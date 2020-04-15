Wolfpack Road Race Cotton Tyres

Wolfpack's Road Race Cotton Tyres are supple and grippy. The ToGuard compound is very good, providing a fast ride with surprisingly good wear rate, but the price will make them race-day only options for many riders.
Wolfpack is a relatively new name in the bike industry and there was quite a bit of excitement when its tyres were first spotted. Well, tyre nerds like myself got excited and it was all because the person who had designed the new ToGuard compound, Wolfgang Arenz, had previously designed very good compounds for the likes of Continental and Schwalbe.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy these online here
The Road Race Cotton tyre is, as the name might suggest, a tyre aimed at road racers. It's a lightweight clincher tyre with a thin strip of rubber mounted on a high 320TPI (threads per inch) cotton casing.
I set them up on a pair of Prime Black Edition 60 carbon disc wheels (19mm internal) with latex inner tubes, and the 26mm size that I have here measured up at 27.3mm when inflated to 60psi. With this setup, I found the ride to be fast and comfortable, the supple casing helping to smooth out the rough roads.
The tyres were very easy to install thanks in part to the supple casing, and I was able to roll them onto the rim without using tyre levers.
While some tyres take a bit of getting used to, I quickly felt comfortable throwing the bike into fast corners. The tyres performed well in dry and wet weather, though I'm yet to test them out in races.
Given the supple feel of the rubber, I've been surprised by the high resistance to wear. The Race Cotton tyres have dealt with the rough local roads well and while I always put punctures down to luck, the tread is showing very little wear with no major cuts. For a race tyre, it's very good.
The ToGuard rubber compound is, according to Wolfpack, designed with puncture protection built into the compound itself, thus eliminating the need for a protective strip under the rubber.
That also helps to keep the weight down, with one 26mm tyre weighing 233g on the road.cc scales. That provides a slight weight saving over the 26mm S-Works Turbo Cotton (240g) and Vittoria's Corsa G2.0 (257g).
According to Wolfpack, tyres with its ToGuard compound 'absorb less deflection energy, providing reduced rolling resistance from all other tyres using his previous compounds'. While they are certainly speedy tyres, Wolfpack doesn't provide any data.
> Buyer’s Guide: 34 of the best road cycling tyres
Right now, you're limited to three tyre choices in the road range: the Race, Race Cotton and Race Tubular. There's no tubeless option yet and sizes are limited to 24mm and 26mm, though hopefully, we'll see the range grow.
At £64.99, these are premium tyres and many will want to save them for nice weather and their best bike. They are up against some very good and slightly cheaper options in the form of the S-Works Turbo Cotton at £61, Vittoria Corsa G2.0 at £54.99 and Continental's GP5000 at £60.
Conclusion
All in, the Wolfpack Road Race Cotton Tyres are a very good option for a fast road setup. The ToGuard compound seems to hold up well, even on rough roads, and offers great cornering grip and a fast ride.
Verdict
Fast, grippy, supple and pretty robust – these are premium road race tyres
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Wolfpack Road Race Cotton Tyres
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Wolfpack says: "Wolfgang Arenz has developed many award-winning racing tyres in recent years and now combines all his know-how in the new Wolfpack Race Cotton tyre. The cotton carcass of the Race Cotton is even more supple compared to a nylon carcass, thus reducing rolling resistance. The ToGuard rubber compound in combination with the supple Cotton carcass and the aerodynamically optimized profile make the Race Cotton one of the best tyres in its class."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Wolfpack:
ToGuard Compound
Cotton Carcass
Maxim Pressure 125 psi / 8.5 bar
tubeless ready: no
220gr (24mm) / 230gr (26mm)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The tyres are great for fast road riding, with very good grip and a fast, smooth ride.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I felt instantly confident throwing the bike into corners. There's plenty of grip on wet and dry roads.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price is quite high, but this is a premium tyre.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Marginally higher than the S-Works Turbo Cotton (£61) and a tenner more than the Vittoria Corsa G2.0s (£54.99).
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Fast, grippy, and seemingly quite robust. The sizes are slightly limited and there's no tubeless option, but overall they're very good.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
My question is who the f**k are you?
The UCI has announced the TdF will now start on 29th August, with possibly the Giro sometime in October and the Vuelta in November, plus the...
Not exactly the same but I ride a 2017 supersix evo disc and have Hunt 50 carbon aero disc wheels. ...
Hi Dave, My father also rode for the East Didsbury Wheelers and in 1937 he was club champion Colin Jones
The voice of reason !
Maybe they did leave it down to the individual managers, then? I know my local Evans (Bristol city centre) appears to be closed.
If you hold on front brake and put a hand on top and bottom of headtube can you feel any movement?...
Maybe a more complete tool kit? Being prepared for more.
The look of bib shorts is completely personal, I just happen to really like them. However, Pearl Izumi offer these shorts in a variety of different...