Campagnolo has launched the new Bora WTO 33 Wheelset for rim and disc brake bikes with a “Wind Tunnel Optimized” (WTO) 33mm deep profile that joins the existing 45, 60 and 77mm wheels and which it describes as a “truly multi-purpose wheel”.

What does it mean by multi-purpose? It says the wheelset is ideal for a wide range of riding scenarios from sprinting, crit racing to climbing and summit finishes. For the UAE Team Emirates the company sponsors and who have been using the new wheel during early season training, that means a wheelset that is suited to the wide variety of terrain the riders will tackle during the season.

- 45 of the best road bike wheels — reduce bike weight or get aero gains with new hoops

“This profile is a further option when we have to adapt to the different kinds of terrain we tackle over a season. I pedalled for a good many kilometers on it and have to say that it is a really versatile wheel,” says Marco Marcato, ready for his debut in the Tour Down Under. “Its lighter weight is yet further added value and I can’t wait to try it out in a race, too!”

The wheels feature a carbon fibre rim measuring 33mm deep with a 19mm internal width, good it says for up to 28mm tyres as well as the traditional 23mm tyres. Its testing found the best performance was with a 25mm tyre which is what most of the pros race these days.

Tubeless is an option thanks to its 2-Way Fit technology so you can run clincher or tubeless tyres. The hubs spin on USB ceramic bearings and the G3 spoke lacing pattern with elliptical straight spokes, ensuring the wheels are distinctive in a crowded market.

There’s also the choice of disc or rim brake options, the former weighing a claimed 1,485g and the latter 1,395g. So they’re pretty darn light then but be warned they do come with a 120kg rider and bike weight limit.

Campagnolo doesn’t share any details about the differences between the rim design for the rim and disc brake version. The rim brake wheels will use the company’s AC3 technology in the brake track, comprising a textured surface, to ensure a claimed “best in class braking performance”.

They cost €2,160 a pair. More info at www.campagnolo.com