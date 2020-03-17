Le Col and Wahoo announce indoor cycling clothing

British cycle clothing company Le Col has teamed up with fitness device brand Wahoo to launch two collections of indoor-specific kit. The timing is opportune because... well, you know why!

If you've ever done any sort of indoor riding you'll know that the challenges are to stay cool and reasonably dry, and to remain comfortable in the saddle.

With that in mind, Le Col and Wahoo say that they've used lightweight fabrics that offer a high level of moisture management, and sculpted seatpads.

Both the Ride Real collection and Collective Edition collection feature a Pro Air jersey, sleeveless jersey, long sleeve warm-up jersey, bib-shorts and cap. The difference between the collections is in the finish, the Collective Edition being the more colourful option; fabrics, features and prices are the same.

The clothing is made in Italy and is available in both men's and women's versions.

Pro Air Jersey £120

The Pro Air Jersey uses a 3D mesh fabric that's designed to wick sweat away from your body.

"Wearing this jersey will leave you feeling cooler than working out in bib shorts alone," says Le Col.

Sleeveless Indoor Training Jersey £100

The sleeveless jersey is made from a lightweight polyester/elastane fabric with a rectangular perforated structure designed to maximise airflow and dry fast. You get a full length zip and a large pocket at the rear.

Indoor Bib Shorts £150

The Indoor Bib Shorts bib shorts have laser-cut holes on the thighs to maximise ventilation and a Dolomiti Pro Gel seatpad that's said to be optimised for indoor training.

Long Sleeve Warm-Up Jersey £130

The Warm-Up Jersey features a brushed-back Lycra that's designed to provide protection from cold air, which might come in handy if you're heading out to the garage, say. Le Col says that this one will double-up for outdoor rides.

For more information go to https://lecol.cc/pages/le-col-x-wahoo