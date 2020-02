Bontrager unveils GR2 gravel-specific shoe

Bontrager has released a gravel-specific bike shoe called the GR2 that features a synthetic leather upper, laces, and a chunky outsole.

The GR2, Bontrager's first gravel-specific model, uses the brand's existing inForm Race last that "offers a slightly roomier, high-performance fit". The nylon composite sole has a stiffness level of 6 out of 14 on Bontrager's scale (we couldn't tell you why the scale tops out at 14), indicating that walking isn't going to be a problem and, as you'd expect, it takes a 2-bolt cleat so is compatible with Shimano's SPD system, for example. The outsole is made from Tachyon rubber.

"The GR2 can easily scramble through rough terrain thanks to the outsole’s unmatched grip and traction allowing you to stay stable on a variety of surfaces," says Bontrager.

The upper has a rubberised coating on the toe and heel – Bontrager calls it GnarGuard and it's already found in its mountain bike shoe range, designed to protect against abrasions and debris and add durability.

There are ever more products out there marketed as gravel-specific – everything from shorts to handlebar tape – including shoes from the likes of Shimano and Fizik.

Bontrager says that the GR2 is "purpose-built for gravel but perfect for a multitude of off-road surfaces", and we can imagine these being useful for touring and even urban use.

The Bontrager GR2 gravel shoes are available in black and gold options, and in EU sizes 37-48. They're priced £129.99.

