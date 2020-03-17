Back to Tech news
Le Col and Wahoo announce indoor cycling clothing

New collection is designed to keep you cool and comfortable on the turbo – and we all might be spending more time on the turbo soon
by Mat Brett
Tue, Mar 17, 2020 15:51
British cycle clothing company Le Col has teamed up with fitness device brand Wahoo to launch two collections of indoor-specific kit. The timing is opportune because... well, you know why!

If you've ever done any sort of indoor riding you'll know that the challenges are to stay cool and reasonably dry, and to remain comfortable in the saddle.

With that in mind, Le Col and Wahoo say that they've used lightweight fabrics that offer a high level of moisture management, and sculpted seatpads.

Both the Ride Real collection and Collective Edition collection feature a Pro Air jersey, sleeveless jersey, long sleeve warm-up jersey, bib-shorts and cap. The difference between the collections is in the finish, the Collective Edition being the more colourful option; fabrics, features and prices are the same.

The clothing is made in Italy and is available in both men's and women's versions.

Pro Air Jersey £120

The Pro Air Jersey uses a 3D mesh fabric that's designed to wick sweat away from your body.

"Wearing this jersey will leave you feeling cooler than working out in bib shorts alone," says Le Col.

Sleeveless Indoor Training Jersey £100

The sleeveless jersey is made from a lightweight polyester/elastane fabric with a rectangular perforated structure designed to maximise airflow and dry fast. You get a full length zip and a large pocket at the rear.

Indoor Bib Shorts £150

The Indoor Bib Shorts bib shorts have laser-cut holes on the thighs to maximise ventilation and a Dolomiti Pro Gel seatpad that's said to be optimised for indoor training.

Long Sleeve Warm-Up Jersey £130

The Warm-Up Jersey features a brushed-back Lycra that's designed to provide protection from cold air, which might come in handy if you're heading out to the garage, say. Le Col says that this one will double-up for outdoor rides.

For more information go to https://lecol.cc/pages/le-col-x-wahoo 

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

