paying "enough" tax in this country lie at the door of successive governments, who have chosen not to engage...
I think there may be problems of close passing associated with tailgating too, not enough time to observe and react, even if the first driver...